Police searching for Audi driver who slapped cyclist after dangerous overtake; 'Completely unrideable' 6-seat tandem; 'Incredible number' of cyclists in London; Hit-and-run left club sec with spine damage; Cycling boom continues + more on the live blog

Welcome to Tuesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty at the controls and Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Tue, May 26, 2020 09:50
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)
14:21
Police searching for Audi driver who slapped cyclist after making dangerous overtake
faringdon road abingdon - wiki commons.PNG

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was slapped in the face by the driver of a yellow Audi. 

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on 18th May on Faringdon Road, Abingdon, when the 26-year-old man and his partner were overtaken by a yellow-coloured Audi S4. Another vehicle was coming in the opposite direction, causing the driver of the Audi to cut in sharply and nearly hit the slap victim's partner. 

The driver, described as white, around 6"2 with a large build and in his early 30's, then reportedly blamed the cyclists, exiting his vehicle and shouting at them. He then got back in his car, drove a short distance and got out again, slapping the victim in the face before he drove off. 

The victim wasn't seriously injured. Investigating officer PC Henry North said: “This incident of assault took place in daylight hours and at a time I believe there could be witnesses.

“I would ask that if anyone was in the area at the time and believes they saw this incident happening, or recognises the description of the offender, to please get in touch with police.

“Alternatively, if you think you saw the vehicle in the area, a yellow coloured Audi S4, then please also get in touch.

“I would also like to appeal to any other motorists who were in the area that might have access to a dash cam. Please review it and check if anything significant was caught on the camera."

13:58
The cycling boom rolls on

With bikes still selling out in shops and online, various retailers and customers are also reporting that local bike shops are booked up for weeks with repair jobs as people continue to salvage old bikes from the shed. 

This is likely to continue when the government's half a million £50 repair vouchers are issued; but as mentioned above, it might be a while before the bikes in question can actually be fixed. 

14:43
13:02
Appeal for info after two club cyclists were hospitalised following hit-and-run in Yorkshire

Barnsley Road Club say their secretary suffered spinal damage and another club member was also hospitalised after a hit-and-run near Naburn in North Yorkshire. It's reported that the car that struck them was a 'dark (black/grey) Focus style car', and anyone with potential information has been urged to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police. 

Among those to share the post on Twitter was Dame Sarah Storey, and the club have since said that their secretary will have to spend twelve weeks in a spinal brace to recover from injuries. 

12:38
You can now get a workout on Grand Theft Auto V

Move over that thing beginning with Z... because you can now do your indoor riding session while shooting people and running them over in one of the most popular video games of all time, Grand Theft Auto V. As demonstrated by YouTuber Shane Miller in the video above, it's made possible via the GTBikeV Mod plug-in that can connect to a smart bike or trainer that is ANT+ FE-C compatible. There is proper gradient simulation, and if you fancy a break you can do any number of other activities such as crashing into oncoming traffic, chucking bombs at enemies or going for a quick swim. We might just be giving this a go ourselves very soon!

12:13
"I couldn't speak to my kids": Sir Bradley Wiggins on brutal 2012 training regime
bradley wiggins 2012 time trial - wiki commons.PNG

Wiggins told Eurosport that he was so focussed on gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games, that he felt he couldn't say hello to his children prior to lining up for his individual time trial: "I had to walk about 500m to the warm-up zone so I tried to get there without being recognised", he said. "I walked past this little café and I saw my mum outside, and my kids were inside the café, and they came running out and I couldn’t, I didn’t want to see or look at them because I would have started crying I think. I thought 'they are going to be there in an hours time', but it was the cruellest act to not say hello to them, but I had to stay so focused and not let any emotion come in at any point.

"I look back and I know I am not that person anymore; I know who he was and I feel sorry for him.

"That was me and my insecure, introvert-ness sat on a throne with a bank of photographers in front of me not knowing what to do, so I just did that, I did that from school days, performed. I can’t really look at pictures of that now. As focused and amazing as he was on a bike, that athlete, off the bike there was this insecurity and I didn’t know how to react socially."

