"The must get in front is just irresistible": Cyclist overtaken by driver who gets to sit in traffic two seconds sooner; He's back... Tadej Pogačar returns to Strava with 30km/h mountain epic; Dan Walker talks about "hairy" crash + more on the live blog

> Should you run a 1x set-up on your road bike?

For the layman: ditching your front mech and using just a single front chainring partnered with a wider spread of gears at the back.

I've seen at least five of you expressing your disgust at the idea with one, single 'no'. Efficient commenting. HoldingOn's being tempted by the fact it's one less thing to clean is very relatable. I have to admit considering it during one particularly infuriating front derailleur saga, but have been put off by the amount of time I spend at both ends of my gear ratio. Not sure I could bring myself to give up one or the other.

mrmusette: "Loved the look, concept and simplicity of 1x so built a road bike around it for London's flat geography. After a year or so I am going back to 2x mechanical.

"The range of gears, better chainline and the ability to use a front mech to nudge the chain back on without getting off the bike if it ever does drop (not that it did with a narrow-wide chainring and a clutched rear mech) all completely outweigh the pros of 1x for road. Try it if you really need to scratch the itch, otherwise, don't bother."

Off the back: "The thing that puts me off a single front ring setup is I ride such a varied type of terrain. I could be on a very flat ride one day but the next ill decide to go up some hills. My bike has a 52/36 and a 11-28 ratios. I can get up most things on that and still have a decent range on the flat.

"A pro racer knows exactly what they are riding that day, they know the gears they need to be in in most cases so can make that decision. Oh and they have a mech to do it all for them."

Matthew Acton-Varian: "I think 1x makes sense if you are a commuter, or riding really flat terrain. Otherwise the jumps between gears are just too big to get an ideal cadence."

Runs silent like a belt drive, no cross chaining or ugly front mechs, 12 speeds, and a Classified hub to top it off. *Chef's kiss* — Bobbleoff (@tristramc) June 7, 2023

Our Twitter followers are, in general, more positive about 1x, another reader saying: "Been commuting on mine for 5/6 years. It's practical and simple, but if I know I'm going to do a much longer commute + climbs, I'll take another bike with a wider range of gears. Each to their own on this one."

Well, some of them are more positive...