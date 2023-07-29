Driver charged following death of GB triathlete Rebecca Comins as she took part in time trial on A40

A driver has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of GB age group triathlete Rebecca Comins, who was killed in a crash involving a van as she took part in a time trial on the A40 near Raglan, Monmouthshire, in June last year.

Vasile Barbu, aged 48 and from Abergavenny, did not enter a plea when he appeared this week at Newport Magistrates’ Court, reports the South Wales Argus.

He has been released on unconditional bail, with the case adjourned to Newport Crown Court on 21 August.

The fatal crash happened at around 7.20pm on Thursday 2 June 2022 with Ms Comins, aged 52 and a mother of two, pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Ms Comins, who was a member of Dragon Tri Club, Newport Phoenix Cycling Club and Caldicot Running Club, represented the Great Britain Age Group Team at the European Triathlon Championships in Tartu 2018, as well as at the World Triathlon Championships in Lausanne in 2019.

Following her death, in a statement released via Gwent Police, her family said: “Our beautiful Rebecca was taken from us on Thursday 2 June doing something she loved.

“She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie.

“We ask people to respect our privacy at this sad time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Welsh Triathlon also paid tribute to her following her death, saying: “Becky was a fierce competitor, but with it had a positivity and energy that was infectious.

“The current Vintage Veteran Champion of the Welsh Triathlon Super Series, a title which she also won in 2019, Becky was due to compete in a Welsh tri-suit at the British Championships this weekend at WTS Leeds as part of Tîm Tri Cymru along with her son George.

“She was also looking forward to racing at the British Sprint Championships in Cardiff.

“She loved the sport; she loved the training and Becky was central to any social activities across her clubs.

“Becky will be sadly missed by everyone within our triathlon community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Becky’s family, Steve, George and Millie and her wider friends at this sad time.”

