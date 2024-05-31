Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“It’s official, post-ride beers are good for you!”: Tadej Pogačar’s agent claims he indulges the odd pint to “recover and relax”; Cyclist and pet cat suffer dangerous close pass from coach driver who allegedly had “nowhere to go” + more on the live blog

Finally at the tail-end of a four-day week, Adwitiya’s back on live blog duty to pedal home on the biggest gear with all the latest and greatest cycling news around
Fri, May 31, 2024 09:51
13
“It’s official, post-ride beers are good for you!”: Tadej Pogačar’s agent claims he indulges the odd pint to “recover and relax”; Cyclist and pet cat suffer dangerous close pass from coach driver who allegedly had “nowhere to go” + more on the live blogTadej Pogačar drains his beer at the 2023 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
12:56
"I did not run away or strike an organiser": Cycling film actor accused of motor doping denies any wrongdoing, while race director still "upset" following alleged incident
Giovambattista Iera (credit: Velo60 Photography)

The bizarre story of a cyclist who was accused of fleeing an amateur French stage race after allegations of motor doping were levelled against him has taken another turn, after the cyclist - Giovambattista Iera - has furiously denied all allegations of wrongdoing through a statement distributed via his lawyer. 

Through lawyers, Iera says he has "already been convicted by the press without any evidence", strongly denying that he cheated at Les Routes de l'Oise stage race or played any part in assaulting the race director...

Read more: > "I did not run away or strike an organiser": Cycling film actor accused of motor doping denies any wrongdoing, while race director still "upset" following alleged incident

08:04
Pogacar drains beer after winning 2023 Amstel Gold (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“It’s official, post-ride beers are good for you!”: Tadej Pogačar’s agent claims he indulges the odd pint after races to “recover and relax”

Well, if he can do it, surely I can too? *completely ignores the fact that I can’t any of the other things he can*

But the point still stands — I still have a couple things in common with arguably the best rider of this generation, the Slovenian wonder machine who just seems to keep getting better and better with each race, Tadej Pogačar. The first one being that we both don’t mind drinking a pint of the good stuff after a hard day’s work, the other… well, I’ll get back to you on that.

In an interview with the Dutch news publication HLN, Pogačar’s agent Alex Carrera said that the freshly crowned champion of Giro d’Italia sometimes drinks beer after finishing races.

When asked if it was indeed true, Carrera, who’s also the agent of other names in the peloton such as Cian Uijtdebroeks and Jasper Philipsen, said: “It hasn't happened yet in this Giro. But yes, before. The evening before the final stage of the Volta a Catalonia, Tadej talked to me for a long time and drank one beer.

“One won’t hurt. It is conducive to recovery and helps to relax. Cycling has changed a lot in recent years, but the rider's head is still more important than the legs. By the way, who won the final stage in Catalonia?”

If you’re looking for the answer, it was indeed Pogačar who won the sprint finish on the streets of Barcelona, after a week of utter domination where he won four stages out of the seven, in what would be his first stage-race GC win of 2024.

And as you’d expect, cycling fans are chuffed at this latest information, with one person on social media saying: “It's official boys. Post ride beers are good for you!”, while another added: “Beer and cycling go together like chammies and seats.”

> “He can shut his mouth”: Marc Madiot slams “small, shabby” Jumbo-Visma boss who claimed that French riders were drinking “large beers” on rest day

Another thing we can be certain of now is no chance of Pogačar moving to Visma Lease a Bike, given boss Richard Plugge’s dislike for brews, or at least his riders having one.

Anyone know of any team bosses super-chill with their riders drinking beer? How about Marc Madiot, who told Plugge to “shut his mouth” after he pointed out that the French team’s riders were drinking beer on the rest day at last year’s Tour de France? Folks, you heard it here first, Tadej Pogačar to Groupama-FDJ, here we go!

