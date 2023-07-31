Support road.cc

“Tell ‘em Marlen”: Cyclist berates van driver… on the way to winning Tour de France time trial; Cyclists constantly riding through red lights on bike lane – because they won’t turn green; Tour de France Femmes recap: End of an era? + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, and after four weeks of non-stop racing (well, watching it anyway) on the roads of France, Ryan Mallon is ready for a nice, relaxing week on the live blog. Wait, the world championships start when?
Mon, Jul 31, 2023 09:56
15
“Tell ‘em Marlen”: Cyclist berates van driver… on the way to winning Tour de France time trial; Cyclists constantly riding through red lights on bike lane – because they won’t turn green; Tour de France Femmes recap: End of an era? + more on the live blogMarlen Reusser held up by UAE team van during Tour de France Femmes time trial (GCN)
08:04
Marlen Reusser held up by UAE team van during Tour de France Femmes time trial (GCN)
“Tell ‘em Marlen”: Cyclist berates van driver… on the way to winning Tour de France time trial

Now, obviously I wish it weren’t so, but sometimes – sometimes – tensions can arise and things can get a little heated on the roads, especially between cyclists and motorists (though you probably already know that if you read this website).

So, it’s not unusual, then, after a spot of poor or dangerous driving, to see a cyclist look across at a van driver, for example, and direct some choice words and a derisory hand gesture towards them.

It is a bit unusual, however, to see such an interaction taking place in the middle of a Tour de France time trial.

But that’s what happened during yesterday’s final stage of the Tour de France Femmes, a 22km loop around Pau, when red-hot favourite Marlen Reusser – flying down the route’s main, tricky, narrow descent – was held up by the driver of a van following UAE Team ADQ’s Eleonora Gasparrini.

> SD Worx manager Danny Stam excluded from Tour de France Femmes for dangerous driving and “inappropriate comments”

While it wasn’t the first time during the Tour that a SD Worx rider was caught behind a team vehicle (looking at you, Danny Stam), this particular impromptu traffic jam slowed down Reusser, forcing the Swiss rider to wave and shout frantically to ensure the van driver – using the larger vehicle, presumably, because the rest of the team’s cars were out on the course – would give her enough room to pass.

(Yes, a van driver holding up a much faster cyclist – what would the Daily Mail think?)

By the time Reusser managed to pass the driver, let’s just say she wasn’t too happy with the whole situation…

On the Eurosport motorbike, Iris Slappendel described the UAE driver as “amateurish” (I’m sure Marlen’s choice of words would have been stronger), while fans on social media said the whole situation was “unacceptable”.

Luckily (for the UAE driver, mostly), Reusser’s brief hold-up on the descent wasn’t enough to stop her winning the stage – her second in two years at the Tour Femmes, setting herself up nicely for next week’s worlds TT in Stirling – though SD Worx teammate and overall winner Demi Vollering did, naturally, run her close…

Judging by her ride up the Tourmalet and in Pau, “Demi, go fast but not too fast” may be the mantra of the entire peloton over the next few years…

15:34
11:26
Heaton Road cycle lane traffic lights (Sebastian Popa)
Those pesky cyclists, always riding through red lights… Oh wait, they’re always red: Cyclists say bike lane lights permanently stuck on red are “more dangerous than what was there before”

Angry motorists who love banging on about cyclists always jumping red lights, here’s a story just for you… (but wait, there’s a twist.)

A new cycle lane in Newcastle has been come in for criticism from local cyclists – because is traffic lights appear to be permanently stuck on red.

While the lights for motor vehicles on Heaton Road, one of the city’s prime active travel spots thanks to its cycling infrastructure, do change as normal, cyclists using the new segregated bike lane are forced to ride through on red.

Father Jonathan Lawson, a vicar at St Gabriel’s church in Heaton, told the BBC that the non-functioning lights have made the bike lane “more dangerous than what was there before”, and that cyclists are now having to “take a risk” when crossing at side roads.

“I have a hunch that it’s been wired incorrectly, as the traffic lights turn red regularly on Heaton Road even when there’s nothing waiting at Rothbury Terrace, which seems odd for brand new traffic lights,” Fr Lawson said.

