Get to know BKOOL — the great value cycling simulator that allows you to relive the whole Giro d'Italia virtually

Almost everybody who has ever jumped aboard a bicycle has, even for only a fraction of a second, fantasised about competing in a Grand Tour like the Giro d’Italia. There’s a unique excitement that comes with the idea of soaking up the sights and sounds of one of cycling’s greatest events, whilst competing against the world’s best bike riders.

Of course, the reality is that such experiences are reserved for the very few – those talented, dedicated and lucky enough to be among the riders selected to compete. Mere mortals can get close with Grand Tour-themed sportives or leisure rides that give a taste of the experience, but they never get to feel the same adrenaline-fuelled excitement of true competition.

But there is another way.

BKOOL is a cycling simulator that allows indoor cyclists to experience the heady thrill of competing at the world’s greatest races without leaving home. In fact, the BKOOL experience is so accurate that it was selected as the official host of the Giro d’Italia virtual event, with all its stages available to ride in mind-blowing 3D video so you can (try to) emulate Pogacar's dominant victory!

BKOOL isn’t just about the Giro or Grand Tours, though; the brand’s catchphrase is ‘The virtual cycling app that gives you more for less’ and it’s not wrong. For a very modest monthly subscription you get – literally – a whole world of virtual cycling experiences.

So we’re going to look at what BKOOL offers when it comes to injecting some extra enthusiasm into your next static cycling session.

What is BKOOL?

Before we get into the exciting options, we’d better explain what BKOOL actually is. BKOOL is a virtual cycling app that allows you to get as close as possible to the full experience of riding and racing at different venues across the world. Essentially, it’s a great value alternative to some of the other virtual cycling apps like Zwift.

Simply connect a compatible smart bike or smart trainer and suitable device and screen – BKOOL is compatible with PC, Mac, Android tablets, iPads and smartphones – and you can be instantly transported to a road or trail virtually anywhere. And to really take your training to the next level, it's even possible to use BKOOL with a heart rate sensor or a potentiometer.

There’s a choice of four viewpoint options: the unrivalled immersion of 3D Video, 3D simulation, and video, bringing you first-person perspectives from around the globe (you can even upload your own ride videos for other BKOOLers to enjoy). There's also Map, where you can follow your virtual progress on real routes in real time.

With BKOOL’s Real Weather facility adding an extra element of realism, and in-depth analysis of your performance available after your ride, BKOOL really does offer all the important elements you need to train effectively.

In terms of cost, BKOOL is €11 on a month-by-month basis, or if you subscribe for a full year you’ll pay just €110. Best of all, new riders can sign up for 30 days entirely for free here.

BKOOL also has a superb Family Plan that is designed so that other members of your household (using the same IP connection) can share a BKOOL Premium Subscription for €129/year or just €43/year per person.

Taking into account the huge variety of content and training possibilities, it all adds up to BKOOL being one of the best value training purchases you will ever make!

Routes

We started by talking about this year’s Giro d’Italia route – which BKOOL has in all its 21 stages of glory – but there’s so much more when it comes to Routes. By using BKOOL’s search option, you can choose from millions of rides around the world.

Whether it’s tackling the most iconic mountain passes beloved by road cyclists, such as Alpe d’Huez; enjoying off-road excursions in some of the most exotic and far flung locations; or simply enjoying a leisurely ride through a popular sight-seeing destination, such as a New York’s Central Park, literally a whole world of choice is at your fingertips.

BKOOL has MTB and gravel routes, and segments from other important races, such as the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, the Tour of the Basque Country or Il Lombardia.

As with everything BKOOL does, you can customise the entire experience to get exactly what you want. BKOOL even allows you to upload your own rides in video and 3D to share with the BKOOL community. With the Video Route Editor application, you can turn your weekend rides into virtual routes and share them with thousands of cyclists around the world. All you need is a GPX file and the route video.

Track cycling

If the thrill of competition beats louder than the joy of new sights and sounds, BKOOL has another option: virtual track cycling.

Only BKOOL allows you to choose between three different real velodromes – including London’s 2012 Olympic velodrome – where you can feel the full rush of adrenaline that comes with a track race, while training at home.

And there are even more possibilities than simply rider-vs-rider competition. By selecting to take on the Hour Record or Kilometre Record, you can pit your efforts against two of the most fabled landmarks in cycling.

Spin Studio

Of course, we can’t think of static cycling without thinking of spin classes, but BKOOL does things a little differently in that, for once, YOU are completely in charge of your spinning with a wealth of options on tap.

Classes are led by some of the world’s best professional instructors, so you get the benefits of all of their encouragement and expertise. But you choose the length and intensity, and you can even choose the language they speak in.

So with BKOOL, it’s not just about bringing spinning into your home; it’s about bringing the very best spinning experience – exactly as you want it – into your home.

BKOOL Spin Studio is a standalone app that you can use as part of your BKOOL Premium subscription and is available for your smartphone, tablet, computer, Android TV, Apple TV or Apple Watch.

BKOOL Workouts

But what about what indoor cycling is really all about... workouts! With BKOOL, there are more opportunities to improve your fitness than you could probably ever imagine.

BKOOL is the only cycling simulator that allows you to create your own workouts, or enjoy workouts designed by cycling experts that are designed to target all six levels of intensity – from active recovery all the way to improving your anaerobic threshold and aerobic capacity.

Every week there is a new training plan designed by the experts from Watts Lab, featuring different types of goals.

BKOOL Social Features

And don’t think BKOOL has to be a solitary experience. The BKOOL community is made up of thousands of cyclists from more than 150 different countries, and the platform is becoming more and more social. There’s even a new Friends functionality, which allows you to easily and quickly find out which route your friends are training on BKOOL so you can join them.

It's not just about training with old friends either, as you can even find new friends like BKOOL ambassadors Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Oscar Freire, the Soudal Quick-Step team including Time Trial World Champion Remco Evenepoel, or the Polti Kometa Team who have performed so well at the Giro d’Italia.

It’s almost as sociable as getting out on a club café ride.

Compatibility

BKOOL is compatible with most smart trainers, smart bikes and training sensors on the market. You can also connect it to your favourite cycling apps such as Strava, Garmin Connect and Training Peaks. BKOOL Spin Studio app is also compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Simply put, the possibilities are endless. But don’t be overwhelmed; it all starts with hooking up to BKOOL and simply turning a pedal. Then you can start to explore a whole new world of cycling, without even leaving home!

To claim your 30-day free trial or to simply find out more about BKOOL’s range of possibilities, visit www.bkool.com.