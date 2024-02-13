“Don’t be surprised when a flustered driver sets off again and flattens you”: Cyclist (and pet cat) scolded for cycling around car after driver pulled out; Hammersmith Bridge reopens to cyclists; Thomas De Gendt: Rubik’s Cube King + more on the live blog

Famous internet cycling duo Travis and Sigrid are well used by now to people blaming them for the dodgy driving of motorists on the streets of London.
In November, cyclist Travis Nelson and his feline passenger Sigrid, a deaf Norwegian Forest cat – who became something of an internet sensation for their videos of the pair exploring the capital by bike, racking up over 250,000 followers on Instagram and even the odd road.cc Podcast appearance (lucky them) – were knocked off their bike by an “impatient, close passing moped driver”.
However, when police appeared on the scene, one officer, after first checking to see if everyone was okay, told Travis: “You’ve not got a helmet on. I recommend wearing a helmet.”
So, it’ll come as no surprise to anyone that Travis’ latest video – depicting a rather innocuous encounter between the two-wheeled duo and a motorist who pulled out of a junction in front of them, before stopping in time and waving them on their way – opened the victim blaming, anti-cycling floodgates on social media:
Although, with the caption “Eager to hear how this one was my fault as well”, it’s fair to say Travis was expecting some, ahem, interesting opinions.
“Riding so close around the front of the car was extremely poor hazard awareness. Just stop and let the driver complete their manoeuvre as any car driver would do,” wrote the presumably super attentive Marcus.
After Travis simply replied “No” to that particular piece of advice, Marcus continued: “Then don't be surprised when a driver who appears to be flustered sets off again and flattens you. Learn to spot the hazards.”
“If they stop, wave me forward, and then flatten me, they’re probably gonna go to prison,” noted Travis.
“Perhaps it was clearer in person, but I don’t see a wave in the video,” came Marcus’ latest attempt to pin the blame on the cyclist (and his cat).
“Also, riding so close around the front of a car because you believe they waved is still very naïve. You’ll have the satisfaction of knowing they’re in prison while you spend life being fed through a straw.”
“So you want to be treated like cars?” asked Bernie, after Marcus nipped off for a cup of tea. “Well you should have pulled up and let the car that had pulled out, which was in the wrong, drive off instead of riding around it. You can’t have everything both ways.”
“You overtook that car dangerously and nearly went into the other cyclist,” added another Twitter user.
Meanwhile, Lee wrote: “Could you see me him at 8 seconds? No and he can’t see you. He’s pulled out and is now in the mind ‘as I’m out this far will he let me go?’ No you rode round him to prove a point.”
“I saw them way before the video even started, because I was, you know, paying attention to where I was going. Unlike the person operating a heavy, dangerous, powered vehicle,” Travis responded.
Others, rather understandably, were a bit baffled.
“What do you mean by fault? Nothing happened,” said BGee.
“Oh don’t worry, the drivers are trying to find a way to blame me anyway,” said the cat-accompanying cyclist. “Twitter drivers are ridiculous aren’t they? Can’t just accept bad driving when they see it, has to be some huge drama about blaming literally anyone else.”
But the big question remains – What did Sigrid make of the whole thing?
On the 'Travis and Sigrid' story - personally, I would have probably ridden behind the blue car. YMMV.
(I don't understand why the motorist stopped right across the middle of the road, though?)
I like that close pass stick, it'd keep the dickheads, all of them, at a safe distance too.
So, 1.5m from centre line of cycle or end of the pole?
I'm pretty sure that many of us experience similar 'pulling out in front' incidents regularly- note, I'm supporting Travis, not criticising with 'pff! that's nothing, I get that all the time'. Those of us who are still not KSI'd ('don't concern yourself, sir, I'm sure you'll be punished enough by having to live with it for the rest of your life), and those who have been but have survived through fortitude and even e-bikes, have their hands on their excellent reliable cable disc brake levers all the time, can see the pulling out ahead and act in self-preservation. The question is: what do these 'new' Highway Code rules mean in practice?:
Rule H3 - Rule for drivers and motorcyclists You should not cut across cyclists, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles going ahead when you are turning into or out of a junction or changing direction or lane, just as you would not turn across the path of another motor vehicle.
This applies whether they are using a cycle lane, a cycle track, or riding ahead on the road and you should give way to them. Do not turn at a junction if to do so would cause the cyclist, horse rider or horse drawn vehicle going straight ahead to stop or swerve. You should stop and wait for a safe gap in the flow of cyclists if necessary. This includes when cyclists are:
● approaching, passing or moving off from a junction ● moving past or waiting alongside stationary or slow-moving traffic ● travelling around a roundabout
Rule H3: Wait for the cyclist to pass the junction before turning. This also applies if there is a cycle lane or cycle track and if you are turning right or left into the junction.
What these rules mean to the primeval slime crawling out from the foetid pools of the internet is 'do what you like, the cyclist should have braked and given way'- unfortunately, that's what most police and law officials think, as well- and the trolls on here.
Apparently you can't cycle if disabled
https://twitter.com/Bicicleto_ZGZ/status/1756399886092710302
For those not on X
still 1
Gear change via left foot
Front and rear have a lever to move.
Michael Trimble is well known in Portland, Oregon for riding around despite having no arms. When we visited there, we actually spotted him.
He uses cycling shoes and clipless pedals, though, not flip-flops / thongs.
Travis and Sigrid video is making a mountain out of a molehill. Driver clearly originally thought they were going left, then changed their mind. Stopped safely to let the cat and Travis past before continuing. Blocking the road with plenty of time to spare might be annoying but it's not dangerous if everyone is paying attention.
I would have stopped to let the driver continue their revised turn out of courtesy and patience: they're clearly unsure where they're meant to go. I also wouldn't have assumed that someone already in a confused state would be as aware of their surroundings as they ought to be.
I would then not have bothered posting the video of a relative non-event.
I don't get the intention of the video either. The car entered the intersection when the bike was over three car length (of parking cars) away. And the rider even did not lower it's speed.
I see no reason why not slowing down and maybe even give the car driver a sign that he can move on the bike does not even need to stop …
I ride about 6000km per year and commute only by bike and I know that there are a lot of a-hole drivers out there, but the person in the car here seems more a bit lost and confused by person on the bike. On the other hand, wave "thank you" to any car driver who pays attention to me … even if I have right of way.
Agree that this move is annoying but it's not dangerous if everyone is paying attention. But probably it is a SMIDSY.
I probably wouldn't have stopped, my kinetic energy is precious.
Yeah, it was easy enough to stop. There again, I've seen drivers continue around others who have partially pulled out - I suspect that they woudn't be subject to the same don't-be-surprised-if-he-retaliates responses.
no way I am throwing my momentum away for "you first/no you first/no you first" moment with a driver who does not have priority and has clearly stopped to let me go first.