“So they also cause extra congestion and pollution and a greater hazard for cyclists.”

He added that the current situation was sending “a message to young people and adults that it’s alright to cycle through red lights”.

(The cycle lane before the lights turned red…)

Local cyclist Sebastian Popa also said that he rides on the bike lane up to three times a day and has never seen the lights turn green.

He also said that he was not surprised the lights were not working, as “it took forever” to finish the cycle lane, with residents complaining that the finished infrastructure has unnecessary sharp turns and gaps.

Responding to the non-functioning bike lane on Heaton Road, Cycling UK’s Keir Gallagher pointed out that a council’s responsibility for cycling infrastructure “does not end once it’s been built”.

“Whether it’s gritting, road debris, and defects, or faulty traffic lights, these are issues which impact on people’s safety and need to be addressed swiftly just as they would on a main road,” he said.

15:15
And… they’re back! Green lights return to Newcastle cycle lane

Ah, that’s more like it… Cycling infrastructure working exactly like it’s supposed to – what a novelty concept. 

14:47
London cyclists (CC BY 2.0 Waterford_Man via Flickr)
Surprise, surprise: New survey of twelve countries reveals British people are most likely to be against cycling

In perhaps the least surprising news of the day so far – cheers, Rishi – a new international YouGov survey has revealed that, out of 12 countries worldwide, people in the United Kingdom are least likely to have a favourable view of riding a bike.

According to the survey – which looked at how people view different forms of transport in several European nations, as well as the US, Canada, Australia, and Singapore – British people had the most negative view of travelling by bike, with the UK being the only country surveyed where more people had a negative view of cycling than positive (with 46 percent holding a negative view, compared to 43 percent positive).

Meanwhile, in Poland, 80 percent of those surveyed were in favour of getting around by bike.

Perhaps surprisingly, walking actually topped the list of methods of travel according to British people, ahead of being in a car as a passenger and a driver.

Well, I suppose it could be worse – we could be in the US, where travelling in a car topped everything else as the most preferred way to travel. I’m shocked, shocked I tell you…

14:18
Jake Stewart sprints to second pro win at the Tour de l’Ain

Jake Stewart certainly likes the Tour de l’Ain, doesn’t he?

This time last year, the sprinter from Coventry took an emotional first professional victory on the opening day of the French stage race, putting behind him a miserable start of a season derailed by intestinal issues.

And now, 12 months later, on the first stage of the 2023 edition, the 23-year-old – who sprinted to two top ten placings at this year’s Giro d’Italia – has only gone and done it again, launching early after a textbook lead out from Groupama-FDJ teammate Rudy Molard to comfortably see off the late-charging Emmanuel Morin and Nacer Bouhanni, and claim the second win of his career (Déjà vu, anyone?).

Same place, same time next year, okay Jake?

13:55
TfGM Bee Network bikes (picture via TfGM)
“It’s not a case of use it or lose it, it’s a case of just look after it, everybody”: Greater Manchester cycle hire scheme scaled back, as 800 of the network’s 1,000 Bee Bikes damaged or missing

Greater Manchester’s cycle hire scheme is currently being scaled back following a spate of vandalism which has taken around 800 of the 1,000 bikes previously available off the road, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Just 160 Bee Bikes were available to hire earlier this month, though transport bosses are hoping this will rise to 500 – half of the original network – by the end of August.

To ensure the reduced service runs smoothly, Transport for Greater Manchester – which owns and manages the Bee Network Hire Scheme – is also temporarily closing more than 1,000 bike stands across the region (a 40 percent reduction), in a bid to increase the availability of bikes at the stands which remain open. These bike stands will predominantly be available where demand is highest, such as Manchester city centre, for a scheme with almost 65,000 users.

> Vandalism hits Greater Manchester’s cycle hire scheme again

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said that scaling back the scheme means it can be built back up “in a manageable way”.

“Some docking stations are being temporarily suspended, but that’s necessary to bring bikes back to the places where they’re most used,” Burnham said. “So the sites that are being suspended, I think, are having very few rides per day.

“Actually, the scheme has not yet fully landed in those places from a positive use point of view and it’s in those places where some of the negatives is outweighing the benefits. So there’ll be a temporary suspension there.

