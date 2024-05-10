Cyclist who swerved to avoid out-of-control driver questions if £500 fine for "driving without due care" an "appropriate" punishment

A cyclist has recalled how he narrowly avoided a collision with a driver who lost control on a bend, the motorist almost smashing into the rider and another vehicle having rounded the corner on the verge of the wrong side of a Somerset road. The images of the incident have also prompted questions about how it was dealt with by Avon & Somerset Police, the driver accepting a fine, penalty points and costs for driving "without due care", some arguing that the motorist should have faced the more severe offence of dangerous driving.
The roads policing unit reported that the incident happened in October, in Ilminster, the driver pleading guilty in court last month to driving without due care, and subsequently being given six penalty points on his driving licence, a £480 fine and ordered to pay costs and victim surcharge totalling £277.
Recalling the incident to road.cc, the cyclist Steve Western said despite the dramatic images "funnily enough it felt as though I had all the time in the world to decide when to swerve".
"I heard the tyre noise before I actually saw it, so had some warning that something was wrong, the guy didn't even get out of the car, he manoeuvred around the car and drove off. I hadn't realised the lady driving had reported it."
Steve had earlier replied to Avon & Somerset Police's social media post about the incident and court result: "Dear @ASPRoadSafety. Not sure [driving without] due care was appropriate for that incident which could have ended so differently. Love from the cyclist in the pictures."
Others joined him in questioning why a more serious dangerous driving offence was not applied here, Robin Pickering saying: "Surely, due care is failing to look properly at a junction causing someone else to have to brake, or maybe close passing a cyclist at a moderate 1-1.5m distance. That looks like clear S2 RTA: driving which falls 'far below the expected standard' and which could easily have had fatal consequences. Why the downgrade?"
Another called it a "pathetically weak sentence" and "hilarious that the social media manager thought this was worth boasting about".
Others suggested that part of the concern for the police might have been the driver avoiding punishment completely had they been unable to prove the more serious "dangerous driving" offence.
> Undertaking motorist's claim that he mounted grass verge "in panic" to avoid crash "utter bollocks", says cyclist "lucky to be alive"
As mentioned in an earlier quote, dangerous driving "is when driving falls far below the minimum standard expected of a competent and careful driver, and includes behaviour that could potentially endanger yourself or other drivers", and may involve speeding, racing, or driving aggressively, ignoring traffic lights, road signs or warnings from passengers, overtaking dangerously, or driving while under the influence.
The lesser offence of driving without due care and attention (careless driving) refers to when "driving falls below the minimum standard expected of a competent and careful driver, and includes driving without reasonable consideration for other road users".
It may involve "overtaking on the inside, driving too close to another vehicle, driving through a red light by mistake, turning into the path of another vehicle, the driver being avoidably distracted by tuning the radio, lighting a cigarette etc., flashing lights to force other drivers to give way, misusing lanes to gain advantage over other drivers, unnecessarily staying in an overtaking lane, unnecessarily slow driving or braking, dazzling other drivers with un-dipped headlights".
It was far from the first time Steve has been on the receiving end of driving that put his safety in danger, and he suggested that Avon & Somerset Police "seem unwilling to do anything" in two other stand-out cases from the past 12 months, both times when his flat bars were clipped by a passing motorist.
"Once by the door mirror and once by the front wing," he explained. "Both occasions by elderly drivers who seemed to think that I shouldn't be riding on the road adjacent to a shared path. Avon and Somerset police seem unwilling to do anything about those though. The joys of cycling..."
In May 2022, we reported that the county's police force had shared a similar social media post featuring a court result, that time after a bus driver hit a cyclist, pushing them into a hedge as they overtook.
Again, the driver pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and was fined £256 and given five penalty points.
In 2020, the force was accused of incompetence by a cyclist after they failed to track down a driver he said was responsible for a hit and run – even though he had provided them with footage of the incident.
A police spokesperson said: "Footage the victim provided to us showed he was not struck by the vehicle but does show the poor manner of driving and failing to stop. However, we were unable to track down the driver of the vehicle, despite making exhaustive searches using the Police National Computer and other intelligence databases available to us, which meant that we were unable to prosecute the suspect.
"Regrettably, because of the time taken to make appropriate and necessary checks, the time period we legally have available to us to make those enquires – six months – had elapsed."
There should be a simple test for these things, it could be performed by non police to lighten the workload as any driving examiner would be able to check the footage:
"Would this action have resulted in failing a driving test?"
If the answer is yes, the driver should have their license revoked until they take a retest. Whether there is additional criminal proscecution could then be handled by the police for situations like this where it should fall into the territory of dangerous driving.
Pay examiners something like £5 per clip reviewed (regardless of outcome so they are not incentivised to find one way or the other) and have the retests taken by the literally thousands of people who would lose their licenses be a little more expensive than a standard driving test to pay for that cost.
It takes bad drivers off the road quickly and effectively.
Absolutely!
The driving test should be considered the minimum skill level for drivers, not the pinnacle of their abilities.
Do you have any idea how difficult it is to get a driving test at the moment?
In that case, people who have lost their licence should go to the back of the queue.
I know two people who were trying to get a driving test for so long that are their theory tests, which they passed, are no longer valid, so they will have to retake them.
Should bear that in mind when driving then, eh?
Probably a good reason not to drive like a knobhead then?
It's almost like that's part of the deterent of non-driving responsibly.
Totally agree with this. It's the bleedin obvious. So therefore it won't happen.
If the police try to prosecute for 'dangerous', do the jury (or magistrate) have the option of finding them guilty for 'careless' at the same trial or would that be a completely seperate prosecution (do we have double jeopardy here?)?
IAAL, but not that sort. I think in some cases the jury is able to reach an alternative verdict, where the more serious charge is not made out but it amounts to a lesser charge (see e.g. https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1988/53/section/24 ). But in practice, I expect the CPS expressly charge both offences in the alternative.
Can the jury do that of their own initiative? I always understood that they could only do that if the judge offered them the option to do so.
IANAL but as I understand, if the CPS decides to prosecute as dangerous, but the jury or judges don't find it meets the minimum criteria to be guilty of that, it can't be revised down to careless. They're either guilty or not-guilty of the charges that were brought.
Which is why the CPS often opts for the lesser charge of careless driving, which has a lower burden of proof and is more likely to be successful.
I suspect this is a simple case of 'the driver will plead guilty to the lesser charge' so go with that, it'll save court time and money and man power hours for the Force. Simple case of money before lives.
Because the experience won't change that driver's behaviour on the roads. And I very much doubt it is just cyclists on the receiving end.
I'm sure you are right, but it's still not appropriate.
Sorry, should have made it clear. It is appaling driving and should have been prosecuted as dangerous. Just putting forward a cynics view as to why it wasn't. The application of the law in this country generally and especially on the roads has fallen way below the standards we should expect as a population.
