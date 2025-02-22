Will this bike bell with an integrated AirTag offer you extra peace of mind? Plus another new bike computer vies for supremacy, new Fizik shoes leaked, Hiplok has an angle to grind + more

It's been another busy week in the world of cycling tech. From leaked images of Fizik's new shoes (thanks Movistar), to newness from Oakley and Ekoï, as well as another new cycling computer from the Netherlands and a £200 crank bolt removal tool from CeramicSpeed, let's dive in...

A tracker in your bike bell? That's one way to keep an eye on your pride and joy

German brand Grundig has just released its latest on-bike tracker system. This time, the Findmy Tracker (an Apple AirTag) is integrated into a bike bell, and the location of the tracker and bike can be viewed using Apple's Find My network.

It's a pretty nifty idea, although how many of us are realistically going to be putting a bell on our posh road bikes? That being said, if security is high up on your list of priorities, and you want somewhere nondescript to store a tracker, a bike bell is a pretty good place to start. It's sure given a run for its money by 4iiii's power meter featuring Apple's Find My though, as the underside of a crank arm is one of the last places they'd look.

Anyway, the Grundig Bike Bell comes with a built-in AirTag and is suitable for bars between 22.2mm and 31.8mm in diameter. It's currently on sale for £43, but the non-sale price is a hefty £86 from the Grundig website.

Say goodbye to standing on a breaker bar with a £200 crank bolt removal tool from CeramicSpeed...

Anyone who's tried to replace their bottom bracket knows that crank arm bolts can be difficult to remove without enough leverage. Enter, the CeramicSpeed crank bolt removal tool, a tool specifically designed to loosen 8mm and 10mm bolts using "controlled, mechanical leverage."

So no more standing on your giant Allen key, then. The tool pairs with the CeramicSpeed BB tool (which is included in this particular product), and uses the tool's handwheel to provide what CeramicSpeed calls a "smooth and easy pressing action."

This particular tool also includes a threaded rod with a hooked end, a leverage arm with an 8mm end (and 10mm end adapter) and a fake axle. For the princely price of €210, we'll file this under the "nice to have" category...

Mysterious new Fizik road shoe spotted at the UAE Tour

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have spotted this already, but men's WorldTour team Movistar have posted some pictures from the UAE Tour of some of their riders using what looks to be an unreleased shoe from Fizik.

We don't have any further information at this moment in time, but we do know that Fizik will be releasing an "official announcement" regarding the shoe soon. Everyone remain on your tenterhooks while we wait for further intelligence on this top secret but not that secret launch.

Oakley launches Velo Kato sunglasses, part of the brand's "fastest cycling system yet" when paired with the Oakley Velo Mach helmet

There are some of us that still care about aerodynamics, and Oakley is tapping into that market with the launch of its new Velo Kato sunglasses. When used with the brand's Velo Mach road helmet, it is claimed to be "Oakley's fastest cycling system yet."

The glasses use a Plutonite lens with Prizm technology and offer a close-to-face fit. A no-hinge system offers apparent aerodynamic benefits whilst increasing the field of view. No-slip earsocks are also listed as a feature, because calling them arms are just so last year.

You can get all of this by parting with 271 of your fine British pounds. We'll leave you to draw your own conclusions on that one. More information can be found on the Oakley website.

Just how strong is Hiplok's D1000 lock?

Lock specialist Hiplok has been busy taking an angle grinder to several of the big name bike locks to prove just how tough its D1000 lock is. In a recently released YouTube video, the brand pits its flagship lock against 10 other bike locks and timed just how long it took to cut through 10 locks versus 1 of its D1000 locks.

Just over five minutes of grinding and a disc change later, and the 10 locks of unknown branding/sold secure level are cut through. Seven cutting discs and over eight minutes 8 of grinding later and the D1000 is still hanging on. Of course, this isn't a properly scientific test, but it does demonstrate how easy it can be for well-equipped thieves to gain access to your bike. Check out the full video on the Hiplok YouTube channel.