2,300 people rode with a considerably more chilled version of Wiggins for Le Col's social spin at the weekend, with his latest barnet suggesting his Instagram pic posted last weekend may have been taken a little while longer ago than we first thought... 

11:54
Girl who rode 1,200km across India carrying injured father postpones elite trial offer
india girl cycling with injured dad - via twitter.PNG

15-year-old Jyoti Kumari made the exhausting journey back to her hometown with her injured father on the back of her bike, when they were left stranded in Goa with no source of income. The Cycling Federation of India heard about the remarkable tale of endurance, and offered Jyoti a trial at their National Cycling Academy in Dehli with all expenses paid; however, The Week reports that she has declined the offer for the time being to focus on her studies: 

"I wish to complete my studies first. I also feel physically weak now after such a long arduous journey," she said.

"I was told that I will get a call from CFI next month and I will tell them that I need a couple of months to be mentally and physically ready for the trial."

11:45
Re that Lancashire 'group ride'

Some of our readers and followers have been giving some perfectly 'reasonable'* potential explanations for an alleged group ride spotted in Lancashire over the weekend. 

*Not actually reasonable. 

09:47
'Bonkers lockdown project', i.e. an unrideable six-seater tandem, up for sale on eBay
six man tandem screenshot - via ebay may 2020.PNG

In what is perhaps the most audacious and impressive unfinished cycling project we've ever seen, behold this six-man tandem that is currently 'completely unridable'. 

Building it was "a true lockdown challenge" according to its creator; but on the eBay listing, we're informed that "with some work/clever re-engineering you could be riding around on this absolute unit."

six man tandem 2 - via ebay may 2020.PNG

The wheels and forks have been salvaged from a 70's Honda PF50 moped, and the frame size is listed as a 'medium'; although we're not sure if there's currently a scale for measuring frame sizes of six-person tandems. 

On Twitter the creator's son says the novelty project is being sold to raise money for charity, and with no reserve the bidding is currently at £1.43... a lot of bike for your money, even if it doesn't work. Collection is from Colliers Wood in London if you think you could being it to life, and the link is here

Earlier this month you may recall our coverage of the 'social distandem' from avant-garde bike builder Colin Woof, a rideable machine that puts a good two metre gap between the riders for safe tandem-ing during the lockdown. 

11:40
11:53
No need to go for a drive to test your eyes, you're seeing this right... we really are giving away a 3T Exploro GRX Pro!
08:37
London or Amsterdam? Huge numbers spotted cycling in England's capital over the bank holiday weekend

It's been widely reported that cycling has increased during the lockdown; in fact the government have been positively urging commuters to cycle and walk where possible instead of using public transport while announcing a £250 million emergency active travel fund for pop-up cycling infrastructure. It hasn't gone unnoticed how much things have changed in London during the lockdown, with people free to explore the city without experiencing the huge volumes of traffic they would have had to contend with pre-lockdown...

It's also thought that London's Santander Cycles saw its biggest ever weekend, with over 50,000 hires a day according to data analyst Jo Wood. It's also noted that the times people are cycling has spread more evenly throughout the day during lockdown, and isn't just limited to routes most associated with commuting. 

Will the boom in cycling during the lockdown genuinely be a turning point when life eventually gets back to normal, or will we inevitably return to the car-clogged streets of before? 

08:31
Is the Durham Tour Series back on?

If it's ok in a car then surely a little bike race won't hurt!

08:24
Ian Boswell rides his own Dirty Kanza
ian boswell diy kanza may 2020

The former Team Sky rider - who now races gravel events as part of his role as a Wahoo ambassador - decided to DIY the 200 mile gravel epic around his local dirt tracks with the event obviously not happening for real this year. His Strava upload shows that Boswell's total elapsed time was 11 hours and 38 minutes, meaning he only stopped for an hour in total over a fast and furious ten and a half hours of riding. 

Jack Sexty

