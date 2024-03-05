Tartan paint? Check out the very special Specialized S-Works Aethos that’s being ridden from Edinburgh to Rome this week

Tartan paint? No, not the fool’s errand where you send the newbie off to the storeroom on an impossible task, this is the special finish that Spoon Customs has put on a Specialized S-Works Aethos that's currently being ridden from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Rome to help raise money to cure motor neurone disease (MND). As well as highlighting a great cause, it looks awesome.
Okay, so you’re going to need a bit of background to understand all this… Matt Parker from Babble is leading a group called the Babble Rabble on an 1800-mile four-rider endurance relay from Scotland to Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, in eight days. The challenge is called All Roads Lead to Rome and, to save you doing the maths, it works out to an average of 225 miles per day. As long as everything goes to plan, they’ll arrive on Friday, in plenty of time for the penultimate round of the Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Scotland on Saturday (9th March 2024).
The idea is for Babble to raise money for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation which aims to find a cure for MND and provide grants to people living with the condition. The 5 (rather than an S) in the name is a reference to the shirt number of Doddie Weir, the lock who won 61 Scottish rugby caps and who was later diagnosed with MND. Doddie Weir died towards the end of 2022.
The Doddie Weir tartan was designed a few years ago by ScotlandShop, in collaboration with Doddie himself, and in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. The specific finish you see here was put together by Spoon Customs and painted by Jack Kingston. The bike was built by Spoon too.
All make sense? Cool. Matt Parker is chief executive of Babble, and when he’s not chief executiving (not a word? It is now) he spends a lot of time on a bike, having ridden from Lands’ End to John o’ Groats eight times. That’s keen. The Babble Rabble hopes to raise over £250,000 for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation this year.
As mentioned, Spoon Customs has been instrumental in putting this bike together.
Spoon’s CEO Andy Carr says, “What on earth has an S-Works got to do with us? Matt already owns three Spoon bikes (two carbon and one steel, which is waiting for Columbus Trittico parts so we can finally deliver it), so for this event, he dug out a spare bike in the shape of a comparatively unexciting matte black Aethos and asked us to do something with it to help him promote their fundraising effort.
“Like an episode of [the TV series] Gotham Garage, we got the team together and got on with it. This is the result complete with tartan paint, upgraded wheels, and a brand new 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, painstakingly coated by our new painter Jack Kingston, who works out of his own workshop up in Hull.”
Designers Peter Denk and Sebastian Sevet memorably said that there were to be “no lazy fibres” in the finished Aethos. In other words, every fibre should be loaded and tense – doing a job – rather than just adding weight. They concluded that there were too many ‘stiffness layers’ – or extra plies – in most frames.
When we reviewed the 6.6kg Aethos Pro, we said, “What a bike! If you have the cash and don't care about aero, buy it.”
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing.
