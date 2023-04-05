Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Won't somebody please think of the children who can't take longbows on the bus — latest bizarre congestion charge campaigning + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is on live blog duty for you this Wednesday, raring to go with all the usual silliness and maybe some proper news too
Wed, Apr 05, 2023 09:14
6
Won't somebody please think of the children who can't take longbows on the bus — latest bizarre congestion charge campaigning + more on the live blogCycle parking - Cambridge © Simon MacMichael.jpg
08:23
Cambridge congestion zone — what's it all about?

The proposed scheme, expected to be implemented by 2028, would see drivers who enter the zone between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays have to pay a daily charge of at least £5. Funds raised will go towards an improved bus network expansion, expected to cost £50 million, and improving infrastructure for cycling and walking.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership says it wants to see 20,000 extra journeys taken by bus, a 50 per cent reduction in car trips, a five per cent reduction in carbon emissions and 10,000 extra park and ride spaces.

Daniel Zeichner, Labour MP for Cambridge, told a BBC debate in February, he wants a "transformed transport system for this city".

"People are spending 65 hours a year stuck in traffic jams in Cambridge. What a waste of time and damage to the environment, damage to people trying to get to work and small businesses," he said.

"We have a chance to have a transport system fit for this city. We all know that for so long this city has struggled with transport. We need a new bus system that is cheap, reliable and that people can believe in. I think it is worth having a try."

07:58
Won't somebody please think of the children who can't take longbows on the bus — latest bizarre congestion charge campaigning

Some live blog gold for you to kick off today... cheers to the reader who dropped this into our inbox after spotting a Cambridge resident making the case for their child needing to be driven around town... because "have you ever tried to carry a longbow on a bus?" 

Longbow archer (Hans Splinter/Flickr/ CC BY-ND 2.0)

A question I'm sure we've all been asked at some point or other...

Putting the facetiousness to the side for a second, the mother created a challenge for anyone to take two children to school on transport advocated by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (a body including three local councils, businesses and the University of Cambridge that has proposed the zone), pick up groceries, get to work, pick up the kids, take one to swimming and the other to archery, feed them both and get home. Could you do all that without driving? 

One reply, from Nick Flynn reckons so... "There are probably plenty of people in Cambridge who have two children who need to go to different places, then work elsewhere, and manage to buy groceries, all without a car. I'm one of them."

So... how did that go down? "If you read the challenge, you would note the older child has archery. Have you ever tried to carry a longbow on a bus? Will the school allow the teenager to bring a weapon to school? An archer can string, knock and loose an arrow in minutes. #getreal" 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 