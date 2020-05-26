Police searching for Audi driver who slapped cyclist after dangerous overtake; 'Completely unrideable' 6-seat tandem; 'Incredible number' of cyclists in London; Hit-and-run left club sec with spine damage; Cycling boom continues + more on the live blog

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was slapped in the face by the driver of a yellow Audi.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on 18th May on Faringdon Road, Abingdon, when the 26-year-old man and his partner were overtaken by a yellow-coloured Audi S4. Another vehicle was coming in the opposite direction, causing the driver of the Audi to cut in sharply and nearly hit the slap victim's partner.

The driver, described as white, around 6"2 with a large build and in his early 30's, then reportedly blamed the cyclists, exiting his vehicle and shouting at them. He then got back in his car, drove a short distance and got out again, slapping the victim in the face before he drove off.

The victim wasn't seriously injured. Investigating officer PC Henry North said: “This incident of assault took place in daylight hours and at a time I believe there could be witnesses.

“I would ask that if anyone was in the area at the time and believes they saw this incident happening, or recognises the description of the offender, to please get in touch with police.

“Alternatively, if you think you saw the vehicle in the area, a yellow coloured Audi S4, then please also get in touch.

“I would also like to appeal to any other motorists who were in the area that might have access to a dash cam. Please review it and check if anything significant was caught on the camera."