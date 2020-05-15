Pop-up cycle lanes: what’s happening near you?

New government guidance for local authorities demands that more space be provided for walking and cycling in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Pop-up cycle lanes have therefore become a very zeitgeisty thing.
Writing in the foreword to the guidance, dated May 9, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says: “The government … expects local authorities to make significant changes to their road layouts to give more space to cyclists and pedestrians.
“Such changes will help embed altered behaviours and demonstrate the positive effects of active travel.
“I’m pleased to see that many authorities have already begun to do this, and I urge you all to consider how you can begin to make use of the tools in this guidance, to make sure you do what is necessary to ensure transport networks support recovery from the COVID-19 emergency and provide a lasting legacy of greener, safer transport.”
Pop-up cycle lanes
The guidance states that improvements for cyclists should be made, “as swiftly as possible, and in any event within weeks, given the urgent need to change travel habits before the restart takes full effect.”
Top of the list is the installation of ‘pop-up’ cycle lanes. The government recommends, “Installing ‘pop-up’ cycle facilities with a minimum level of physical separation from volume traffic; for example, mandatory cycle lanes, using light segregation features such as flexible plastic wands; or quickly converting traffic lanes into temporary cycle lanes (suspending parking bays where necessary); widening existing cycle lanes to enable cyclists to maintain distancing.
“Facilities should be segregated as far as possible, i.e. with physical measures separating cyclists and other traffic. Lanes indicated by road markings only are very unlikely to be sufficient to deliver the level of change needed, especially in the longer term.”
So what’s happening where?
Birmingham
Birmingham City Council has launched an Emergency Transport Plan that prioritises and accelerates some of the measures outlined in the draft Birmingham Transport Plan consulted on earlier in the year.
The Birmingham Mail reports that the first stretch of road to be reallocated for cycling will link the city centre to City Hospital via the Jewellery Quarter.
Brighton
Brighton and Hove Council have announced that a 1.7 mile long temporary cycle route is to be installed along the A270 Old Shoreham Road; described as "significant because you'd only want to use that road on a bike if you're in a hurry" according to road.cc contributor Jo Burt.
Bristol
Major roads in the city centre are to be closed to motorists.
Glasgow
A pop-up bike lane by the River Clyde is now up and running.
Leeds
A pop-up bike lane has been built on the A65.
Leicester
The city has created a "key worker corridor" for people cycling to work at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Liverpool
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has approved a £2m package to introduce up to 100km of pop-up cycle lanes along key routes into and within Liverpool city centre.
Two key routes have so far been identified:
- Sefton Park Perimeter
- West Derby Road Route
London
The City of London is planning to ban cars on some of the busiest roads in the Square Mile because they’re otherwise too narrow to maintain safe social distancing.
Construction of a pop-up cycle is also underway on Park Lane.
Manchester
Up to £5m of emergency funding is available for Greater Manchester’s local authorities to implement measures.
Part of Deansgate has been closed to motor traffic.
What have we missed?
Let us know in the comments or by emailing us at info [at] road.cc.
Battery in the seat tube?
The fact that 9 out of 10 people don't want to go back to normal means that even some Daily Mail readers will be supportive. Those that aren't and...
So has the paper actually published that letter? Can't see it on the website.
They definitely bumped over a manhole/drain cover at one point, which I'd personally consider being bit close to the kerb...
terrorist is appropriate. But brings up far too negative and extreme a sentiment. Plus we don't need such a serious term to be wasted on these...
Hi, just to clarify, it isn't painted silver. It has a matt finish rather than polished – it's probably bead blasted – and doesn't ...
Ah yes, there was indeed a sister ship. Ironically it too sank, but not to an iceberg. I forget the cause, but I think it was something to do with...
headline is a perfect bait-match with the picture presented xD Honestly, not what I expected to see in my feed today. LOL
Big changes on the way for Newcastle
I've had a reply from ZWatt which says in part:...