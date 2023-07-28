“Are these people capable of running the Tour de France?” Demi Vollering’s team slam “ridiculous, unjustified” time penalty for drafting; Team car scenes; Bike lane or car door lane?; ULEZ expansion legal, High Court rules + more on the live blog

The fallout from draftgate – the controversy which saw one of the big favourites for this year’s Tour de France Femmes, Demi Vollering, docked 20 seconds for spending a bit too long glued to the back bumper of her team car on the way back up from a wheel change – continues, as SD Worx launched arguably their most potent attack of the Tour so far last night… on the race organisers and commissaires.

In a scathing critique of the race jury, The Dutch team’s management claimed that the time penalty was “ridiculous” and unjustified” – and could even end up deciding the battle for yellow come Sunday evening – while DS Danny Stam, the man behind the wheel yesterday, even questioned whether those in charge “are capable of leading such a race”.

Strong words.

> Demi Vollering receives a 20 second time penalty for drafting as Ricarda Bauernfeind becomes youngest stage winner at Tour de France Femmes

Of course, you may be wondering what the big fuss is all about. During what was yet another chaotic, frenetic stage of this year’s Tour, won by the impressive Ricarda Bauernfeind, SD Worx made a meal of what should have been a routine bike change for team leader Vollering after she punctured with around 64km to go.

But, instead of just handing her a new bike, the mechanics opted for a wheel change (which, as all you rim brakes fanatics will know, isn’t so simple these days in the era of discs). In their haste to get their big GC contender back into the bunch, Stam provides Vollering with some handy drafting at the rear of the team car.

🚴🇫🇷 | Demi Vollering heeft een lekke band en moet even in de achtervolging. Dat doet ze vlak achter de auto van SD Worx en dat levert gevaarlijke taferelen op... #TDFF2023⁣ 📺 Koers kijk je op discovery+ pic.twitter.com/TN5h2frs0s — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) July 27, 2023

In most cases, commissaires would turn a blind eye to this, allowing the mechanically unfortunate rider to catch a draft until they get back into the race convoy (a situation that happens countless times during every single pro bike race in the world), at which point it’s then up to them to pick their way through the line of cars.

But Stam, however, decides to keep ploughing on, even indulging in some off-road action, as he flies up the grass verge, Vollering glued to the rear bumper. When he keeps towing the 26-year-old past the row of traffic, this is where the commissaires intervene, with one whistling and wagging their fingers at the DS for his attempt to bludgeon Vollering back to the pack.

🚨🗣️📢 The SD Worx team car gets the hairdryer treatment from a furious commissaire.#TDFF2023 pic.twitter.com/CUxikqSoFY — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 27, 2023

But, despite that warning, and a brief spell where the Dutch rider was forced to ride in the wind, Stam then provides some additional assistance to enable Vollering to close that last gap. Cue a classic sticky bottle (despite Vollering already having two on her bike) and some more drafting, before teammate Christine Majerus takes up the slack to finally, around three kilometres, winch Vollering back up.

So, it’s all clear cut, really, isn’t it? There should have been very little surprise when the race jury last night slapped Vollering with a 20 second time penalty (relegating her from second on GC to seventh, and – most crucially – putting her now 12 seconds behind her big rival Annemiek van Vleuten), and fined the Dutch rider and Stam 100 and 200 Swiss Francs respectively.

Drafting Vollering was such a terrible call for the team car to make. Demi should have been wise enough to refuse, she’s lucky it’s only a 20s penalty. — David Hunter (@cyclingmole) July 27, 2023

I believe that Vollering would not have received a time penalty if they stopped drafting when they reached the team car convoy. But the SD Worx car kept going, arguably endangering other cars in the process, and that's what delivered the time penalty. #TDFF2023 — Benji Naesen (@BenjiNaesen) July 27, 2023

Case closed.

But not for SD Worx, who endured a bit of a miserable day after Lorena Wiebes’ abandon through sickness and Marlen Reusser missing out on the stage win, and who spent last night tearing apart the commissaires’ decision.

