Cyclists take over Bristol for "mind-blowing" Drum & Bass on the Bike ride

"Mind-blowing"... "massive"... "crazy"... "immense"... just a few of the reviews of Dom Whiting's return to Bristol for the latest of his Drum & Bass on the Bike rides, attracting a crowd of hundreds, estimated to be as many as a thousand by some.

Huge crowds gathered for the start in Lloyds Amphitheatre, a mass of pedalling people that swelled as the rave headed to Brandon Hill, creating an iconic image on Park Street, continuing through the city, all the while Whiting live streamed the incredible scenes on Facebook.

Among the crowd was former Bristol mayor George Ferguson who said it was great to see the city "opening streets to people", and Hamish Belding who took the incredible photo on Park Street, sharing it on Twitter...

MASSIVE!! Mind blowing seeing @domwhiting Drum And Bass On The Bike swarming down Park Road in #Bristol!! Definitely my biggest ride lead out to date!! 🚲🎶🐶🤘🏻🤩 #YesYesYes pic.twitter.com/buSS75ae46 — Hamish Belding (@BikeWalkScoot) April 2, 2023

Another attendee said it was "fantastic to see so many people out on their bikes, and even a lot of people walking alongside, too".

That was CRAZY thanks again and see you in Cardiff pic.twitter.com/ymC8unF1Sn — Analogue Andy (@AnalogueAndy) April 3, 2023

Seeing the crowds, another local guessed there "must be over a thousand on the start".

The rave was Whiting's first UK date in 2023, having hosted a ride in Belgium in February, his third in Bristol since begining the Drum & Bass on the Bike series two years ago.

The first video in the city has been viewed more than one million times on YouTube, the second getting just under half a million views too.

Sheffield, Manchester, Berlin, Barcelona, Bournemouth and Birmingham are just some of the cities Whiting has attracted huge crowds to in the last year for his series that may well be coming to a city centre near you soon...