Live blog

"So do you think he doped or not?" Netflix teases Tour de France series with Thibaut Pinot asked doping question; "Proposal based on fear not evidence": Cyclists react to "death by dangerous cycling" offence, Chris Boardman speaks + more on the live blog

The weekend's creeping closer, just two more days to go! Dan Alexander will help you get through the first of those, distracting you from that working nonsense with all your news, reaction, Giro coverage and more from the world of cycling this Thursday...
Thu, May 16, 2024 09:11
Tour de France Unchained trailer (Netflix)
08:39
Doping questions and Lefevere vs Alaphilippe centre stage as Netflix releases Tour de France Unchained trailer

The second season of Tour de France Unchained returns to Netflix on 11 June, the trailer for its return released this morning... and boy have they teased some storylines...

Jasper "we're not here to make friends" Philipsen, Patrick "everyone should kill somebody to win a stage" Lefevere, Tom "I love the risk" Pidcock, Matej Mohorič's Oscar-worthy post-victory interview, Julian Alaphilippe and his aforementioned mouthy manager, plenty of swearing, a few tantrums and a cellar's worth of Pinot (of a Thibaut vintage), it's a star-studded cast for season two.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part is footage of Jonas Vingegaard and his teammates being booed by roadside fans which cuts into Pinot sat being interviewed.

Tour de France Unchained trailer (Netflix)
Tour de France Unchained trailer (Netflix)

The big question comes... 

Tour de France Unchained trailer (Netflix)
Tour de France Unchained trailer (Netflix)

Before swiftly moving on...

Other majors storylines appear to be Lefevere and Alaphilippe's tested relationship, the two-time world champion joking that he is paid "too much for Patrick". There is also the remembrance and tributes to Gino Mäder, last year's Tour coming a month after his death in a crash at the Tour de Suisse. Of course this doesn't stop the trailer moving swiftly from crash to crash, interspersed with injuries, shocked reactions and a general glorification of the dangerous side of the sport.

We also get Lefevere claiming "everyone should kill somebody to win a stage", comments that are more than a bit uncomfortable given the Mäder context and the trailer opening with Fabio Jakobsen, whose high-speed sprint crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020 saw Dylan Groenewegen banned for nine months and Lefevere threatening legal action, claiming Groenewegen should be in jail.

Elsewhere, we see David Gaudu telling a Netflix cameraman to "f*** off", an exasperated Ben O'Connor reject talking to the media, angry sports directors, Wout van Aert throwing his bike to the side and shouting on an empty team bus, all topped off with Tadej Pogačar's famous attack. 
 

15:01
You were saying, Patrick? Julian Alaphilippe proves class is permanent with memorable Giro victory

On the same day Netflix unveiled the trailer for the second season of Tour de France Unchained, the friction between Soudal Quick-Step team boss Patrick Lefevere and Julian Alaphilippe apparently a major storyline, the Frenchman turned back the clock to take a solo stage win in incredibly impressive fashion.

Credit for Mirco Maestri too, the Italian joining Alaphilippe in the two-up escape, sticking with the two-time world champ until the final climb before dropping back to the chase group behind to take ninth on the stage.

The ever impressive Jhonatan Narváez beat Quinten Hermans in the sprint for second, Michael Valgren going close again with fourth. It would be rude not to defer to Eurosport's French commentary team for this one...

A third win of the race for the French and a Grand Tour hat-trick completed for their favourite cycling son, Alaphilippe now having won a stage at the Giro, Tour and Vuelta. Five minutes later, the GC favourites crossed the line, with no changes there.

14:25
Horrible crash mars opening Vuelta a Burgos sprint as Lotta Henttala takes victory

Billed as Lorena Wiebes vs Elisa Balsamo, the Italian former world champion's challenge coming to an end in dramatic (and quite terrible) fashion, a crash into the barriers as the speeds were ramping up towards the close.

No news on Balsamo or the UAE Team ADQ rider involved, fingers crossed for something more positive soon. 

After the crash, Lotta Henttala kicked early to take it from late attacker Carina Schrempf, Wiebes behind in third.

13:59
"When British Cycling teamed up with Shell, many of us puked our bodies inside out": Cyclists praise climate activists’ guerilla ad campaign as Shell slams "misleading" billboards and British Cycling says partnership with oil giant makes "positive impact"
Brandalism Shell and British Cycling ad (Brandalism)

> "When British Cycling teamed up with Shell, many of us puked our bodies inside out": Cyclists praise climate activists’ guerilla ad campaign as Shell slams "misleading" billboards and British Cycling says partnership with oil giant makes "positive impact"

13:47
Manchester United fan cycles to Old Trafford... from Mongolia
13:02
"You're not going to legislate away these sort of incidents": Martin Porter KC on cycling and the law + cycling and mental health for Mental Health Awareness Week
road.cc podcast episode 77 lead image

> "You're not going to legislate away these sort of incidents": Martin Porter KC on cycling and the law + cycling and mental health for Mental Health Awareness Week

12:45
Something tells me this might be a breakaway day

Just the 37 riders up the road at the Giro...

Leading the way is the not-so-incognito Julian Alaphilippe, a couple of minutes clear of a huge breakwaway including Filippo Ganna, Jhonatan Narváez, Aurélien Paret-Peintre, Laurence Pithie, Nairo Quintana and, well, quite a few others. No Jan Tratnik though, great lying or a monumental missing of the escape for the Slovenian. Half Visma-Lease a Bike's remaining quartet are there though, Attila Valter and Edoardo Affini making the break.

Who's going to win this then?

By contrast at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, there's a grand total of one rider up the road, Katrine Aalerud ploughing a lone furrow on a day expected to be a Lorena Wiebes vs Elisa Balsamo sprint showdown.

11:13
Chris Boardman: There's over 1,700 deaths caused by, or involved in, vehicles every year, 30,000 killed or seriously injured. It's important that we say that because there are three involving, not necessarily caused by, but three or less involving a bike
Chris Boardman (Active Travel England)

Chris Boardman was on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning to talk about the dangerous cycling story and, if we may say so, he made some extremely important and compelling points.

"I struggle with talking about it, to be honest, and I'll tell you why," the commissioner of Active Travel England began. "My mother was crushed to death by a driver a few years ago, which devastated our family, and we've not really got over it. She was one of five people to die on the roads that day. And then the next day, there was another five… there'll be another five today.

"There's over 1,700 deaths caused by, or involved in, vehicles every year, 30,000 killed or seriously injured. It's important that we say that because there are three involving, not necessarily caused by, but three or less involving a bike rider.

"And as the Secretary of State [Mark Harper] said, this is such a tiny minority. More people are killed by lightning, or cows. And that same thing [cycling] is joyous. It's good for society. And we put the focus on this minuscule, negative thing. Absolutely, everybody should obey the laws of the road. But is this really the best use of our time to be talking about this now?"

10:21
Cyclist shoved into ditch by hooded BMW passenger – spotted trying to "spook" other riders and locals – slams "complete lack of effort" by police to trace attacker
Carl Donaldson and A1068, Ashington, Northumberland

> Cyclist shoved into ditch by hooded BMW passenger – spotted trying to "spook" other riders and locals – slams "complete lack of effort" by police to trace attacker

09:45
Giro d'Italia stage 12 and Vuelta a Burgos Feminas — a busy day's racing
Giro 2024 stage 12 (RCS)

It's a punchy one in Italy, possibly more so than that profile does justice. Almost 200km and 2,200m of climbing, that with a pan-flat opening 50km. The last lump of the day tops out with 13km to go and averages 9.2 per cent for 1.2km. One for a breakaway? Will any sprinters be able to hang on? 

There's also some top-class women's action at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas too, Demi Vollering, Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Balsamo and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig just some of the big names in attendance. Stage one should be a sprint. Wiebes vs Balsamo. Pick your fighter.

09:26
"It's a shame to leave race like this": Fabio Jakobsen out of the Giro d'Italia after heavy crash in yesterday's sprint

Speaking of Fabio Jakobsen, the Dutch sprinter has left the Giro this morning due to "discomfort" from the impact of a high-speed crash during yesterday's sprint. Jakobsen and teammate Tobias Lund Andresen were two of the riders affected, the team's doctor explaining that the pain is the "main factor" for Jakobsen who "suffered some scrapes and abrasions in the crash, but no fractures".

Jakobsen said: "It's a shame to leave race like this. I was starting to feel better, my legs were improving, and I was looking forward to being in the fight for results with the team. I'm pretty sore after the crash so will rest up and recover before building for the next goals with the team. I wish the guys the best for the remainder of the race and I'll be cheering them on from home."

07:30
"A proposal based on fear not evidence": Cyclists react to new "death by dangerous cycling" offence

The big news that broke last night was the government agreeing to introduce tougher legislation to prosecute cyclists who kill or injure through dangerous or careless cycling. Ministers have backed Sir Iain Duncan Smith's amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill which is said to aim to ensure those riding bicycles "face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists" if they are responsible for death or injury through dangerous cycling.

Cyclists in London stopped at red light outside marks and spencer - copyright Simon MacMichael

Transport Secretary Mark Harper last week said the proposed amendment would be considered "with an open mind", the Department for Transport chief last night confirming the government's intention to move forward with the legislative change.

"Most cyclists, like most drivers, are responsible and considerate. But it's only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law for doing so," he said.

"Just like car drivers who flout the law, we are backing this legislation introducing new offences around dangerous cycling. These new measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians, and other road users, whilst ensuring justice is done."

Commuter cyclists in London stoped at light with van in background - copyright Simon MacMichael

In the hours since there has been continued discussion on the topic, the issue having received widespread media and political attention since the bank holiday weekend when it was reported that a coroner's court had heard a cyclist who hit a pedestrian in Regent's Park would not face any charges.

Many have compared the plentiful column inches, radio rants and TV debates that have been afforded to one case of a person riding a bicycle involved in the death of a pedestrian versus the respective normalised nature of coverage of death and injuries involving a person driving a vehicle. But, the fact is, the noise has resonated with the government, who in the space of two weeks have moved from last year's position of an ongoing "review" seemingly lacking much urgency to now pressing forward with an amendment to the Criminal Justice Act. Last summer, the line from ministers was that there would be insufficient Parliamentary time to introduce legislation. Now, within 14 days things have changed.

Cyclists in London at night stopped at red light - copyright Simon MacMichael

The West Midlands' former cycling and walking commissioner, Adam Tranter, who this week resigned from his role, called dangerous cycling laws "a proposal based on fear not evidence" and suggested that while they might "sound reasonable" it is "an incredibly strange use of government time and resource given how rarely it'll need to be used".

"Every death is tragic but to put it into perspective, on average each year, more pedestrians are killed by cows than by cyclists," he said. "It is a proposal based on fear not evidence. Those working in road safety will be perplexed given England does not even have a road safety strategy (one of few developed countries not to) and many responses on topics that would save lives are still sat on ministers' desks."

The Guardian's Peter Walker took to social media too, arguing that a dangerous cycling law "won't make the roads less safe".

"If you were to write a list of the best ways to actually improve road safety, it wouldn't even be on the first A4 page. It's 95 per cent displacement activity," he said. "It's mainly an example of how in political terms, salience trumps normalisation. There have been two nasty incidents in London involving cyclists in the last few weeks. On an *average single day* there are 20+ hit and run incidents in London involving motor vehicles." 

The first of those incidents also actually happened in June 2022, only being thrust into the spotlight following a Telegraph news story on the coroner's inquest, which was subsequently picked up across print and broadcast media, catching the government's attention.

Transport Secretary Harper's social media post about the move has also been flooded with comments and replies, many from cyclists questioning his attitude to other road safety issues.

Rory McCarron, a cycling lawyer at Leigh Day, said: "There have only been two fatal collisions in London where a cyclist was involved between 2020 - 2022 (last three years of available data from Stats19). This doesn't even mention who was to blame. Want to guess the total amount of fatalities on London's roads in that time?"

Many weren't particularly concerned by the idea of cyclists being subject to the same penalties as motorists, after all you can find more than a handful of old (and recent) stories from the road.cc archives along the lines of...

> "Arrogant" speeding driver with drugs and alcohol in his system avoids jail for killing cyclist, as prosecutor says incident was "just below" dangerous driving threshold

> No prison sentence for drink driver who fled scene after hitting cyclist and then kicked two police officers

> Suspended sentence for careless driver who killed two cyclists

Other comments included:

Andy Bell: "Yet again focusing on completely the wrong priorities. An absolute embarrassment of a transport secretary. Probably the worst yet and that's a pretty high bar."

Alex S: "You'd save more lives (directly and indirectly, better health etc.) by making cycling safer Mark. But that would require thought and effort, wouldn't it? And you'll be out in a few months..."

The Ranty Highwayman: "Where's the consultation results for footway parking?"

Steve Walker: "As soon as we achieve this equity between cars and bikes I look forward to drivers being hounded in the media with the same vigour for each and every incident."

Bob From Accounts: "So does this mean you'll get let off with a small fine and some community service if you kill someone?"

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

mitsky | 3 hours ago
Whilst I fully welcome Chris Boardman's efforts to improve road safety, he has to change his language.

"
"There's over 1,700 deaths caused by, or involved in, vehicles every year, 30,000 killed or seriously injured. It's important that we say that because there are three involving, not necessarily caused by, but three or less involving a bike rider.
"

Why is it "... vehicles..." but not " ... vehicle DRIVERS..." when it is "... a bike rider..." ?
chrisonabike replied to mitsky | 3 hours ago
Everyone probably does it occasionally just because it's so pervasive (presumably from age-old media strictures to avoid saying something that could be interpreted as prejudicial in any later case).

At least in the segment linked on Twitter on BBC Breakfast (Hirsute has it below) he says: "My mother was crushed to death by a driver..." and doesn't use any form which says e.g. "hit by cars".

HarrogateSpa replied to mitsky | 47 min ago
He did use the word 'driver' when talking about his mum's death.

Avatar
5 likes

Chris Boardman have been interviewed on Radio 5 Live regarding the new law.  Usual measured response from him and, from the part I heard, the interviewers actually gave him time to talk and put his view across.

Samtheeagle replied to tigersnapper | 4 hours ago
Also the Today Programme on R4.

Avatar
2 likes

twitter link

https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast/status/1791007719706472709

 

stonojnr replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
And this was literally their very next tweet today

Baby dies after being hit by Land Rover in car park.

https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast/status/1791047106301399389

Hirsute replied to stonojnr | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Avatar
2 likes

Hirsute wrote:

Following IDS logic, given the number of children killed by Land Rovers, there need to be urgent new laws to deal with the vehicles and the drivers.

That would actually make a lot of sense. Land Rovers, and their imitators, have grown far too big, too heavy, too powerful, with bonnets so high that a child has to be a car's length ahead before they can be seen by the driver. But laws to either reduce the size of cars or require extra driver training for such large vehicles would impact on the profits of the motor industry. So, natually, don't expect IDS to do anything about them.

Hirsute | 5 hours ago
5 likes

In the blog "There have been two nasty incidents in London involving cyclists in the last few weeks. On an *average single day* there are 20+ hit and run incidents in London involving motor vehicles."