The first reaction came from Vollering herself, who appeared shocked when she was told the news that she’d been penalised 20 seconds.

“Huh? Oh wow... Okay”, the baffled Dutch rider said when told of her penalty by Sporza.

“That must have been when I had a puncture? I only hung behind the car a little bit? Then I immediately passed it. Hey, Danny! I have a 20 second time penalty!? Very strange!”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

When asked if her team crossed the line during her return to the bunch, she said: “I wouldn’t know what. I don’t think I did anything wrong. I think this is very special.

“I find it comical. I’ve had the feeling all year… It feels a little strange. But if they want to do it that way...”

Is Vollering’s cryptic “feeling” throughout 2023 anything to do with her controversial defeat at the Vuelta Femenina in March, when she controversially lost the overall thanks to an opportunistic move by Van Vleuten during a nature break?

Who knows…

> Van Vleuten wins Vuelta Femenina after pee-gate controversy as "hungry for revenge" Vollering wins last stage

Anyway, the disappointed Dutch rider continued: “I can’t do anything now. It’s a pity, but I don’t really know what to do with this. It’s very disappointing. I work hard to realise my dreams. When things like this happen, it’s not so much fun.”

Meanwhile, DS Stam certainly avoided any cryptic messaging and pulled few punches after the stage, describing the penalty as “ridiculous”.

“I got her back to car 11 or 12. According to the regulations I then went behind her. That was clearly visible. Then 20 seconds is a very heavy penalty,” he told Sporza.

“The jury member came up with the message that I had to ride behind my rider, what he is right about and what I did. Nothing was reported to me before.

“At the finish I hear that we have 20 seconds. This is a fight for seconds. If you lose 20 seconds because of something like that and the UCI supports that decision, then I wonder if those people are capable of running such a race.”

“If the decision is made by someone who sits in the car, probably never was on the bike, then I am disappointed in this kind of thing.”

He continued: “Look at the men, it is quite normal there that they are brought back like this. There are no clear regulations either.

“As chief commissaire at the UCI, you have to think about whether this can affect the classification. The gaps can be big on the Tourmalet, but they can also not be so big. Again, I think you can lose the Tour de France by five seconds. I hope they can look in the mirror with a satisfied face on Sunday and then not think: we screwed up the Tour with five seconds.

“There’s not much we can do about it. The worst thing is that you penalise an athlete. If they put me off the race, I don’t care. But you penalise someone who doesn’t do anything about it. If we follow the rules so well, do it than everyone else.

“Our official protest has been rejected. We can go even higher, but the small print says that the UCI is always right. One of the jury members spoke English, the rest were unable to do so. That says something about the level in such an important competition.”

Anna van der Breggen on her way to winning the 2018 worlds road race (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

The onslaught from SD Worx continued into the night, with team DS – and former double world champion – Anna van der Breggen releasing the following statement on the team’s website:

This time penalty falls raw on us. I cycled at the highest level for a long time. It used to be allowed to come back behind the car after equipment failure or a flat tyre. The penalty makes it seem that we are doing something totally unheard of, while in reality, riders return behind the car every day. Not bringing your rider back after she was dropped herself is logical. But everyone understands that a sport director tries to help his rider after bad luck. So that is why bringing back behind the car a rider who has been knocked back for that reason is usually tolerated. It is the first time I have experienced such a punishment. The moment the commissioner indicated we should stop, Demi rode from car to car herself back to the tail of the peloton. Therefore, for Demi, this punishment is unjustified.

What do you reckon? Is SD Worx right to claim that docking Vollering 20 seconds is “unjustified” for a manoeuvre committed – to varying degrees – during every race? Or is the Dutch team throwing their toys out of the pram after bending cycling’s team drafting policy to its very limit?

In any case, I don’t think this is the last we’ll hear of those 20 seconds… Especially if the battle between Vollering and Van Vleuten goes right down to the wire in Pau on Sunday…