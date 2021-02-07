Cyclist sacked after giving Trump the finger now building bike lanes after winning election

A cyclist who was sacked from her job after she gave former President Trump the middle finger as his motorcade passed by on his way to the golf course is now building bike lanes, among other things, after deciding to enter local politics and winning election to a local board of supervisors.

Juli Briskman sprang to fame when a picture snapped by a White House Press Pool photographer in 2017 showed her flipping the bird to the 45th President of the United States in Sterling, Virginia.

Lone cyclist responds to @POTUS motorcade shortly after departing Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (Photo: @b_smialowski/@AFP) pic.twitter.com/MKM1kVIyTY — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 29, 2017

The photo went viral on social media, and shortly afterwards Briskman – who in her newly elected role will among other things be pushing for bike lanes – was sacked from her job in marketing and communications with government contractor Akima.

She said afterwards that she had no regrets about what she had done, adding: “I’m angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled. This was an opportunity for me to say something.”

The 53-year-old subsequently said that she would enter local politics, and after being elected in 2019 was sworn in to sit on the Local Board of Supervisors in the Algonkian District of Loudoun County, Virginia.

Each of the eight districts of the county elect one supervisor to the board, which operates in a similar way to county councils in the UK, and in a reply to a Twitter user over the weekend, Briskman outlined some of her achievements to date – including building bike lanes within her district.

So far:

✅Took down Confed Monument & passed leg to ID other racist symbols

✅apologized for segregated 🏫

✅Passed $3b budget & distributed millions in COVID relief

✅Built 🚴 lanes in my district

✅ gunsense ordinance coming to PH next week

✅work on fin cmte & 2 regional BDs — Juli Briskman (@julibriskman) February 7, 2021

In a rather delicious twist, part of her role includes overseeing leisure facilities in the county – including the former President’s National Golf Club that he had been heading to the day she made her feelings about him clear.