Live blog

"Are these people capable of running the Tour de France?" Demi Vollering's team slam "ridiculous, unjustified" time penalty for drafting; Team car scenes; Bike lane or car door lane?; ULEZ expansion legal, High Court rules + more on the live blog

Don't worry, we're nearly there… It's Friday (finally) and Ryan Mallon is here with all the latest cycling news and views to take you into the weekend
Fri, Jul 28, 2023 10:25
“Are these people capable of running the Tour de France?” Demi Vollering’s team slam “ridiculous, unjustified” time penalty for drafting; Team car scenes; Bike lane or car door lane?; ULEZ expansion legal, High Court rules + more on the live blogDemi Vollering drafting Tour de France Femmes 2023 stage 5 (Eurosport/GCN+)
11:44
I hear the train a-comin’, it’s rolling round the bend: Nine Tour de France Femmes riders allowed to continue despite missing time cut – due to being held up by a train

We’ve been getting all up in arms lately about the influence of motorbikes in races, thanks to some of the chaos at this month’s Tours, but yesterday’s stage of the Tour de France Femmes saw the long-awaited comeback of the original disruptor of cycling events: the train.

At the end of the relentless stage to Albi, a group of nine riders, including former British champion Alice Barnes (below), crossed the line 24.22 down on winner Ricarda Bauernfeind – almost two minutes over the time limit for the day of 22.29.

Alice Barnes, 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

However, last night, the nine riders were reinstated and allowed to continue their Tour today – but as one of the group, Marjolein van ‘T Geloof, explained on Twitter, the decision didn’t stem from pity on the part of the race organisers.

“We had to stop for the train with 2km to go. They took the time of that we stopped and we had to sprint to the line. They did not pity us,” she said.

The UCI jury accepted that the riders were delayed by their untimely stop at a level crossing by 2.10, seventeen seconds more than the time they finished outside the limit, and gave them back the time they lost while waiting for the train to pass, as well as their spots at the Tour.

> French railway calls for prosecutions of Paris-Roubaix crossing-dodgers

As we saw at yesterday’s Tour Femmes, despite the efforts of organisers to schedule races and their routes around train timetables, the railway network still manages to put an abrupt stop to proceedings on the road from time to time.

This has proved especially the case over the years at the spring classics – at the 2020 Tour of Flanders, the peloton was forced to put the brakes on at a level crossing, with the break six minutes ahead up the road (usually, unless it’s a pretty swift halt, the organisers will slow the breakaway down to ensure the time gaps remain the same before the level crossing).

Riders ignore barriers at Paris-Roubaix

Things were a little less clear cut at the 2015 Paris-Roubaix, however, after several riders (stupidly) decided to hell with the rapidly closing barriers and the waiting policeman’s instructions, and ploughed on through a crossing anyway, with one barrier even clipping a Lotto-Soudal rider – second before a TGV hurtled down the tracks.

That particularly foolish attempt to gain a few seconds at the Hell of the North was condemned by French rail company SNCF, who described the riders’ actions as “extremely serious and irresponsible”.

11:12
‘Are you really sure you want to use the drinking in the pub analogy for a story about driving?’ ‘Yeah, yeah, it works perfectly’

I’m not sure this BBC London News reporter considered that there might be somewhat more serious implications for someone driving their car to go “for a drink in a pub” than just having to pay the ULEZ charge…

10:57
10:36
What is that seatpost all about?

The design of Team GB’s new Hope-Lotus Olympic track bike – set to make its debut at next week’s (next week!) Glasgow world championships – is certainly striking to say the least…

2023 Hope-Lotus bike

> Lotus and Hope reveal new British Olympic track bike: what’s going on with that seatpost?

What do you reckon? Is it the epitome of modern track cycling fashion, or all speed and no style?

10:21
ULEZ signs - Licensed CC BY 2.0 by Matt Brown on Flickr
ULEZ expansion legal, High Court rules

Some breaking news from the High Court this morning, as the planned expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to outer London – set to take place at the end of August – has been deemed legal, putting an end to legal action launched by five Conservative-led councils.

