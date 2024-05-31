“It’s official, post-ride beers are good for you!”: Tadej Pogačar’s agent claims he indulges the odd pint to “recover and relax”; Cyclist and pet cat suffer dangerous close pass from coach driver who allegedly had “nowhere to go” + more on the live blog

If you aren’t familiar with Travis and Sigrid by now, under what rock have you been living? The London cyclist quickly shot to social media fame for riding around London streets with the most adorable ball of fluff, Sigrid, a deaf Norwegian Forest cat, in his front basket, and have collected 310,000 followers on Instagram and more than 26 million likes on TikTok.
However, as anyone would know fame doesn’t come without its perils. Well in this case, the perils are the daily problems cyclists have to face on the roads, which can range from the average roadside shock jock to the drivers who can put entire lives at risk.
And unfortunately, they haven’t been immune to these perils. Last November, the the pair were knocked off their bike by a moped rider, only for advice from a police officer pulling up at the scene in an unmarked car with blue lights flashing recommending the cyclist wears a helmet.
The crash footage is shocking enough, with Sigrid falling from the HumanForest hire bike's basket towards the moped. All involved were thankfully uninjured, aside from a “bruised up butt cheek and aching knee”, Travis told us.
Now in the latest video shared by the cyclist, full name Travis Nelson, the duo can be seen riding in South Bank, London, when a coach driver passes them at an flinchingly close distance by a coach driver in a Kings Coaches bus, a London tours company.
And shockingly, or un-shockingly depending on how cynical you’re feeling today, peeps on social media have found Travis at fault for “riding too close” to the bus when he had “acres of space” to move to his left.
“How far away were you from the kerb? The poor coach driver had no where to go,” wrote one Twitter user, before being swiftly reminded by several that Travis was “following the highway code unlike the coach driver”.
And true enough, Highway Code’s Rule 72 states that you should position yourself in the centre of the lane “to make yourself as clearly visible as possible”, while Rule 167 says that the following driver should not overtake when approaching a junction, as they were.
Travis has since then shared another video which shows a better footage of the coach driver overtaking him. He also mentioned that he’s reported the close pass to the Met police. road.cc has contacted Kings Coaches asking for comment.
An actual traffic control van getting caught RLJing in CycleGaz's video is just the chef's kiss
Let's not forget the double decker too.
So much for being a professional driver.
I'm sure there was something in the highway code about those zig zag lines on the road, is it that they mark where it is safe to overtake?
Worth a write up:
CycleGaz video showing 13 motorists run a red light consecutively.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ck9NQ-S0NCI
And didn't Nigel Havers say
“No cars go through a red light – every cyclist does,”
https://road.cc/content/news/nigel-havers-all-cyclists-jump-red-lights-n...
"But cyclists."
I would love to see what those motorists would use as their justification for simply blowing past an Established Red Light (tm) like that. Is there another light up ahead which was green, or did they think that the light wasn't working? ("this light has been red for ages - it's clearly not working properly so I can ignore it").
It couldn't be that they were simply utterly entitled and thought that the world exists for their pleasure and convenience, surely?
Excuses. Let's see.
The cyclist was blocking their view of the traffic lights.
The sign said Cycle Lane Closed, so the lights obviously didn't apply to motor vehicles.
I know you were joking, but I did wonder about that…