In the meantime, maybe Pogačar can try and get Tom Pidcock to down a couple pints with him… Or maybe he just doesn't like Amstel.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> “He’s a Yorkshireman and that’s not beer”: Tom Pidcock STILL unimpressed with Amstel’s offering – even after finally winning the beer’s race

10:27
Cyclist and pet cat suffer dangerous close pass from “poor” coach driver who allegedly had “nowhere to go”

If you aren’t familiar with Travis and Sigrid by now, under what rock have you been living? The London cyclist quickly shot to social media fame for riding around London streets with the most adorable ball of fluff, Sigrid, a deaf Norwegian Forest cat, in his front basket, and have collected 310,000 followers on Instagram and more than 26 million likes on TikTok.

However, as anyone would know fame doesn’t come without its perils. Well in this case, the perils are the daily problems cyclists have to face on the roads, which can range from the average roadside shock jock to the drivers who can put entire lives at risk.

And unfortunately, they haven’t been immune to these perils. Last November, the the pair were knocked off their bike by a moped rider, only for advice from a police officer pulling up at the scene in an unmarked car with blue lights flashing recommending the cyclist wears a helmet.

The crash footage is shocking enough, with Sigrid falling from the HumanForest hire bike's basket towards the moped. All involved were thankfully uninjured, aside from a “bruised up butt cheek and aching knee”, Travis told us.

Now in the latest video shared by the cyclist, full name Travis Nelson, the duo can be seen riding in South Bank, London, when a coach driver passes them at an flinchingly close distance by a coach driver in a Kings Coaches bus, a London tours company.

And shockingly, or un-shockingly depending on how cynical you’re feeling today, peeps on social media have found Travis at fault for “riding too close” to the bus when he had “acres of space” to move to his left.

“How far away were you from the kerb? The poor coach driver had no where to go,” wrote one Twitter user, before being swiftly reminded by several that Travis was “following the highway code unlike the coach driver”.

And true enough, Highway Code’s Rule 72 states that you should position yourself in the centre of the lane “to make yourself as clearly visible as possible”, while Rule 167 says that the following driver should not overtake when approaching a junction, as they were.

Travis has since then shared another video which shows a better footage of the coach driver overtaking him. He also mentioned that he’s reported the close pass to the Met police. road.cc has contacted Kings Coaches asking for comment.

12:03
Chris Froome to race Critérium du Dauphiné

Former winner of the 8-day French stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, Chris Froome, after finishing almost 18 minutes behind the 20-year-old explosive Groupama-FDJ rider Lenny Martinez at the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes, is set to start this year's race on Sunday. Has anyone got their predictions for the latest and greatest excuse to come this time around? I mean, disc brakes are so 2021...

11:42
'But... cyclists always jump red lights!' Shocking footage shows 13 drivers jumping red light without even slowing down

A video shared by cyclist who has been frequently posting videos on their social media and YouTube account, has shared yet another video of 13, yes, 13 drivers going through a temporary roadworks red light, without even slowing down.

I wonder how the goalposts will shift this time?

10:06
Want to feel what it was like to race the 2024 Giro? Or in a track cycling event? Or in exotic locations around the world? Get to know BKOOL...
bkool riding 2

Almost everybody who has ever jumped aboard a bicycle has, even for only a fraction of a second, fantasised about competing in a Grand Tour like the Giro d’Italia. There’s a unique excitement that comes with the idea of soaking up the sights and sounds of one of cycling’s greatest events, whilst competing against the world’s best bike riders.

Of course, the reality is that such experiences are reserved for the very few – those talented, dedicated and lucky enough to be among the riders selected to compete. Mere mortals can get close with Grand Tour-themed sportives or leisure rides that give a taste of the experience, but they never get to feel the same adrenaline-fuelled excitement of true competition.

But there is another way...

> Get to know BKOOL — the great value cycling simulator that allows you to relive the whole Giro d'Italia virtually

10:01
Prof Ian Walker on pedestrian parking vs LTNs
09:25
Making our way around the National Cycle Network (and why it’s really all about the people you meet) with Laura Laker + Is active travel in Britain heading in the wrong direction?
roadcc Podcast episode 78

For episode 78 of the road.cc Podcast, we donned our reading glasses, grabbed our bikes, and headed over to the National Cycle Network, that underfunded, unwieldy, often fractured, but very important collection of routes, lanes, and paths used by cyclists across the UK and which forms the central subject of Laura Laker’s brilliant new book, Potholes and Pavements.

