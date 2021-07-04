Tour de France Stage 9: Ben O'Connor solos to victory to challenge for the yellow jersey

A thrilling opening week of the 108th edition of the Tour de France has ended with Ben O’Connor of AG2R-Citroën soloing to victory on the first mountaintop finish of this year’s race to emerge as the closest overall challenger to Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, who retains the yellow jersey.

The 25-year-old Western Australian, a past stage winner at the Giro d’Italia, was 14th overall this morning, 8 minutes 13 seconds behind the Slovenian, who took the yellow jersey yesterday with an attack on the first day in the Alps to which none of his rivals could respond.

At times on another rainswept afternoon, O’Connor, who attacked fellow escapee Sergio Higuita of EF Education Nippo with 17km remaining – another Colombian, Nairo Quintana of Arkéa-Samsicm, who takes over the lead of the mountains classification, had been dropped by the pair shortly before the long final climb – was the virtual leader of the race.

With Pogacar launching an attack from the main contenders’ group towards the end of the stage, the Slovenian gained more time on all his rivals bar O'Connor, over whom he has a lead of 2 minutes 1 second ahead of tomorrow’s first rest day.

Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Mattia Cattaneo crossed the line second, 5 minutes 7 seconds behind O’Connor, with the Bahrain Victorious rider Sonny Cobrelli, who picked up maximum points at the day’s intermediate sprint, putting in a huge performance on a mountain stage to finish third and mount a serious challenge to Mark Cavendish for the green jersey.

Pogacar was sixth on the stage, 6 minutes 2 seconds behind O’Connor, with the next-best placed rider on GC now Rigoberto Uran of EF Education-Nippo, 5 minutes 18 seconds off the race lead.

For the second day running, Colbrelli got into an early move and took the maximum 20 points at the intermediate sprint, followed over the line by Team Bike Exchange’s Michael Matthews, who gained 17 points.

Points classification leader Mark Cavendish, distanced on the day’s early climb, fought successfully for the second day running to make the time limit.

Matthews – winner of the green jersey in 2017 – now lies 38 points behind the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, who has 168 points. Italian champion Colbrelli jumps to third, 9 points behind Matthews.

After tomorrow’s first rest day, racing resumes on Tuesday with a 190.7km stage from Albertville to Valence that should end in a bunch sprint, although there is the risk of echelons forming should there be crosswinds late on in the Loire Valley.

It’s worth noting too that the intermediate sprint on Tuesday comes at the top of a short, uncategorised climb – one that therefore will better suit puncheurs such as Matthews and Colbrelli, rather than Cavendish.

