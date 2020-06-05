Near Miss of the Day 420: Instant karma as driver makes close pass on cyclist - and immediately gets pulled over by police officer following him

“The wheels of justice turn slowly,” the saying goes – but not in our latest Near Miss of the Day video, where a driver who had made a close pass on a cyclist was immediately pulled over and given a fine by a police officer travelling behind them who saw what had happened.

The officer told road.cc reader Liam, who filmed the footage last weekend, that he “though he was a goner” when he saw the driver overtake him, and immediately went full blues and twos as he went after the motorist, giving the cyclist plenty of room as he did so.

Liam told us: “Travelling along Lanark road in South Lanarkshire this driver decided to overtake on a solid white line with oncoming traffic.

“I had already suffered verbal abuse and impatient drivers on this ride (this was the first weekend all the garden centres on this road had reopened which probably explains why everyone was in such a rush).

“Couldn't believe my luck when I heard a police car go past me immediately afterwards with lights on.

“Was told by the police officer I gave my statement to who ‘thought I was a goner’ that the driver was receiving an on the spot ticket for careless driving.

“Nice bit of instant karma for a change!”

We agree. And it's also nice to have a Near Miss of the Day video that puts a smile on our face for a change.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.