The Ritchey WCS Cabrillo is a shorter and wider unisex design aimed at road and gravel riders – but the design has clear benefits for cyclo-cross and mountain bikers too. The padding is supportive and I found the saddle comfortable for lengthy rides both on and off the road. Ritchey also makes a cheaper Cabrillo model with chromoly rails if you're on a tighter budget.

> Buy now: Ritchey WCS Cabrillo saddle for £87.90 from Ritchey

Specification

At 260x146mm the WCS Cabrillo is a little shorter than a traditional road saddle, and three millimetres wider than that suggested by my bike fit. At first glance, it would easily pass as a traditional road saddle.

However, look closely and you'll see that it has a flat profile, which on paper might also lend itself to cyclo-cross or similar efforts where you need to shuffle about or mount and dismount swiftly.

As a unisex-design saddle, it comes with a perineal channel rather than a cutout. And while I got along well with the saddle's length and width, the fact that it's a one-size-only design may restrict its appeal.

The cover is described as 'a premium Ritchey synthetic upper with glossy dot pattern'. And while it may look like leather, it is suitable for stricter vegetarians and vegans.

The base is a mix of nylon and carbon fibre for strength and some added zing, and it also trims a few grams without compromising durability. A lightweight polyurethane foam is sandwiched between the cover and the base.

Rather than glue, bonding or staples, Ritchey has used 'Atmos Shaping' technology for a seamless construction that vacuum seals the cover to the base for an exceptionally clean and sleek look. Ritchey says this offers greater waterproofing, improved durability and is easier to clean. What's not to like?

From the rear you can see what Ritchey calls its 'Vector Wing' – elevated saddle rail attachments that it says offer natural pressure distribution to prevent hot spots.

The 7mm diameter stainless steel rails are highly polished, and laser-etched for quick and easy fore-and-aft adjustment.

They've proved compatible with most seatpost cradles, slipping straight in and snugging down beautifully. The only exception was a 20-year-old Thomson post, but that has refused to play nicely with other contemporary designs.

Performance

My fixed gear winter trainer and drop-bar mountain bike were my test machines, and I put in 600 miles on the saddle – split evenly between the two bikes.

This was enough to work out whether the Vector Wing technology works as well as Ritchey says. Well, after those 600 miles my backside reckons there's a lot more than marketing hype – and I found it incredibly supportive in the real world. Despite the saddle being shorter than recommended by my bike fit, I only noticed it in the most positive sense.

Wearing my regular tights and bib longs, the saddle's extra width didn't induce any chafing, and I found its extra support welcome. This was particularly the case on longer rides over surfaces that often resembled Paris Roubaix's pavé.

Coming from a saddle with magnesium alloy rails, I didn't note any loss of compliance from the Ritchey's stainless steel counterparts, which theoretically should be stiffer.

The cover's subtle dots offered additional grip without impairing my ability to scoot and shuffle. And I didn't experience any hot spots while riding my mountain bike, even on extended rides on unmade roads, green lanes and forest trails.

The pressure-relieving groove did its thing without fuss, which was another pleasant surprise given that 'unisex' can have the potential for being the worst of both worlds.

Durability/Care

Our saddle has been leant against trees, gates, brickwork and all the usual suspects, with the faux leather cover showing no signs of wear. I'd still be inclined to put a slither of gaffer tape or similar on the corners as a precaution, as there are no bumpers.

The seamless Atmos construction made the underside easy to clean and the polished rails have required no more than a cursory buff with a micro-fibre cloth switching between bikes – and there were no saddle clamp 'bite marks', either.

Value

First off, if you're on a budget you might want to consider the Comp Cabrillo version – it will weigh a little more but at just £52.90 it looks a good bet on a budget.

The Specialized Bridge Comp Saddle with MIMIC is also designed for trail and road and is a little cheaper than the WCS at £80. Its MIMIC technology channel supposedly 'perfectly adapts to your body to give the support and comfort you need'. Its chromoly rails are less resistant to corrosion than the Ritchey's stainless steel rails, but the Bridge does come in three sizes.

The £79.99 San Marco Shortfit 2.0 Dynamic Saddle is shorter and narrower than the Ritchey and has manganese rails. Stu was impressed by its firm, yet supportive padding and found the shape relieved pressure.

The Fizik Tempo Argo R5 Saddle is £89.99, has alloy rails and is available in two widths. Jamie found it particularly comfortable for long road rides but felt its flat profile might not suit everyone.

Prologo's Dimension AGX T40 143mm is slightly dearer than the Ritchey at £94.99, features a carbon shell and chromoly rails and it impressed Stu, though it's a little heavier than the Ritchey.

You'll find more options in our best bike saddles buyer's guide.

Overall

Ritchey's WCS Cabrillo has proven a good all-rounder with a solid, if not overly exotic spec. I've found it equally capable and comfortable on and off road, and it may be a good option if you aren't completely invested in the idea of a super-short saddle. Its one-width-only sizing may limit its appeal.

Verdict

Good all-rounder if you're not sold on a really short design, though the one-size-only design may limit its appeal

> Buy now: Ritchey WCS Cabrillo for £87.90 from Ritchey