According to London mayor Sadiq Khan’s plans, the ULEZ – inside which motorists will be charged £12.50 a day for driving non-compliant, high-polluting cars – will be extended to outer London from 29 August, a decision described by the Labour politician as “not easy but necessary to reduce the capital's toxic air pollution”.

Stop ULEZ protest, London, 29 January 2023 (The Havering Daily)

> Boris Johnson blasts “unnecessary” ULEZ expansion as “mad lefty tax” designed to “rake in money from hard-pressed motorists”

Since the start of 2023, Khan has faced increasing pressure from local authorities to reconsider the expansion. Eleven of the 19 outer London councils initially expressed their apprehension towards the scheme over issues such as the seven-month timescale of implementation (which they believe does not give residents enough time to switch vehicles), the scrappage policy, and poor public transport links.

In the end, it was the Conservative-controlled Bexley, Bromley, Croydon, Harrow, and Hillingdon councils who launched legal action over the expanded ULEZ, after publicly declaring that they would “do everything in our power to stop it from going ahead”.

But this morning, the High Court ruled that the expansion is in fact legal, meaning it will go ahead as planned.

> Whose ULEZ is it anyway? Political chicanery as clean air zone set to expand to outer London

Following the ruling, active travel charity Sustrans have now called on the councils who took the scheme to the High Court to collaborate with Khan to make London a more attractive place to live.

“We support the Mayor’s efforts to make the whole of London a cleaner, greener city for everyone in all postcodes,” Sustrans London Director, James Cleeton says.

“It would be great to see more energy from these councils put into constructively working with the Mayor to improve public transport, increase public green space and come up with smart ideas that would reduce harmful vehicle pollution fairly for the benefit of everyone.

“No responsible government at local, regional or national level, can let a situation continue where children, who have no voice in this debate, suffer stunted lungs and 4,000 people die prematurely each year because the air in London is so dirty, falling well short of World Health Organisation guidelines.

“It is for the people we elect to make these difficult decisions for the benefit of the whole population and our support is with those leaders who persevere with creating a healthier city.”

09:54
“That’s not a cycle lane, that’s a car door lane”: Is this the worst cycle lane design in the world?
Altrincham contraflow cycle lane (Bob Sweet)

> Council says green paint “will heighten drivers’ awareness”, as cyclists blast “dreadful” new contraflow cycle lane as “an accident waiting to happen”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trafford Council’s latest attempt at cycling infrastructure in Altrincham (yes, apparently that is supposed to be a cycle lane. Can’t you tell from all the green paint?) hasn’t gone down too well in the comments section and on social media.

Here’s a selection of some of your thoughts on the brand spanking new slap of paint – sorry, I mean cycle lane…

“That’s not intended to be a cycle lane, it’s simply a path for passengers to exit the car surely? It might have been financed from the active travel funding though,” says road.cc reader Muddy Ford.

“Cyclists should not have to ‘proceed with increased caution’ along any marked cycle lane,” added brooksby. “If they do then the cycle lane is a failure.”

Meanwhile, tootsie323 said: “Apparently, ‘there were no concerns raised relating to the risk of vehicles crossing the cycle lane’. Based on what I see, whoever drew that conclusion must have ‘audited’ this with their eyes closed and hands over their ears, shouting la la la la la la...”

Over on Twitter (or whatever), Eddy wrote: “For those at the back not concentrating (and I mean you Trafford Council) paint is not infrastructure. Paint is not protection. This is worse than nothing. Well paid ‘professionals’ designed and signed this off. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

While Mungecrundle reckons they have the insider info on how this particular lane in Altrincham came about:

Positioning parked vehicles so that passengers open their door into live traffic (but it’s only a cycle lane) - Check

Ensure restricted forward vision for drivers of RHD vehicles pulling away whilst having to simultaneously look backwards - Check

Ensure cyclists are going against the one-way motor traffic to ensure maximum combined impact speed when they are knocked into the oncoming traffic - Check

Paint it a nice green to show that everything is nice and safe - Check

It’s almost as though anyone involved in designing this cyclist trap, approved it, built it, signed it off or now tout it as good cycle infrastructure doesn’t have a shred of competence.

Maybe they will at least now get a pre-prepared press release together explaining how the inevitable KSI was completely unexpected.

Everyone seems pretty pleased with the new bike lane, I reckon… 

09:25
“I f***ing love you guys”: Absolute scenes in the team car as Maggie Bäckstedt celebrates Ricarda Bauernfeind’s sensational stage win

Away from all the drafting and time penalty controversies, yesterday’s stage of the Tour de France Femmes to Albi really belonged to Canyon-Sram’s 23-year-old German prospect Ricarda Bauernfeind, who attacked with 40km to go, before dropping British rider Claire Steels and soloing to a sensational breakthrough win, holding on in the run-in despite the looming, panic-inducing threat of Marlen Reusser and Liane Lippert chasing from behind.

Ricarda Bauernfeind wins stage five of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

Welcome to the big time, Ricarda.

And it’s safe to say that Bauernfeind’s rampaging performance went down well in the Canyon-Sram team car, where one or two familiar faces – namely former Paris-Roubaix winner (and dad of Zoe and Elynor) Magnus Bäckstedt and Northern Irish ex-pro and Rás Tailteann winner Stephen Gallagher – erupted as the young German crossed the line…

Scenes.

Also, bonus points go to Gallagher for his pitch perfect impression of ‘your mate at the end of a big night out’: “I f***ing love you guys”. Classic.

08:09
Demi Vollering drafting Tour de France Femmes 2023 stage 5 (Eurosport/GCN+)
“I’ve had the feeling all year… If they want to do it that way”: Demi Vollering makes cryptic post-stage comment, as team boss slams “ridiculous, unjustified” time penalty for drafting and asks if race organisers are “capable of running the Tour”

The fallout from draftgate – the controversy which saw one of the big favourites for this year’s Tour de France Femmes, Demi Vollering, docked 20 seconds for spending a bit too long glued to the back bumper of her team car on the way back up from a wheel change – continues, as SD Worx launched arguably their most potent attack of the Tour so far last night… on the race organisers and commissaires.

In a scathing critique of the race jury, The Dutch team’s management claimed that the time penalty was “ridiculous” and unjustified” – and could even end up deciding the battle for yellow come Sunday evening – while DS Danny Stam, the man behind the wheel yesterday, even questioned whether those in charge “are capable of leading such a race”.

Strong words.

> Demi Vollering receives a 20 second time penalty for drafting as Ricarda Bauernfeind becomes youngest stage winner at Tour de France Femmes

Of course, you may be wondering what the big fuss is all about. During what was yet another chaotic, frenetic stage of this year’s Tour, won by the impressive Ricarda Bauernfeind, SD Worx made a meal of what should have been a routine bike change for team leader Vollering after she punctured with around 64km to go.

But, instead of just handing her a new bike, the mechanics opted for a wheel change (which, as all you rim brakes fanatics will know, isn’t so simple these days in the era of discs). In their haste to get their big GC contender back into the bunch, Stam provides Vollering with some handy drafting at the rear of the team car.

In most cases, commissaires would turn a blind eye to this, allowing the mechanically unfortunate rider to catch a draft until they get back into the race convoy (a situation that happens countless times during every single pro bike race in the world), at which point it’s then up to them to pick their way through the line of cars.

But Stam, however, decides to keep ploughing on, even indulging in some off-road action, as he flies up the grass verge, Vollering glued to the rear bumper. When he keeps towing the 26-year-old past the row of traffic, this is where the commissaires intervene, with one whistling and wagging their fingers at the DS for his attempt to bludgeon Vollering back to the pack.

But, despite that warning, and a brief spell where the Dutch rider was forced to ride in the wind, Stam then provides some additional assistance to enable Vollering to close that last gap. Cue a classic sticky bottle (despite Vollering already having two on her bike) and some more drafting, before teammate Christine Majerus takes up the slack to finally, around three kilometres, winch Vollering back up.

So, it’s all clear cut, really, isn’t it? There should have been very little surprise when the race jury last night slapped Vollering with a 20 second time penalty (relegating her from second on GC to seventh, and – most crucially – putting her now 12 seconds behind her big rival Annemiek van Vleuten), and fined the Dutch rider and Stam 100 and 200 Swiss Francs respectively.

Case closed.

But not for SD Worx, who endured a bit of a miserable day after Lorena Wiebes’ abandon through sickness and Marlen Reusser missing out on the stage win, and who spent last night tearing apart the commissaires’ decision.

The first reaction came from Vollering herself, who appeared shocked when she was told the news that she’d been penalised 20 seconds.

“Huh? Oh wow... Okay”, the baffled Dutch rider said when told of her penalty by Sporza.

“That must have been when I had a puncture? I only hung behind the car a little bit? Then I immediately passed it. Hey, Danny! I have a 20 second time penalty!? Very strange!”

Demi Vollering, 2022 Tour de France Femmes stage 7 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

When asked if her team crossed the line during her return to the bunch, she said: “I wouldn’t know what. I don’t think I did anything wrong. I think this is very special.

“I find it comical. I’ve had the feeling all year… It feels a little strange. But if they want to do it that way...”

Is Vollering’s cryptic “feeling” throughout 2023 anything to do with her controversial defeat at the Vuelta Femenina in March, when she controversially lost the overall thanks to an opportunistic move by Van Vleuten during a nature break?

Who knows…

> Van Vleuten wins Vuelta Femenina after pee-gate controversy as "hungry for revenge" Vollering wins last stage

Anyway, the disappointed Dutch rider continued: “I can’t do anything now. It’s a pity, but I don’t really know what to do with this. It’s very disappointing. I work hard to realise my dreams. When things like this happen, it’s not so much fun.”

Demi Vollering drafting Tour de France Femmes 2023 (Eurosport/GCN+)

Meanwhile, DS Stam certainly avoided any cryptic messaging and pulled few punches after the stage, describing the penalty as “ridiculous”.

“I got her back to car 11 or 12. According to the regulations I then went behind her. That was clearly visible. Then 20 seconds is a very heavy penalty,” he told Sporza.

“The jury member came up with the message that I had to ride behind my rider, what he is right about and what I did. Nothing was reported to me before.

“At the finish I hear that we have 20 seconds. This is a fight for seconds. If you lose 20 seconds because of something like that and the UCI supports that decision, then I wonder if those people are capable of running such a race.”

“If the decision is made by someone who sits in the car, probably never was on the bike, then I am disappointed in this kind of thing.”

He continued: “Look at the men, it is quite normal there that they are brought back like this. There are no clear regulations either.

“As chief commissaire at the UCI, you have to think about whether this can affect the classification. The gaps can be big on the Tourmalet, but they can also not be so big. Again, I think you can lose the Tour de France by five seconds. I hope they can look in the mirror with a satisfied face on Sunday and then not think: we screwed up the Tour with five seconds.

“There’s not much we can do about it. The worst thing is that you penalise an athlete. If they put me off the race, I don’t care. But you penalise someone who doesn’t do anything about it. If we follow the rules so well, do it than everyone else.

“Our official protest has been rejected. We can go even higher, but the small print says that the UCI is always right. One of the jury members spoke English, the rest were unable to do so. That says something about the level in such an important competition.”

Anna van der Breggen on her way to winning 2018 worlds road race (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Anna van der Breggen on her way to winning the 2018 worlds road race (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

The onslaught from SD Worx continued into the night, with team DS – and former double world champion – Anna van der Breggen releasing the following statement on the team’s website:

This time penalty falls raw on us. I cycled at the highest level for a long time. It used to be allowed to come back behind the car after equipment failure or a flat tyre. The penalty makes it seem that we are doing something totally unheard of, while in reality, riders return behind the car every day.

Not bringing your rider back after she was dropped herself is logical. But everyone understands that a sport director tries to help his rider after bad luck. So that is why bringing back behind the car a rider who has been knocked back for that reason is usually tolerated.

It is the first time I have experienced such a punishment. The moment the commissioner indicated we should stop, Demi rode from car to car herself back to the tail of the peloton. Therefore, for Demi, this punishment is unjustified.

What do you reckon? Is SD Worx right to claim that docking Vollering 20 seconds is “unjustified” for a manoeuvre committed – to varying degrees – during every race? Or is the Dutch team throwing their toys out of the pram after bending cycling’s team drafting policy to its very limit?

In any case, I don’t think this is the last we’ll hear of those 20 seconds… Especially if the battle between Vollering and Van Vleuten goes right down to the wire in Pau on Sunday…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 