Aussie rider spotted hitching a lift on busy highway; Women's Hour Record attempt; Nicolas Cage as...bottle cages; MP responds to "misinformation" accusation over LTN row; Bernal confirms Vuelta target; Bike Week; Sunshine at last + more on the live blog

Egan Bernal has confirmed he will target the Vuelta a España having secured the Giro d'Italia on Sunday. Bernal does not turn 25 until January, but by that time may have won all three of cycling's Grand Tours...not bad. The Colombian told Semana TV he will be keen to take on the Spanish race after some rest and "can't just sit at home and do nothing."

"Yes, the Vuelta. Right now, I don’t want to think about one month training and being away from home, but I like to race, and I like to prepare, to do things well, so I know I will have the motivation to go to the Vuelta and do it well," Bernal explained. "We’re looking at the Vuelta. I can’t just sit at home and do nothing."

Just seven riders have managed to win all three Grand Tours...Bernal's former teammate Chris Froome being the most recent, winning his third at the Giro in 2018. Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali represent the only other riders from recent times in the exclusive club alongside greats of the sport such as Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Felice Gimondi.

"The Giro was completely different than we expected," Bernal continued. "We thought that the first part of the race would be about limiting the losses, and then taking the time back in the end on favourable terrain in the mountains. And it turned out completely opposite; I took time early, and then when the mountains came, there were others stronger and I had to really count on my teammates."