"I did not run away or strike an organiser": Cycling film actor accused of motor doping denies any wrongdoing, while race director still "upset" following alleged incident

The bizarre story of a cyclist who was accused of fleeing an amateur French stage race after allegations of motor doping were levelled against him has taken another turn, after the cyclist - Giovambattista Iera - has furiously denied all allegations of wrongdoing through a statement distributed via his lawyer.

The 53-year-old was suspected of foul play in the first three stages of Les Routes de l'Oise, and organisers demanded an inspection of his bike before the start of the fourth and final stage on Monday 20th May.

Initial reports in the French press then alleged that a dispute ensued and Iera fled in a van, with the driver - now not believed to be Iera - hitting race director Frédéric Lenormand and continuing to drive with him on the bonnet. Two teammates - thought to be Jean-Jacques Ribeaucourt and Miguel Ubeto according to Le Reveil - also left the race.

Le Bonhomme Picard reported that Iera handed himself in to the local Gendarmes, facing charges of attempted fraud and aggravated assault, and that he was exonerated in relation to the incident involving Lenormand. A teammate was charged with aggravated and wilful violence against the race director, and will appear in court in January 2025.

The public prosecutor in the town of Beauvis in northern France confirmed that a separate investigation is ongoing into Iera's alleged mechanical fraud that could potentially lead to a five-year prison sentence and fine of up to €375,000; however, Iera claims an investigation has found him innocent of these charges too.

Iera's version of events, that was sent to road.cc and numerous other publications via a lawyer, is as follows:

"Two minutes before the start of the final stage, outside of all race protocols and rules, unknown individuals surrounded me, accused of “mechanical doping,” demanded to take my bike, and pulled at me to leave with them, creating a commotion. The race organizer (promoter) appeared with them, and I objected to their accusations, told them that I was 3rd overall in the standings and would finish the stage, and then the race officials could inspect my bike. They refused to allow me to start the stage, continued with their aggression toward me in front of everyone, so I removed myself from the area to avoid further harassment. The unknown individuals followed me.

"I did not “run-away” or strike an organizer. On the contrary, I was quick to contact the Gendarmes to immediately resolve the false accusations. Since then, the police investigation has demonstrated my innocence and has cleared me of any involvement in any act of violence against the organizers. With regards to the alleged “mechanical doping,” all the bicycles have been inspected and scanned via x-ray by the investigators and technicians.

"I have responded to all the questions the investigators had in order to demonstrate my good faith. I have given them all the technical information and equipment. And all my performances have been analyzed. Hence, I have to highlight the professionalism and objectivity the gendarmes of Beauvais have shown during the process.

"The investigation has concluded that I have not committed any infractions, nor any cheating. As a result from the investigation, no charges have been pressed against me. I have been freed and my good faith has been demonstrated."

Iera continued that he was "appalled by the amplitude of the publications online, on social media and in the press", saying that his "right to the presumption of innocence has been gravely violated".

Meanwhile, Lenormand says he has not returned to work following the incident, telling Le Bonhomme Picard: "My brother saw me being driven off on the hood [of a van]. I got the fright of my life. I thought I was going to go under the car.

"I'm still a little upset and haven't returned to work yet."

Lenomand called for more help from the French Anti-Doping Agency and French Multi-Sport Federation (UFOLEP) to carry out unannounced anti-doping controls and bike checks at important amateur races, as tests cost "around €700 per person".

Iera's (now former) team AC Bellaingeoise said last week that he was immediately expelled, the team's manager Daphnée Bos calling his behaviour "intolerable". According to Le Bonhomme Picard the team's stance hasn't changed in light of Iera's statement, and that it is "doing everything, as best it can, to recover from this episode which tarnishes its image and left its mark on its members."

A well-connected former elite cyclist, Iera played the part of Fabrice Bouillon in the 2001 cycling film Le Vélo de Ghislain Lambert. He is the co-founder of the restaurant chain Italian Trattoria, the name of which appears on the sleeves of Astana Qazaqstan Team's kit.

Before it was deleted, Iera's Instagram account shown him riding with a number of current WorldTour cyclists, including Chris Froome and Rigoberto Urán. His Strava account has now also disappeared, after his most recent upload - the second stage of Les Routes de l'Oise - became inundated with comments in reference to the alleged motor doping and incident involving Lenormand that followed.

road.cc has contacted the organisers of Routes de l'Oise and Mr Iera's legal representative for additional comment, but has not received replies from either at the time of writing.