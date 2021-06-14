"How is this possible?" Fiona Kolbinger shocks Strava with 428km ride averaging 30.5km/h; Cav's TDF return?; 'Mr Loophole' plugs tabard petition on Radio 4; Cycling DnB DJ makes pre-match coverage; Railway bridge infilling furore + more on the live blog

We've had plenty of thoughtful and interesting feedback to the excellent blog article penned for road.cc by Sylvia Gauthereau, the cycling policy campaigner who was the victim of a social media pile-on after being photographed riding an e-cargo bike on the pavement with her daughter in the cargo box.

brooksby said: "IMO part of the problem is how so many motorists appear to think that if a parent has their child with them, then it is somehow the parent's fault for putting the child in harm's way regardless of whether it is the motorist who is causing or threatening to cause harm."

jh2727 commented: "I found that when I had a child seat on my bike I tended to get given a lot more space - even when I was only using it to carry a rucksack. That said, I see quite a few secondary school kids riding school on my morning commute and they get treated like shit by motorists. The only school kids that are given any space on the road the road by motorists are the ones that ride in packs pulling wheelies. I have also been mom-splained* for being irresponsible enough to tow my daughter on a tag-along on the road.

"*mom-splainer being a mother (and it always is) who feels (and is unable to resist) the urge to critize the parenting of people she doesn't know."