“But the aim will be to bring the bikes back there. It’s not a case of use it or lose it, it’s a case of just look after it, everybody. The more we all look after it the more it will all be there for everyone.”

Transport for Greater Manchester hopes to combat the swathes of vandalism hitting the scheme – five years after dockless bike hire operator Mobike pulled out of the city-region, citing similar anti-social behaviour – by introducing new locking rules and heavier fines for those who do not properly return the bikes.

13:38
It’s happening! It’s happening!

So, it’s official: Tadej Pogačar will be in Glasgow this weekend for the world road race championships…

Now we know what that Col de la Madone KOM was all about…

12:26
“Does it mean we need to have a big cycling event for them to fix our roads?”

Ah, I see the world championships pothole debacle is continuing to rumble on, with one MSP describing the recent, apparently selective, repair works in Glasgow as a “kick in the teeth for motorists”…

Glasgow pothole repairs before World Championships (@GrahamFiges/Twitter)

Read more: > Anger as “dangerous” potholes repaired on World Championships route while other roads nearby remain “abysmal” 

11:53
Tadej Pogačar’s status as the peloton’s top troll remains intact

He may have just finished an intense, physically and emotionally exhausting Tour de France, and is currently in the middle of a ‘short break’, but that doesn’t mean Tadej Pogačar is letting up on his world-class trolling efforts.

Only the Slovenian would set a new Strava KOM on the Col de la Madone (that famous form test near Nice) just so he could crack a joke at Richie Porte’s expense.

Okay, okay, that’s obviously not the only reason he’s decided to blitz his way up the Madone, a week out from the worlds road race, but I’m sure it at least forms part of the reason.

Anyway, we can now cut to live footage of Pogačar at the summit of the Madone…

10:58
Awful news, as promising American teen Magnus White is killed in a collision just days before worlds

A promising 17-year-old cyclist due to represent the United States at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland next week has been killed in a collision while training ahead of the event.

USA Cycling last night confirmed the tragic news, saying that Magnus White had died after being “struck by a car” while he was cycling near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

Magnus White (USA Cycling/Instagram)

Read more: > Promising teenage cyclist killed in collision just days before World Championships

10:38
And now for the best part of yesterday’s time trial… THOSE St Michel biscuit wheels

That’s it, St Michel-Mavic-Auber93 have won cycling, it’s done…

09:59
Demi Vollering, stage seven, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)
Tour de France Femmes recap, part two: SD Worx’s chaotic brand of dominance pays off as new era begins

In many respects, Demi Vollering’s Tour de France-winning ride through the dense fog on the Col du Tourmalet summed up SD Worx’s entire race.

When the 26-year-old finally emerged through the clouds as she crossed the line, her dominance – serene, confident, seemingly inevitable – was clear. It’s just that it was hard to actually see it until the finish line.

Such was the fog that surrounded what, in the end, proved to be the perfect Tour de France for SD Worx, the sport’s most powerful squad.

Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes, stage three, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

Four stage wins (out of eight), courtesy of four different riders, the entire Tour holding the yellow jersey, a one-two-three in the final time trial in Pau, the points classification, the GC, and a one-two on the overall podium, thanks to Vollering and the race’s surprise package, classics star Lotte Kopecky, whose performances in the sprints, on the TT bike, and in the 2,000m-plus mountains of the Pyrenees has certainly placed herself alongside compatriot Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogačar in the pantheon of cycling’s great all-rounders.

Simple, then.

However, despite the dominance implied on the results sheet, SD Worx’s Tour was confusingly chaotic.

First, there was the debacle that surrounded the team’s refusal to work on the front of the bunch on the early flatter stages – despite ostensibly defending Kopecky’s yellow jersey and Vollering’s GC place, while also possessing by far the fastest sprinter in the race in Lorena Wiebes. But still, SD Worx refused to budge, and left the chasing up to the others.

That was the first tick of the box in the unpopularity stakes.

Demi Vollering, stage eight, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

Then, draftgate happened – and while Danny Stam’s dangerous driving and Vollering’s questionable interpretation of the rules were bad enough, the squad made matters worse through their ill-judged reaction in the media to the commissaires’ decision to dock Vollering 20 seconds. Not the best look.