After an in-depth behind the keyboard chat with Laura, we then turn our attentions in part two to the upcoming general election, and what its outcome may mean for cycling and active travel, with Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research, a think tank that earlier this month claimed the UK was “travelling in the wrong direction” when it comes to transport.

> Making our way around the National Cycle Network (and why it’s really all about the people you meet) with Laura Laker + Is active travel in Britain heading in the wrong direction?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

13 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 3 sec ago
0 likes

Designed by a cyclist to spite one of the trolls on here.

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GO6FDyRX0AADACO?format=jpg&name=small)

Avatar
OnTheRopes | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Is there really a need for the derogatory comment about Chris Froome? The guy has won 4 TdF, 2 Vuelta's, amongst many other great results.
He had a life changing crash and probably out of desperation or frustration trying to find some form has been clutching at straws to put a reason to it, he has stated he wants to win "One more Stage in the TdF", he got a 3rd on Alpe d' Huez year before so why not show him a little respect instead of the low down jibes?
And I am not even a fan

Avatar
Flâneur | 1 hour ago
2 likes

An actual traffic control van getting caught RLJing in CycleGaz's video is just the chef's kiss laugh

Avatar
Owd Big 'Ead replied to Flâneur | 57 min ago
0 likes

Let's not forget the double decker too.

So much for being a professional driver.

Avatar
Backladder | 1 hour ago
2 likes

I'm sure there was something in the highway code about those zig zag lines on the road, is it that they mark where it is safe to overtake?

Avatar
mattw | 1 hour ago
3 likes

You missed the best piccie of the day (says .. er .. I ) !

It's like the final scene of Planet of the Apes.

https://x.com/mattwardman/status/1796212015335158176

 

Avatar
hutchdaddy | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Amstel, I'd rather drink my own piss.

Avatar
brooksby | 2 hours ago
1 like

https://www.vistrygroup.co.uk/media-centre/press-releases/update-city-ga...

Part of Festival Way in Bristol now closed due to building works (the bit where you'd cut through from under the A370 flyover to the Clanage cricket fields, heading in the direction of UWE Bower Ashton and Ashton Court).

It's a major commuter route, especially for students wanting to get from the city centre to UWE.

So get a load of the diversion route…  and the number of sections which are 'cyclists dismount'.

Avatar
mitsky | 3 hours ago
7 likes

Worth a write up:

CycleGaz video showing 13 motorists run a red light consecutively.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ck9NQ-S0NCI

And didn't Nigel Havers say
“No cars go through a red light – every cyclist does,”
https://road.cc/content/news/nigel-havers-all-cyclists-jump-red-lights-n...

"But cyclists."

Avatar
brooksby replied to mitsky | 2 hours ago
3 likes

I would love to see what those motorists would use as their justification for simply blowing past an Established Red Light (tm) like that.  Is there another light up ahead which was green, or did they think that the light wasn't working? ("this light has been red for ages - it's clearly not working properly so I can ignore it").

It couldn't be that they were simply utterly entitled and thought that the world exists for their pleasure and convenience, surely?

Avatar
mimbike replied to mitsky | 1 hour ago
1 like

Excuses. Let's see.

The cyclist was blocking their view of the traffic lights.

The sign said Cycle Lane Closed, so the lights obviously didn't apply to motor vehicles.

Avatar
brooksby replied to mimbike | 14 min ago
0 likes

mimbike wrote:

The sign said Cycle Lane Closed, so the lights obviously didn't apply to motor vehicles.

I know you were joking, but I did wonder about that… 

Avatar
lesterama | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Good old Pogi, standing up for Imperial units in a metric world. Rees-Mogg would be proud

Latest Comments

 