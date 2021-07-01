Support road.cc

Geraint Thomas blasts "ridiculous" calls to jail Tour crash spectator; Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France TT masterclass uploaded to Strava; Government urged to create "golden age of cycling"; How's your bike handling? Gilet debate + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is back from holiday trying to remember how this live blog thingy works...
Thu, Jul 01, 2021 09:01
Tour de France spectator with placard
11:47
11:04
Geraint Thomas blasts "ridiculous" calls to jail Tour de France spectator who caused opening stage crash

Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe have expressed sympathy for the spectator holding the cardboard sign involved in the huge crash during the opening stage of the Tour de France. Speaking on their Watts Occurring podcast, Thomas called talks of the woman being sent to prison for a year as "ridiculous" and joked Jumbo-Visma domestique Tony Martin could be imprisoned for two months.

"Let's be honest, Tony could have moved left, at least a little," Thomas said. " It looked like he saw it and thought, 'I can ride through that'. It's her fault, but at the same time he has a part to play. Put him in prison for two months then, at that rate. That is absolutely ridiculous. She can't go to prison."

Co-host and fellow Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe added: "She fucked up massively. She did something stupid and caused a massive crash, there's no avoiding those facts. But they're talking about a €15,000 fine and a year imprisonment. I just feel sorry for the woman to be honest.

"She is in the middle of all this hate on social media. It was all over Facebook, they were searching for her. They finally got her, take it down to a human level and think, 'that poor woman'. She's going to feel bad enough about it. Imagine being in prison and someone asks what are you in for? Murder, theft? 'Nah, I went to the Tour de France with a sign that said hello to my grandparents.'"

Yesterday, prosecutors confirmed a woman had been taken into custody in Landernau, the finish town of Saturday's stage. Reuters journalist Julien Prétot has this morning reported that the race organisers have withdrawn the lawsuit against the woman, although that may not affect the state prosecutor's case. Movistar rider Marc Soler, who was left with three fractures to his arms after the crash, has said he plans to sue the spectator.

09:49
Sustrans urges the government to create a "golden age of cycling" and capitalise on lockdown boom
Birmingham cyclists (Sustrans).png

Sustrans has urged the government to capitalise on the surge in interest in cycling during lockdown to create a "golden age of cycling". The BBC reports that almost four times more journeys were being taken by bike at one point last year. Rachel White, head of public affairs at Sustrans called on careful planning of cycle lanes and a "large-scale" government campaign to push the health and environmental benefits of riding a bike. 

The charity also proposes the default speed limit in built-up areas be lowered from 30mph to 20mph. "We would like the resurgence in cycling that we saw during the lockdowns in England to herald a golden age, rather than be wasted," White said. "We know that if cyclists are kept away from traffic and traffic is slower, they feel more comfortable."

Last summer, Boris Johnson outlined plans for bringing about a "new golden age for cycling", including cycle training, national standards for infrastructure and bikes available on prescription.

09:31
Alex Dowsett has no time for the "flappy garment that keeps your shoulder fronts warm and stops you getting to your food"

 Gilets. Yay or nay? Dowsett is going nay (in the high mountains). Plenty of Brits enjoying the summer weather made the case for the defence...

08:52
How's your bike handling?

Some bike skills for your morning entertainment, featuring some gloriously noisy freehubs...

07:36
Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France TT masterclass uploaded to Strava
Tadej Pogacar TDF S5 TT Strava

Tadej Pogačar has uploaded his 'Afternoon Ride' from yesterday's Tour de France destroying TT for us all to gawp at. Unsurprisingly, Pog swept up most of the KOMs en route to go with his stage win, including the opening 1.7km of 'Bosse Changé Saint-Germain le Fouilloux' which averages four per cent, but was powered up at 35km/h by the 22-year-old...think about that the next time you're panting up your local lump.

According to the Strava times, Pog was also quickest up the final climb, Montée rue Léo Lagrange, and took three seconds from Wout van Aert on the 500m ramp alone. For Stefan Küng, whose heartbroken face told the story as his much younger, faster rival crossed the line — the final climb took seven seconds longer.

Unfortunately for us, like most of the pros at the race, Pogačar has kept his power data hidden. But for some context, eighth place Mattia Cattaneo was the highest ranked rider to let us see the numbers...407w average for 33 minutes. We'd better get training...

Tadej Pogacar TDF S5 TT Strava

 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

