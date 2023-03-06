“I kinda think I won”: Caleb Ewan rues another dubious (and grainy) photo finish defeat; Pidcock’s masterpiece; Newly installed ‘murder strip’ blasted by Dublin cyclists + more on the live blog

“Going to show this to Dutch people to induce spontaneous heart attacks”: New Dublin murder strip blasted by cyclists
Our regular ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes’ series crosses the Irish Sea today, to the coastal Dublin suburb of Dún Laoghaire, where a new, ahem, “bike lane” has caused consternation amongst local cyclists:
Unsurprisingly, the recently installed cycling ‘infrastructure’ on Wyattville Road has been roundly condemned on social media as a “murderdrone”, “extremely disappointing”, and, with a certain degree of understatement, “rubbish”.
According to local cyclist Michael, who posted the video on Twitter, prior to the road layout being changed, “we had lovely wide footpaths segregated from the Autobahn by a couple of metres of grass and trees. It was very comfortably safe to cycle on with kids.
“The council's answer is: Sure can’t you continue to use the footpath. Zero safety. Zero usability.”
He continued: “They even ripped out the existing cycle lane and chicaned it to force cyclists onto this crap design.
“We’re going to continue to break the law and use the footpath. [The Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council] engineer also mooted getting ‘one way’ arrows painted on the cycle lane to force users to cross through the lethal junction rather than continue safely on the cycle path.
