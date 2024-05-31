“It’s official, post-ride beers are good for you!”: Tadej Pogačar’s agent claims he indulges the odd pint to “recover and relax”; Cyclist and pet cat suffer dangerous close pass from coach driver who allegedly had “nowhere to go” + more on the live blog

Well, if he can do it, surely I can too? *completely ignores the fact that I can’t any of the other things he can*

But the point still stands — I still have a couple things in common with arguably the best rider of this generation, the Slovenian wonder machine who just seems to keep getting better and better with each race, Tadej Pogačar. The first one being that we both don’t mind drinking a pint of the good stuff after a hard day’s work, the other… well, I’ll get back to you on that.

In an interview with the Dutch news publication HLN, Pogačar’s agent Alex Carrera said that the freshly crowned champion of Giro d’Italia sometimes drinks beer after finishing races.

When asked if it was indeed true, Carrera, who’s also the agent of other names in the peloton such as Cian Uijtdebroeks and Jasper Philipsen, said: “It hasn't happened yet in this Giro. But yes, before. The evening before the final stage of the Volta a Catalonia, Tadej talked to me for a long time and drank one beer.

“One won’t hurt. It is conducive to recovery and helps to relax. Cycling has changed a lot in recent years, but the rider's head is still more important than the legs. By the way, who won the final stage in Catalonia?”

If you’re looking for the answer, it was indeed Pogačar who won the sprint finish on the streets of Barcelona, after a week of utter domination where he won four stages out of the seven, in what would be his first stage-race GC win of 2024.

And as you’d expect, cycling fans are chuffed at this latest information, with one person on social media saying: “It's official boys. Post ride beers are good for you!”, while another added: “Beer and cycling go together like chammies and seats.”

> “He can shut his mouth”: Marc Madiot slams “small, shabby” Jumbo-Visma boss who claimed that French riders were drinking “large beers” on rest day

Another thing we can be certain of now is no chance of Pogačar moving to Visma Lease a Bike, given boss Richard Plugge’s dislike for brews, or at least his riders having one.

Anyone know of any team bosses super-chill with their riders drinking beer? How about Marc Madiot, who told Plugge to “shut his mouth” after he pointed out that the French team’s riders were drinking beer on the rest day at last year’s Tour de France? Folks, you heard it here first, Tadej Pogačar to Groupama-FDJ, here we go!

Marc Madiot approves this message. Jumbo doesn't... — Margeride (@Fmargeride) May 31, 2024

In the meantime, maybe Pogačar can try and get Tom Pidcock to down a couple pints with him… Or maybe he just doesn't like Amstel.

> “He’s a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer”: Tom Pidcock STILL unimpressed with Amstel’s offering – even after finally winning the beer’s race