The DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks are warm, tough, comfortable enough to wear all day and resistant to getting smelly. In 300,000 years humans haven't perfected much, but we're nearly there with the sock.

> Buy now: DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks for £24.99 from Kuga Sports

These warming feet tubes are great. They come in six exciting colours and two boring ones (black and white) plus four sizes. They function correctly. Go humans.

2025 Defeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks - rear.jpg (credit: road.cc)

While the mix varies slightly by colour, these are principally American merino. Our 'Charcoal' ones are 56% wool, and 100% of that 56% is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which is 'establishing high levels of sheep and land management practices, promoting healthy ecosystems, biodiversity, and animal and worker welfare.' By the time you read this America might have banned it, of course.

Luckily there are no claims of responsibility for the rest, which is 43% nylon and 1% Lycra. The latter gives a small stretch, and though firm these are not constricting or hard to put on. They breathe well too.

Sizing is accurate for a tight, secure fit (large, for my UK9.5 feet), though I feel you'd be okay sizing up if you want a slightly easier squeeze. There's no padding to sit in the wrong place; they're one thickness all over, sweetly judged for useful warmth without excessive bulk.

As for value, you don't need me to tell you that £25 is a lot for socks, though it's too late to stop me. It's about right for merino, though. The Ciovita Merino Crew Socks are £22, for instance, as are the Velocio Winter Wool Socks, and the GripGrab Alpine Merino High Cut Winter Socks are now £30.

Overall, these are very good – comfortable, well made and warm.

> Buy now: DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks for £24.99 from Kuga Sports

Verdict

Lovely warm socks that work as well off the bike as on