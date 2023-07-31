Promising teenage cyclist killed in collision just days before World Championships

A promising 17-year-old cyclist due to represent the United States at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland next week has been killed in a collision while training ahead of the event.

USA Cycling last night confirmed the tragic news, saying that Magnus White had died after being "struck by a car" while he was cycling near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

The young rider, due to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country event at the UCI Cycling World Championships next Thursday (10th August), was "focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow".

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident. Please read USA Cycling's statement in Memory of Magnus White: https://t.co/vZryL710K8 pic.twitter.com/q8CCkJnYdL — USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 30, 2023

Described as a "rising star" by his nation's governing body, White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, and had represented the USA Cycling National Team for a full season of European cyclocross racing, including at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Writing on Facebook, Team Novo Nordisk rider, Becky Furuta said she had been driving on Saturday when she saw "a car in a ditch with a shattered windshield and the wreckage of a bicycle nearby".

"It's a route my friends and I ride all the time thanks to the wide shoulders and proliferation of other bikes," she explained. "I slowed down and sent up a silent prayer that it wouldn't be someone I knew. It was Magnus."

More details of the circumstances around the collision have not yet been released by the authorities, although USA Cycling's Instagram post announcing the death received criticism for describing the incident as a "training accident".

One reply asked: "When are we going to stop sugar-coating this stuff? This wasn't a training accident. He was hit by a car [being driven]." Another asking for the post to be rewritten to reflect the collision, a third saying "being hit by a car isn't a 'training accident'."

In the hours since, more than $59,000 has been raised to support Magnus' family "to give them time to grieve".

The GoFundMe page, set up by the mother of one of Magnus' teammates, described him as "bright and talented".

"Magnus was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike," it says. "Magnus' family is strong, but support from their community will go a long way to give them time to grieve.

"He began cycling when he was eight and quickly rose through the ranks. Magnus' journey in cycling was driven by a tireless work ethic and a deep desire to achieve his personal best. He was proud to represent his community and country around the world.

"Magnus accomplished many of the goals he set for himself. Magnus won the USA Cyclocross National Championship in December 2021. He raced in the UCI Cyclocross World Championship in 2022 and 2023 and was scheduled to race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on August 10.

"He raced for Boulder Junior Cycling and represented the United States at various international events. He was to start his senior year in high school in a few weeks.

Magnus leaves behind his parents Jill and Michael and his brother Eero and countless friends worldwide."