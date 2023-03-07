Lotto Dstny and Caleb Ewan complain to UCI over blurry finish photo; “Forget the conspiracy theories”: Most Brits support 15-minute cities, poll finds; Driver takes up bike hangar space – by crashing into it; Paris-Nice’s novel TTT + more on the live blog

The mysterious case of the grainy finish photo continues to rumble on, as Sporza reports that Lotto Dstny have filed a complaint with the UCI over the rather dubious decision to award Intermarché-Circus-Wanty’s Gerben Thijssen the victory at Sunday’s GP Jean-Pierre Monseré – and have asked the sport’s governing body for proof that Caleb Ewan didn’t win the controversial sprint in Roeselare.

Yesterday we reported on the live blog that Ewan suffered his second photo finish defeat of the season at the Belgian one-day race, after the GP Monseré’s organisers – ten minutes after initially awarded the win to the Australian – decided in favour of his former teammate Thijssen… with the help of perhaps the least conclusive, and detailed, photo in the sport’s history.

On Sunday evening Ewan took to Twitter to question the decision, posting photos that appear to show his front wheel pipping the Belgian’s to the line, and writing, “If anyone’s got a photo of big G clearly beating me it would actually make me feel a bit better to be honest.”

And now Ewan’s team Lotto Dstny – who, following their relegation from the WorldTour last year, know the meaning of those missing UCI points – have lodged a complaint with the UCI and requested proof that their star sprinter didn’t take the win.

In the email sent to the sport’s governing body, which Sporza says has so far not been met with a reply, the Belgian team have demanded that if the UCI cannot provide indisputable evidence of the outcome of the race, then Ewan should be declared the joint winner.

I kinda think I won. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Oaa2sK9obJ — Caleb Ewan (@CalebEwan) March 5, 2023

Belgian Cycling is also currently investigating the matter which, for a professional race with teams and sponsors vying for crucial points, casts the sport in a pretty bad light.

One of the federation’s senior officials argued that the blurry finish photo “cannot be the intention”, and that lessons should be learned and that such a mishap can never happen again.

While the long-term effects of Sunday’s confusion may well result in stricter rules and better equipment for all pro races, will this whole debacle end in Ewan sharing the spoils with Thijssen?

A race ending in co-winners – as was also touted when Tim Merlier beat Ewan by the faintest of margins at the UAE Tour last month – is extremely rare in cycling, but has happened in the past, especially when the organisers have contributed to the mess.

This was famously the case at the 1949 Paris-Roubaix, when André Mahé and Fausto Coppi’s brother Serse shared the title, after a race marshal directed Mahé off course. However, that particular result took months of heated discussion – and two international conferences – to sort out.

Let’s hope the UCI is a bit more on the ball this time…