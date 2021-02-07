Cyclist sacked after giving Trump the finger now building bike lanes after winning election

A cyclist who was sacked from her job after she gave former President Trump the middle finger as his motorcade passed by on his way to the golf course is now building bike lanes, among other things, after deciding to enter local politics and winning election to a local board of supervisors.
> "You're fired!" - Cyclist who gave Trump the middle finger gets the sack
Juli Briskman sprang to fame when a picture snapped by a White House Press Pool photographer in 2017 showed her flipping the bird to the 45th President of the United States in Sterling, Virginia.
The photo went viral on social media, and shortly afterwards Briskman – who in her newly elected role will among other things be pushing for bike lanes – was sacked from her job in marketing and communications with government contractor Akima.
She said afterwards that she had no regrets about what she had done, adding: “I’m angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled. This was an opportunity for me to say something.”
The 53-year-old subsequently said that she would enter local politics, and after being elected in 2019 was sworn in to sit on the Local Board of Supervisors in the Algonkian District of Loudoun County, Virginia.
Each of the eight districts of the county elect one supervisor to the board, which operates in a similar way to county councils in the UK, and in a reply to a Twitter user over the weekend, Briskman outlined some of her achievements to date – including building bike lanes within her district.
In a rather delicious twist, part of her role includes overseeing leisure facilities in the county – including the former President’s National Golf Club that he had been heading to the day she made her feelings about him clear.
Ah, but how can you tell if the consumer market is being driven by what people want, or just what is being made available to them?...
My ebike seems to get confused (ahem) by how fast it is going, and can erm sometimes forget to cut out at 15.5mph....
Here's an example of this - the action starts at 40 seconds although the first part sets it up https://twitter.com/i/status/1358521892915847171
Our record is likely to be bikes per shed rather than bikes per head - it is bike use that matters, not ownership. The same boom was seen at the...
It is bad in America for Pedestrians when they allow right turns at red traffic lights.
On the accomodation front, I would be using airbnb. We drive through Europe to get to Pescara in Italy every summer (no pandemics, obsv) and have...
My best wishes to you. I hope you make a quick recovery.
Embrocation / deep heat brings more blood to the skins surface, which will actually cool you down...
Agree, the only failure I've experienced in riding - and misusing - bikes since 1965 was a tiny crack in an alloy frame. It didn't even fail....
It was.