“Tell ‘em Marlen”: Cyclist berates van driver… on the way to winning Tour de France time trial; Cyclists constantly riding through red lights on bike lane – because they won’t turn green; Tour de France Femmes recap: End of an era? + more on the live blog

To paraphrase Ernest Hemingway, the changing of the guard in professional cycling – from one era dominated by a seemingly unbeatable, standard-setting superstar to another – happens in two ways: gradually, then suddenly.

The passing of the baton from Annemiek van Vleuten, the 40-year-old credited, over the past five or so years, with almost single-handedly raising the standards and expectations of women’s cycling, to her compatriot Demi Vollering was, indeed, a gradual one at first.

Last year, Van Vleuten still reigned supreme: a Giro, a Vuelta, a scintillating, against-all-odds world road race title, and – of course – that maiden Tour triumph amounting to one of the great all-time seasons.

But, as the Movistar rider ticked over into her 40s, and with retirement on the horizon, the first few months of 2023 saw the early signs of crumbling within one of the sport’s most stoic empires. As Van Vleuten struggled to click into gear, Vollering was, along with teammate Lotte Kopecky, the rider of the spring, taking wins at Strade Bianche, Amstel, Flèche, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège as her SD Worx squad devoured everything in sight.

But as I say, these things happen gradually, and the world champion wasn’t ceding her place at the top of the sport without a fight. A gritty, tactically astute, and controversial attack in the crosswinds saw Van Vleuten claim the Vuelta ahead of a devastated Vollering, who, terribly timed pee stop aside, was certainly stronger than her rival on the race’s big climbs, just without the jersey to show for it.

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

A convincing win at the Giro Donne earlier this month for Van Vleuten also served to slow what seemed for most of the first half of 2023 to be the relentless acceleration of time. By the time the Tour got underway in Clermont-Ferrand, to misquote another American author, it appeared that rumours of the defending champion’s demise were greatly exaggerated.

But then, with one final trademark act of what turned out to be attacking hubris on the Col d’Aspin on Saturday, followed by a pained sprint, an even more pained thud back into the saddle, and a resigned shake of the head, one era suddenly ended and a new one began through the dense fog on the top of the Tourmalet.

As Vollering serenely tapped out her path to greatness, Van Vleuten – whose style at the best of times is one of blunt force – was ragged, her eyes hollow, her face a picture of untold suffering. By the end of the following afternoon in Pau, the changing of the guard was complete.

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

And, as if to underline the point, Vollering’s rampaging teammate Lotte Kopecky ensured that Van Vleuten – who only came to win, anyway, like she always seems to do – wouldn’t even make the final podium, her regicide fully complete.

Reflecting on what may be regarded as the end of the reign of one of the sport’s most exciting talents, a disappointed Van Vleuten said after the final stage: “Of course, there's disappointment that I was not good the last two days. I was in the battle and gave it my all. I didn’t make any mistakes, or think that I was not smart or that I did something wrong.

“I don’t know what happened, I was obviously not myself. And that’s a bit sad for my last Tour de France. I don’t know what happened.”

The Dutch Queen of cycling is dead, long live the Queen.