Must be undercover cyclists...commuter catches five drivers jumping red light; Christ on a bike + more on the live blog

Custom-made fitted frame bags and luggage can be added to Cotic’s subtle steel Escapade gravel bike, and the man behind designing and producing these in the UK, David Turner, has now ventured into cycling clothing with his new Ridgecrest Clothing brand.

Ridgecrest Clothing has recently released its first apparel product, a waterproof gilet (£44.95) which has been handmade in the UK and looks pretty stylish - there’s the choice between Navy, Yellow, Grey and Red, all with a maroon zipper down the middle.

The gilet uses a PU coated polyester to EN343 grade 3 which is the highest level of breathability for a waterproof material and all seams are top stitched with maroon thread. Across the back there’s a 20cm x 50mm reflective strip for visibility in low light conditions.

The gilet is available from size small to XL as standard, but Ridgecrest also produces an XXL version (for 48” chest) and XXXL (51 in) for an extra £10.