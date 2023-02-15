Monster Raving Loony Party admits 15-minute city conspiracy theories are "even too loony for us" + more on the live blog

You've probably heard about 15-minute cities by now but if not, in a nutshell: they are schemes promoting active travel, much like low-traffic neighbourhoods, to create urban areas where local amenities can be easily and safely accessed on foot or by bike within 15 minutes.
Some feature planters and bollards, others ANPR number plate recognition cameras to make sure drivers don't go where they shouldn't. Anyway, the idea that you can walk to the shops in 15 minutes is highly controversial, of course, and has attracted the shouty right wing types on Twitter (plus some non-right wing types, probably). Think, Katie Hopkins, Laurence Fox, Nigel Farage and you're pretty much there...
> Tory MP attacks 15-minute city concept with known conspiracy theory
And while some would ask how you could possibly object to the convenience of walking to the shops in 15 minutes, the figures above and others on Twitter and Facebook like to shout about a threat to freedom, surveillance states, climate lockdowns etc. etc.
> GB News presenter claims 15-minute cities and LTNs are "un-British" and "illiberal"
And while Conservative MP Nick Fletcher even brought up the issue in Parliament last week, one political party you won't be hearing anything from on the matter is the Monster Raving Loony Party...
The satire-heavy creation of Screaming Lord Sutch, behind such policy proposals as half the grey squirrels being painted red to increase the red squirrel population and national debt being cleared by putting it on a credit card, admitted to the Guardian's Peter Walker that the idea that 15-minute cities are a plot to imprison people in their own homes is "even too loony for us"...
