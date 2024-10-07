Wheels featuring self-inflating/deflating tyre system used by Marianne Vos to win Gravel World Championships now available to pre-order priced from £3,200

Gravaa, based in the Netherlands, has officially launched a self-inflating and deflating tyre system allowing you to adjust and monitor tyre pressure while riding via a pump that's integrated into the hubs. Promising more speed, more comfort and fewer punctures, it's available for pre-order now, with wheelsets featuring this tech starting at €3,898 (∼£3,200).

If you thought this sounded familiar, you'd be right, as the Gravaa system has been cooking for a while now. Its major debut on the world stage came in March 2023, when Team Visma Lease a Bike used the Gravaa KAPS (kinetic air pressure system) technology during the classics season, following Team DSM's earlier use of Scope Atmoz hubs. Both of these systems allow riders to adjust tyre pressure on the fly via a button on the handlebar.

Although we haven't seen either in action since then, pressure adjustment technology has now returned to elite cycling, with Marianne Vos using wheels with an updated Gravaa system during her victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships this weekend, earning her a 14th rainbow jersey.

Officially launched as Gravaa's adaptable tyre pressure system, the company describes it as "a unique adaptable tyre pressure system that allows riders to adjust tyre pressure based on the surface they ride on."

(Beau van Hout)

So, why might you want this? It's well documented that optimising tyre pressure can enhance efficiency and reduce the risk of punctures. Gravaa promises that its adaptable tyre pressure system provides "more speed, less vibrations, more comfort, more control and fewer punctures."

This system is now available for pre-order to the general public, and Gravaa claims no one else in the world can sell you and I a rider-powered adjustable tyre pressure system right now.

How does it work?

Gravaa allows you to regulate your tyre pressure while riding via a pump that's integrated into the hubs of Reserve or DT Swiss wheelsets, with a hose running to the valve. The system is said to weigh 450g.

At the core of the hub is the kinetic air pressure system (KAPS), which Gravaa describes as a miniature patented mechatronic system.This system features a pump driven by the rotation of your wheels and a clutch that automatically engages and disengages the pump. For rapid deflation, booster valves are activated to release air quickly.

Tyre pressure inflation or deflation is activated using wireless shifters which resemble satellite shifters mounted on your handlebars. You can increase your tyre pressure by 1 bar/14 psi per km with a 40mm tyre, or decrease your tyre pressure by 0.5 bar/7 psi per second, according to Gravaa, and you can view tyre pressure via a Garmin or Wahoo head unit thanks to ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity.

In addition to manual activation, Gravaa is designed to detect pressure loss and automatically activate the pump as needed.

Alongside the official launch of Gravaa's adaptable tyre pressure system, the Dutch company has also announced its new status as an official supplier to Team Visma Lease a Bike.

Given that the Gravel World Championships is a UCI-sanctioned event, it’s reasonable to assume Gravaa meets UCI regulations, suggesting we could expect to see it used more frequently by Visma Lease a Bike riders in the WorldTour peloton next season.

Pricing and availability

Gravaa is now accepting pre-orders for two gravel wheelsets resulting from a partnership with Reserve and DT Swiss. The Gravaa x Reserve 40|44 GR are priced at €3,898 (∼£3,200), and the Gravaa x DT Swiss GRC 500 are priced at €4,398 (∼£3,700).

The Reserve wheels are expected to ship in 12 weeks, while the DT Swiss sets are set for delivery in 21 weeks.

The company also says that larger-scale wheel or bike manufacturers can integrate Gravaa's product into existing wheels without needing to modify the rims, which means we could see more of this technology in the market soon.

For more information, head over to www.gravaa.com