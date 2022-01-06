Amy Pieters to be flown back to Netherlands today but remains in coma

- News
Temporary traffic signals are always licensed by the Highway Authority and are enforceable by the police. Any nighttime or weekend emergency works...
I don't think they can edit someone elses post so they had to delete the original one with the out of date contact which means everything related...
Yep, although weirdly whenever prices have gone up across the whole European region, the UK seems to be hit worst. Probably just local taxes and...
True, but if the UK insurers contact the insurers of the foreign registered vehicle and those insurance refuse to pay out, then the vehice is...
Best wishes on a full and speedy recovery
That's less than a 10% difference, and doesn't justify treating survivors differently from double vaccinated. IMO. In fact the difference between...
its fairly common round here at this time of year, even if it hasnt rained for a while to find roads like this, and yes I did ride through that,as...
My mates tacx neo 2 on a concrete floor is silent, literally the only noise comes from his drivetrain (which is hardly anything), it's bonkers...
I've had my shakedry and about 3 years and it's been faultless. It's not something I wear every ride, but I'm always grateful for it when needed,...
That depends, are you a journalist or editor for the Bournemouth Echo? Or a spokesperson for Dorset Traffic Police? I suppose even if you were,...