> “Are these people capable of running the Tour de France?” Demi Vollering’s team slam “ridiculous, unjustified” time penalty for drafting

Vollering’s very un-PR-like responses to questions continued to plague the team even after Stam’s dismissal from the race, as the eventual Tour winner again courted controversy for claiming that other teams “lack respect” – by not opening gaps for her and her teammates in the bunch.

And, all the while SD Worx seemed to play up their pantomime villain role at this year’s Tour, there was also the lingering suspicion that – by focusing so strongly on the Tourmalet stage on the penultimate day – the team saw opportunities for further stage wins slip through their grasp, as the breakaway enjoyed unprecedented success in the second half of the race.

Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky, stage eight, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

Of course, not that all this social media muttering matters one bit to SD Worx. They’re the biggest and most successful team in the world, and they underlined that at this year’s Tour, chaos and drama notwithstanding.

And all that talk about popularity and rubbing people up the wrong way? It won’t leave even the faintest stain on Vollering’s yellow jersey.

09:28
Annemiek van Vleuten, Demi Vollering, and Kasia Niewiadoma, stage seven, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)
Tour de France Femmes recap: The Queen is dead, long live the Queen

To paraphrase Ernest Hemingway, the changing of the guard in professional cycling – from one era dominated by a seemingly unbeatable, standard-setting superstar to another – happens in two ways: gradually, then suddenly.

The passing of the baton from Annemiek van Vleuten, the 40-year-old credited, over the past five or so years, with almost single-handedly raising the standards and expectations of women’s cycling, to her compatriot Demi Vollering was, indeed, a gradual one at first.

Last year, Van Vleuten still reigned supreme: a Giro, a Vuelta, a scintillating, against-all-odds world road race title, and – of course – that maiden Tour triumph amounting to one of the great all-time seasons.

But, as the Movistar rider ticked over into her 40s, and with retirement on the horizon, the first few months of 2023 saw the early signs of crumbling within one of the sport’s most stoic empires. As Van Vleuten struggled to click into gear, Vollering was, along with teammate Lotte Kopecky, the rider of the spring, taking wins at Strade Bianche, Amstel, Flèche, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège as her SD Worx squad devoured everything in sight.

But as I say, these things happen gradually, and the world champion wasn’t ceding her place at the top of the sport without a fight. A gritty, tactically astute, and controversial attack in the crosswinds saw Van Vleuten claim the Vuelta ahead of a devastated Vollering, who, terribly timed pee stop aside, was certainly stronger than her rival on the race’s big climbs, just without the jersey to show for it.

Annemiek van Vleuten, Demi Vollering, and Kasia Niewiadoma, stage seven, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

A convincing win at the Giro Donne earlier this month for Van Vleuten also served to slow what seemed for most of the first half of 2023 to be the relentless acceleration of time. By the time the Tour got underway in Clermont-Ferrand, to misquote another American author, it appeared that rumours of the defending champion’s demise were greatly exaggerated.

But then, with one final trademark act of what turned out to be attacking hubris on the Col d’Aspin on Saturday, followed by a pained sprint, an even more pained thud back into the saddle, and a resigned shake of the head, one era suddenly ended and a new one began through the dense fog on the top of the Tourmalet.

As Vollering serenely tapped out her path to greatness, Van Vleuten – whose style at the best of times is one of blunt force – was ragged, her eyes hollow, her face a picture of untold suffering. By the end of the following afternoon in Pau, the changing of the guard was complete.

Demi Vollering, stage seven, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

And, as if to underline the point, Vollering’s rampaging teammate Lotte Kopecky ensured that Van Vleuten – who only came to win, anyway, like she always seems to do – wouldn’t even make the final podium, her regicide fully complete.

Reflecting on what may be regarded as the end of the reign of one of the sport’s most exciting talents, a disappointed Van Vleuten said after the final stage: “Of course, there's disappointment that I was not good the last two days. I was in the battle and gave it my all. I didn’t make any mistakes, or think that I was not smart or that I did something wrong.

“I don’t know what happened, I was obviously not myself. And that’s a bit sad for my last Tour de France. I don’t know what happened.”

The Dutch Queen of cycling is dead, long live the Queen.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

