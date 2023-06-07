Injured cyclist calls for drivers to pay attention after motorist hit her from behind, throwing her into ditch – but escaped police action

A cyclist who was left with life-changing injuries when a motorist ploughed into her from behind, throwing her into a ditch, has called for drivers to be “aware of the damage they can cause on the roads” by not paying attention and looking out for vulnerable road users.

Lauren Varley, from Blaxton, near Doncaster, was cycling home from feeding her horses last August when she was struck from behind by the driver of a BMW, throwing her from her bike and into a ditch.

The mother-of-one was helped by passers-by and taken to hospital, where she was treated for multiple serious injuries, including a fractured spine, a broken leg and ankle, and degloving injuries on her ankle and elbow. The 37-year-old spent 10 days in hospital, undergoing several operations, including having her right ankle pinned and plated, and skin grafts.

Police launched an investigation into the incident but decided not to take any further action against the motorist.

However, after the driver’s insurance company admitted liability for the crash, Lauren was awarded a five-figure interim payment to help her ongoing rehabilitation and to deal with what she describes as the long-term effects of the crash, including being forced to abandon the launch of her new livery stable business.

***Warning: the following image may be distressing for some readers***

(Credit: Lauren Varley)

“It was a gorgeous sunny day and perfect conditions. On the way home, three cars had overtaken me without no problem and then I remember hearing a car, thinking that’s loud, then the next thing I knew I was hit from behind,” Lauren says, describing the incident and its aftermath.

“My next memory is being laid out in the ditch looking up and shouting for help. The driver had stopped quite far down the road but didn’t come over. I was on my back thinking how I could drag myself out of the ditch as I was petrified no one could see me and I’d be left there.

“Then some people came and called the emergency services. I started losing a lot of blood. The pain was getting worse and it felt like an age until the emergency services arrived. All I remember was the lights of the ambulance and that was it. I’d passed out.”

She continued: “It was only when I came round in hospital did the extent of my injuries become apparent. It wasn’t a case of spending a few days in hospital then going home and everything would be okay. That was only the start of it.

“The last few months and trying to come to terms with both the physical and mental trauma of everything has been difficult. Life before the accident was good. I’ve always loved horses and horse riding and was about to turn my passion into launching my livery business. However, all that changed in a few seconds.

“I went from having all these plans and being outgoing and sociable to someone who was reliant on others for help. I still have flashbacks to the collision and am a lot more nervous when going out. Even things like the school run and going out at weekends with my daughter are a struggle.”

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old believes that by speaking publicly about the impact of the crash on her life, she can spread awareness among motorists of the need to pay attention on the roads and to be aware of vulnerable road users.

“Despite everything I’m determined to try and not let what happened dominate my life. I’m trying to focus on my recovery and still want to set up my business if I can,” she said.

“I just hope that by speaking out people are aware of the damage they can cause by not paying attention on the roads.”

Grace Todd, the serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell, who represented Lauren, added: “The terrible injuries Lauren suffered through no fault of her own have greatly impacted not only her life but that of her family.

“She’s lost a lot of independence, and while through access to early rehabilitation she’s making progress in her recovery, Lauren still faces many challenges.

“We’re determined to help Lauren make the best recovery possible. In the meantime, we hope her story acts as a warning about the dangers that vulnerable road users such as cyclists face and why it’s important for everyone to take care on the roads.”

Yesterday, we reported on the live blog that a cyclist who was struck by a motorist at a roundabout, leaving him with multiple fractures, including a broken pelvis, has called on his local council to do more to protect people riding their bikes and to end the “negativity” surrounding cycling infrastructure.

Simon Rowan, who returned to his Galway home last week after a four-and-a-half month stay in hospital following the January crash, says the Irish city is the “worst place I’ve ever cycled by a long shot”, despite spending several years living in Los Angeles.

Last year, plans for a major two-way, 3km-long segregated cycleway along the promenade in Salthill, a seaside suburb of Galway City, were scrapped when councillors – who initially backed the project – voted 13 to four against it after local business owners said the lane would create “havoc”.

“I have been thinking about what makes Galway so bad,” Simon told the Irish Times this week. “It keeps on coming back to the council and councillors and the negativity towards cyclists here.

“The decision on the prom [in Salthill] really got to me especially now after my accident… To me it was that car parking space was more valuable than a child being safe, or some adults being safe on a bike.”