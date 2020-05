Claims that 'Stay Alert' guidance has led to increase in dangerous parking; Phil Gaimon breaks everesting record; Virtual events 'harder than road racing'?; Anger over council's cycle lane snub; Vinokourov says Astana could fold + more on the live blog

In a study backed by gambling website Bonus Finder, cycling coach and data scientist Philipp Diegner assessed more than 200 pro performances from recent virtual races, finding that riders are forced to put out superhuman efforts to place highly and some are struggling to adjust to the intensity. With most virtual races lasting around an hour, they're up to six times shorter than road races but can be just as difficult, sometimes harder.

Diegner explains: "The racing is short and particularly intense.

"It is 45-90 minutes of racing instead of 3-6 hours. The consequence for the riders is that there is no opportunity to save energy like they have in road races, so they have to make prolonged, all-out efforts that push them to their physical limit.

“Professionals are not necessarily used to this and it can be a shock to the system. Virtual racing is as hard as road racing; it is just that endurance is a more decisive factor in road racing, whereas virtual racing is one hour of pure, intense suffering.”

The 10 performances in the graphic above were picked out by Diegner as the most impressive he's seen since the lockdown virtual races began, and as you can see they're not all household names. Chris Hamilton's monster effort putting out 6.05w/kg for an hour only netted him a fourth place finish at the Digital Swiss 5, and Diegner claims the 6.58w/kg he averaged for the last 12 minutes would have been enough to win him "most World Tour mountain stages". Hamilton described the Digital Swiss 5 as "the hardest thing I've ever done."

Diegner added that he expects top pros on the road who appear to be underperforming - such as Egan Bernal - to improve and start replicating their outdoor performances in the virtual world over time.