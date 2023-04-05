Won't somebody please think of the children who can't take longbows on the bus — latest bizarre congestion charge campaigning + more on the live blog

The proposed scheme, expected to be implemented by 2028, would see drivers who enter the zone between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays have to pay a daily charge of at least £5. Funds raised will go towards an improved bus network expansion, expected to cost £50 million, and improving infrastructure for cycling and walking.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership says it wants to see 20,000 extra journeys taken by bus, a 50 per cent reduction in car trips, a five per cent reduction in carbon emissions and 10,000 extra park and ride spaces.

Daniel Zeichner, Labour MP for Cambridge, told a BBC debate in February, he wants a "transformed transport system for this city".

"People are spending 65 hours a year stuck in traffic jams in Cambridge. What a waste of time and damage to the environment, damage to people trying to get to work and small businesses," he said.

"We have a chance to have a transport system fit for this city. We all know that for so long this city has struggled with transport. We need a new bus system that is cheap, reliable and that people can believe in. I think it is worth having a try."