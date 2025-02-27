Support road.cc

review
Socks
DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks

DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks

8
by Steve Williams
Thu, Feb 27, 2025 15:45
0
£24.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Lovely warm socks that work as well off the bike as on
Warm and comfy
Eight colours
Certified 56% responsible
Presumably 44% irresponsible
Reasonably tight, though sizing up is safe
Weight: 
49g
Contact: 
www.kugasports.com
The DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks are warm, tough, comfortable enough to wear all day and resistant to getting smelly. In 300,000 years humans haven't perfected much, but we're nearly there with the sock.

These warming feet tubes are great. They come in six exciting colours and two boring ones (black and white) plus four sizes. They function correctly. Go humans.

2025 Defeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks - rear.jpg2025 Defeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks - rear.jpg (credit: road.cc)

While the mix varies slightly by colour, these are principally American merino. Our 'Charcoal' ones are 56% wool, and 100% of that 56% is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which is 'establishing high levels of sheep and land management practices, promoting healthy ecosystems, biodiversity, and animal and worker welfare.' By the time you read this America might have banned it, of course.

Luckily there are no claims of responsibility for the rest, which is 43% nylon and 1% Lycra. The latter gives a small stretch, and though firm these are not constricting or hard to put on. They breathe well too.

Sizing is accurate for a tight, secure fit (large, for my UK9.5 feet), though I feel you'd be okay sizing up if you want a slightly easier squeeze. There's no padding to sit in the wrong place; they're one thickness all over, sweetly judged for useful warmth without excessive bulk.

As for value, you don't need me to tell you that £25 is a lot for socks, though it's too late to stop me. It's about right for merino, though. The Ciovita Merino Crew Socks are £22, for instance, as are the Velocio Winter Wool Socks, and the GripGrab Alpine Merino High Cut Winter Socks are now £30.

Overall, these are very good – comfortable, well made and warm.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks

Size tested: L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

DeFeet says: "The NEW Wooleator Pro features a flat toe seam and additional lycra throughout the sock, providing a closer fit. Like the original Wooleator, the Pro is a thin, low-bulk sock in USA Merino wool. The Wooleator Pro is equally comfortable for 4-season cycling or casual wear."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

DeFeet says:

Fiber Content / USA-sourced / USA-made

RWS Navy Heather, RWS Charcoal: 56% RWS-certified by CU 885920, 43% Nylon, 1% Lycra

Chestnut Heather: 56% USA Merino Wool, 43% Nylon, 1% Lycra

Avocado, Gravel Grey, Lead, Petrol, Natural: 44% Nylon, 27% USA Merino Wool, 27% USA Recycled Polyester, 2% Lycra

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Warm, comfortable and secure.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's a high price for one pair of socks...

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

...though not an unfair price, as many other merino cycling socks cost the same or more.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, though perhaps in a sale.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good: warm, very comfortable and hardwearing. The quality helps justify the price, though they could still score higher if they were cheaper.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

