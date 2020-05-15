Pop-up cycle lanes: what’s happening near you?

New government guidance for local authorities demands that more space be provided for walking and cycling in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Pop-up cycle lanes have therefore become a very zeitgeisty thing.

Writing in the foreword to the guidance, dated May 9, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says: “The government … expects local authorities to make significant changes to their road layouts to give more space to cyclists and pedestrians.

“Such changes will help embed altered behaviours and demonstrate the positive effects of active travel.

“I’m pleased to see that many authorities have already begun to do this, and I urge you all to consider how you can begin to make use of the tools in this guidance, to make sure you do what is necessary to ensure transport networks support recovery from the COVID-19 emergency and provide a lasting legacy of greener, safer transport.”

Pop-up cycle lanes

The guidance states that improvements for cyclists should be made, “as swiftly as possible, and in any event within weeks, given the urgent need to change travel habits before the restart takes full effect.”

Top of the list is the installation of ‘pop-up’ cycle lanes. The government recommends, “Installing ‘pop-up’ cycle facilities with a minimum level of physical separation from volume traffic; for example, mandatory cycle lanes, using light segregation features such as flexible plastic wands; or quickly converting traffic lanes into temporary cycle lanes (suspending parking bays where necessary); widening existing cycle lanes to enable cyclists to maintain distancing.

“Facilities should be segregated as far as possible, i.e. with physical measures separating cyclists and other traffic. Lanes indicated by road markings only are very unlikely to be sufficient to deliver the level of change needed, especially in the longer term.”

So what’s happening where?

Birmingham

Birmingham City Council has launched an Emergency Transport Plan that prioritises and accelerates some of the measures outlined in the draft Birmingham Transport Plan consulted on earlier in the year.

The Birmingham Mail reports that the first stretch of road to be reallocated for cycling will link the city centre to City Hospital via the Jewellery Quarter.

Brighton

Brighton and Hove Council have announced that a 1.7 mile long temporary cycle route is to be installed along the A270 Old Shoreham Road; described as "significant because you'd only want to use that road on a bike if you're in a hurry" according to road.cc contributor Jo Burt.

Work will take place on Sunday to create a new temporary cycle lane on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, freeing up space for cyclists in response to government guidance on physical distancing and changes to how people are currently travelling around the city.https://t.co/UzqynBR95p pic.twitter.com/MCwUAtTD6X — Brighton & Hove City Council (@BrightonHoveCC) May 7, 2020

Bristol

Major roads in the city centre are to be closed to motorists.

Glasgow

A pop-up bike lane by the River Clyde is now up and running.

Of course I’ve come down to Clyde St to check out today’s brand new cones and paintwork- everyone from our engineers to contractors have done amazing things to get our first pop up cycle lane in so quickly. This will ensure enough space for everyone using the riverside to 🚶🏻‍♀️🧑🏽‍🦽🚲 pic.twitter.com/yhBGdiQkVz — anna richardson (@AnnaLangside) May 12, 2020

Leeds

A pop-up bike lane has been built on the A65.

Leicester

The city has created a "key worker corridor" for people cycling to work at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

We’re creating a Keyworkers’ Corridor, close to @Leic_hospital #LRI - helping new and returning keyworker cyclists get to where they need to be quickly and safely #tacticalurbanism #leicbikeaid 🚲 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gaWTReRtFq — Cllr Adam Clarke (@OweniteAdam) April 27, 2020

Liverpool

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has approved a £2m package to introduce up to 100km of pop-up cycle lanes along key routes into and within Liverpool city centre.

Temporary cycle lanes are set to be introduced from this weekend in Liverpool to help kick-start the city’s recovery from the #COVID19 pandemic.@mayor_anderson explains more about what this means going forward for the city. Read more: https://t.co/gzj3zLrCVn pic.twitter.com/eBN7BcfhCP — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) May 13, 2020

Two key routes have so far been identified:

Sefton Park Perimeter

West Derby Road Route

London

The City of London is planning to ban cars on some of the busiest roads in the Square Mile because they’re otherwise too narrow to maintain safe social distancing.

As part of the @MayorofLondon #StreetspaceLDN Plan, we’re creating one of the worlds largest car free areas in Central London to enable millions more people to safely walk and cycle. Some streets will be for walking & cycling only. Others will be bus, walking and cycling only. pic.twitter.com/yGT8riRNIz — Will Norman (@willnorman) May 15, 2020

Construction of a pop-up cycle is also underway on Park Lane.

Fantastic to see the new cycle lane going in on Park Lane last night - making it safer for more people to cycle and socially distance in London. Great work by @TfL delivering the @MayorofLondon’s #StreetspaceLDN plan. pic.twitter.com/m8oPvi26y4 — Will Norman (@willnorman) May 14, 2020

Manchester

Up to £5m of emergency funding is available for Greater Manchester’s local authorities to implement measures.

Part of Deansgate has been closed to motor traffic.

From 16 May, to help with social distancing and recovery, Deansgate is closed to motor vehicles between King Street and Blackfriars Street. If you have any concerns around access, please email us as trafficfreedeansgate [at] manchester.gov.uk, or visit https://t.co/h9y7RlL1Qo pic.twitter.com/272qJLi212 — Manchester City Council #StayHomeSaveLives (@ManCityCouncil) May 12, 2020

