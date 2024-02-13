“Don’t be surprised when a flustered driver sets off again and flattens you”: Cyclist (and pet cat) scolded for cycling around car after driver pulled out; Hammersmith Bridge reopens to cyclists; Thomas De Gendt: Rubik’s Cube King + more on the live blog

Famous internet cycling duo Travis and Sigrid are well used by now to people blaming them for the dodgy driving of motorists on the streets of London.

In November, cyclist Travis Nelson and his feline passenger Sigrid, a deaf Norwegian Forest cat – who became something of an internet sensation for their videos of the pair exploring the capital by bike, racking up over 250,000 followers on Instagram and even the odd road.cc Podcast appearance (lucky them) – were knocked off their bike by an “impatient, close passing moped driver”.

However, when police appeared on the scene, one officer, after first checking to see if everyone was okay, told Travis: “You’ve not got a helmet on. I recommend wearing a helmet.”

So, it’ll come as no surprise to anyone that Travis’ latest video – depicting a rather innocuous encounter between the two-wheeled duo and a motorist who pulled out of a junction in front of them, before stopping in time and waving them on their way – opened the victim blaming, anti-cycling floodgates on social media:

Eager to hear how this one was my fault as well. pic.twitter.com/MbjYVSnL1z — Travis and Sigrid (@sigirides) February 12, 2024

Although, with the caption “Eager to hear how this one was my fault as well”, it’s fair to say Travis was expecting some, ahem, interesting opinions.

“Riding so close around the front of the car was extremely poor hazard awareness. Just stop and let the driver complete their manoeuvre as any car driver would do,” wrote the presumably super attentive Marcus.

After Travis simply replied “No” to that particular piece of advice, Marcus continued: “Then don't be surprised when a driver who appears to be flustered sets off again and flattens you. Learn to spot the hazards.”

“If they stop, wave me forward, and then flatten me, they’re probably gonna go to prison,” noted Travis.

“Perhaps it was clearer in person, but I don’t see a wave in the video,” came Marcus’ latest attempt to pin the blame on the cyclist (and his cat).

“Also, riding so close around the front of a car because you believe they waved is still very naïve. You’ll have the satisfaction of knowing they’re in prison while you spend life being fed through a straw.”

“So you want to be treated like cars?” asked Bernie, after Marcus nipped off for a cup of tea. “Well you should have pulled up and let the car that had pulled out, which was in the wrong, drive off instead of riding around it. You can’t have everything both ways.”

“You overtook that car dangerously and nearly went into the other cyclist,” added another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Lee wrote: “Could you see me him at 8 seconds? No and he can’t see you. He’s pulled out and is now in the mind ‘as I’m out this far will he let me go?’ No you rode round him to prove a point.”

“I saw them way before the video even started, because I was, you know, paying attention to where I was going. Unlike the person operating a heavy, dangerous, powered vehicle,” Travis responded.

Others, rather understandably, were a bit baffled.

“What do you mean by fault? Nothing happened,” said BGee.

“Oh don’t worry, the drivers are trying to find a way to blame me anyway,” said the cat-accompanying cyclist. “Twitter drivers are ridiculous aren’t they? Can’t just accept bad driving when they see it, has to be some huge drama about blaming literally anyone else.”

But the big question remains – What did Sigrid make of the whole thing?