BMC recalls Kaius gravel race bike and issues immediate stop-ride over "a few cases of seperating fork steerer tubes"

BMC has issued a recall on its Kaius gravel race bike, asking customers to return their bikes to BMC retailers for an inspection.

The issue relates to the fork steerer tube, which the Swiss brand says has separated "in a few cases": "In a quest to further analyse the issue, it was identified that the product holds up to the requirements of industry testing standards but still a low number of real world gravel riders had issues occur under certain heavy duty circumstances, this doesn’t meet the standards that BMC hold themselves too", added BMC.

A "more robust" version of the fork steerer will be included on all future versions of the Kaius, and owners should take their bike for inspection right away. If the retailer decides the bike is unaffected BMC says you can ride it away, but if it's identified as defective, then BMC will replace the fork steerer for free.

Here is the list of models affected, with no other bikes in the BMC range subject to the recall:

Kaius 01 ONE (2023)

Kaius 01 TWO (2023)

Kaius 01 THREE (2023)

Kaius 01 LTD (2024)

Kaius 01 ONE (2024)

Kaius 01 TWO (2024)

Kaius 01 THREE (2024)

Kaius 01 THREE (2026)

Kaius 01 frameset (2026)

If you're affected, there's more info here on the BMC website.

IceToolz's burrfile is a niche tool for home mechanics looking to add to their collection

Just in time for the end of Home Mechanics' Week here on road.cc, we've found this curious little tool for the, er, 'seasoned' mechanic.

It's a tube-end chamfering tool designed to sand down and make the sharp edges of a freshly cut steerer (for example) less... sharp.

Simply insert the pointy side into the tube to sand off the inside, and use the other concave side to sand down the outer edges. And voila, you have a smoothed out bike tube. The sanding block is made from alumina, a tough inorganic compound.

The tool can be bought for as little as £15.99 from Bikeinn, although it's such a niche design that unless you're working on cutting and filing various bike tubes on a regular basis, we'd probably suggest just sticking with a file or bit of sandpaper.

Ekoï's new Pure Aero helmet can apparently save you 13 watts at 50km/h

Some product news for the time trialists and triathletes among us, with the launch of Ekoï's new Pure Aero helmet. Apparently already in use with "many" Tour de France riders as well as Kona Ironman World Champs winner Patrick Lange, the aero helmet comes with some bold claims from the brand.

Apparently it has been "meticulously designed to push the limits of speed and comfort," with its shape moulding itself to the riders' shoulders. The new design apparently offers a 6% reduction in aerodynamic drag, which translates to a saving of 13 watts when riding at 50km/h. Impressive stuff. It's available to buy now from the Ekoï website for €350, which is roughly £290.

You can now buy a Colnago fit for a world champion

Got an extra £10k or so just sitting there flush in your back pocket? Thought so. Colnago has announced the V4Rs and Y1Rs will now be available to purchase in the same UCI World Champion livery run by Tadej Pogacar. It'll go nicely next to my rainbow band socks and well-earned Ali Express rainbow jersey.

We've tried putting the new colourway through the configurators on the Colnago website, but it doesn't appear to be available through that channel just yet. But, prices for the non-world champ liveried Y1Rs start at £11,214 and the V4Rs at £7,074. The new colourway is set to be available from selected Colnago retailers.

Is Absolute Cycling's computer The One to beat?

'Another cycling computer?!', we hear you cry. Yes! But this one is designed and produced within the Netherlands, and has been previously crowdfunded with the latest round of financing meaning the company can now finally begin production.

The One looks pretty sleek, thanks to input from Danish firm Valeur Designers. It utilises a 300-PPI display which focuses on everything you need and nothing you don't on the screen. There are three buttons and no touchscreen, and all settings, route planning etc is all done within the Absolute Cycling app.

For the tech nerds amongst us, The One uses several sensors to increase measurement accuracy, as well as smart algorithms which help to produce things like accurate altitude readings and better GPS positioning in areas with tall buildings or trees. It's priced at £520 and available exclusively through the Absolute Cycling website. We'll have a review of it up soon too, so keep your eyes peeled...

In case you missed it: