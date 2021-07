50 Cent weighs in on Tour de France crash debate; Shocking CCTV footage shows cyclist's lucky escape as out of control driver smashes zebra crossing; Cav analysis; ITV peloton; Fuelling like a pro; Tour stage fireworks + more on the live blog

👀they should jus give her a fine, this was not done with malice. it was just a mistake she wasn’t even looking. 😆They gonna give her 10 years in the FED’s for fu**ing up the bike race. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/zPvhE2FILO — 50cent (@50cent) June 30, 2021

Twitter is a weird place at the best of times; a place where anyone can voice their opinion on anything. Even if you're 50 Cent and the topic is the Tour de France...

The rapper weighed in on the debate surrounding the spectator who caused the crash on the opening stage, telling his 12.6M followers essentially the same message as G and Luke Rowe said yesterday...great minds.

"they should jus give her a fine, this was not done with malice. it was just a mistake she wasn’t even looking. They gonna give her 10 years in the FED’s for fu**ing up the bike race. LOL," he tweeted with hashtags advertising his Cognac business...

Wait until 50 hears that Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert have launched a 200km breakaway on stage seven...

Petition for 50 Cent to be next President of the UCI #TDF2021 https://t.co/es2Sw5Pdh9 — Issie 💙 (@IssieAtch) July 2, 2021