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GNHp8lEWgAEdsdS?format=jpg&name=small)

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GNHp8lFXkAA17Ep?format=jpg&name=small)

And what do we hear on this from the mainstream - nothing and harsher penalties for hit and run driver shave been ignored again.

stonojnr | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Did Pete Walker really mean "won't make the roads less safe" ?

Backladder | 5 hours ago
1 like

Quote:

"Just like car drivers who flout the law, we are backing this legislation introducing new offences around dangerous cycling. "

Surely its not a good look comparing themselves to car drivers who flout the law?

More worryingly these are the people who write our laws and don't seem to understand how the language works!

arckuk | 5 hours ago
10 likes

Of course cyclists (and people generally) should be held accountable for their actions. The threshold for maximum sentencing for receiving the maximum sentence of death by dangerous driving tends to be of the unimaginably awful "banned driver, no tax MOT or license, had previously been prosecuted, was off their face on cocaine and killed 3 people in a 20 mph zone whilst doing 60 mph" variety.  Has anything remotely comparable ever been reported for a cyclist involved in a fatal collision? Charlie Alliston for example was cycling poorly on a bike that wasn't street legal - whilst the outcome was tragic, it's hardly comparable.

Like others are saying, it is utter tokenistic bollocks from a desparate failing and flailing disgrace of a government.

Like others are saying, it is utter tokenistic bollocks from a desparate failing and flailing disgrace of a government. 

David9694 | 6 hours ago
7 likes

A busted flush of a government with no direction and no policies. A four month silly season of focusing on a Plan for Motorists, pint wine bottles and rainbow lanyards and other non-issues now beckons. 

I'm not sure if my helmet cam is an evidence source against drivers or pedestrians. 

I'm not sure if my helmet cam is an evidence source against drivers or pedestrians. 

wtjs | 6 hours ago
7 likes

Iain Duncan Smith's amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill which is said to aim to ensure those riding bicycles "face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists" if they are responsible for death or injury through dangerous cycling

Quite happy with that as those penalties are usually not much at all

Quite happy with that as those penalties are usually not much at all

henryb | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Quote:

The West Midlands' former cycling and walking commissioner, Adam Tranter ... "...on average each year, more pedestrians are killed by cows than by cyclists,"

Can anyone track down a source for this death by cows/cyclists stat?

stonojnr replied to henryb | 6 hours ago
4 likes

https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinform...

Or you can just use https://killercows.co.uk/

henryb replied to stonojnr | 5 hours ago
1 like

thanks!

quiff replied to henryb | 3 hours ago
0 likes

It's a truly magnificent stat which I will be wheeling out.

andystow replied to henryb | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Cows kill more people than sharks every year.

 

Frankly, I'm surprised they manage to kill any sharks at all.

Global Nomad | 7 hours ago
9 likes

can't we just have a cover all law to cover death or injury by dangerous or careless behaviour.....pedestrians with headphones, stepping into the road without looking would also be covered.....i agree in general that the minority of all people who cause injury should face the law - what is really at issue is whether the thresholds for prosecution are applied equally. 

ribena | 7 hours ago
1 like

How many people would this affected in the past had the law existed? 

Tom_77 replied to ribena | 19 min ago
0 likes

ribena wrote:

How many people would this affected in the past had the law existed? 

From STATS19 data for 2011 - 2016, there were 20 pedestrian deaths from collisions involving cyclists. Of those 20, 4 assiged a factor to the cyclist only and 5 assiged a factor to both the pedestrian and the cyclist. So you're probably looking at one or two prosecutions per year for Causing Death By Dangerous / Careless Cycling.

There are around 100 convictions per year for Dangerous or Careless Cycling, although I'm not sure how many of those involve serious injury to a pedestrian.

For context there were 711,000 prosecutions for motoring offences in 2022. 340 of those were for causing death (down from 419 in 2021).

ref - https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a9d67e2e5274a7bd0047fa4/...

ref - https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5ad8685c40f0b617dca71654/...

ref - https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/criminal-justice-system-statist...

