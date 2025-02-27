The DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks are warm, tough, comfortable enough to wear all day and resistant to getting smelly. In 300,000 years humans haven't perfected much, but we're nearly there with the sock.
> Buy now: DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks for £24.99 from Kuga Sports
These warming feet tubes are great. They come in six exciting colours and two boring ones (black and white) plus four sizes. They function correctly. Go humans.
2025 Defeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks - rear.jpg (credit: road.cc)
While the mix varies slightly by colour, these are principally American merino. Our 'Charcoal' ones are 56% wool, and 100% of that 56% is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, which is 'establishing high levels of sheep and land management practices, promoting healthy ecosystems, biodiversity, and animal and worker welfare.' By the time you read this America might have banned it, of course.
Luckily there are no claims of responsibility for the rest, which is 43% nylon and 1% Lycra. The latter gives a small stretch, and though firm these are not constricting or hard to put on. They breathe well too.
Sizing is accurate for a tight, secure fit (large, for my UK9.5 feet), though I feel you'd be okay sizing up if you want a slightly easier squeeze. There's no padding to sit in the wrong place; they're one thickness all over, sweetly judged for useful warmth without excessive bulk.
As for value, you don't need me to tell you that £25 is a lot for socks, though it's too late to stop me. It's about right for merino, though. The Ciovita Merino Crew Socks are £22, for instance, as are the Velocio Winter Wool Socks, and the GripGrab Alpine Merino High Cut Winter Socks are now £30.
Overall, these are very good – comfortable, well made and warm.
Verdict
Lovely warm socks that work as well off the bike as on
Make and model: DeFeet Wooleator Pro 6in D-Logo socks
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
DeFeet says: "The NEW Wooleator Pro features a flat toe seam and additional lycra throughout the sock, providing a closer fit. Like the original Wooleator, the Pro is a thin, low-bulk sock in USA Merino wool. The Wooleator Pro is equally comfortable for 4-season cycling or casual wear."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
DeFeet says:
Fiber Content / USA-sourced / USA-made
RWS Navy Heather, RWS Charcoal: 56% RWS-certified by CU 885920, 43% Nylon, 1% Lycra
Chestnut Heather: 56% USA Merino Wool, 43% Nylon, 1% Lycra
Avocado, Gravel Grey, Lead, Petrol, Natural: 44% Nylon, 27% USA Merino Wool, 27% USA Recycled Polyester, 2% Lycra
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Warm, comfortable and secure.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's a high price for one pair of socks...
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
...though not an unfair price, as many other merino cycling socks cost the same or more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, though perhaps in a sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good: warm, very comfortable and hardwearing. The quality helps justify the price, though they could still score higher if they were cheaper.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
