Brexit blamed as London-Paris organisers say next year’s edition will be the last

Next year’s 20th anniversary edition of London-Paris, the three-day ride that features on many cyclists’ bucket list, will be the last in the current format, with organisers blaming the decision in large part on increased costs and logistical headaches in the wake of Brexit.

On the event’s website, organisers Hotchillee invite would-be participants to join them “one more time” next June for the iconic event, which covers 520km between the British and French capitals.

While other organised London to Paris rides are available, and many people choose to cycle the route independently, what has set the Hotchillee event apart over the years are its sheer scale – 350 cyclists, supported by more than 100 event crew, are expected next year – as well as the availability of rolling road closures on the French leg and a police motorbike escort into Paris.

In recent years, the status of the event has also been enhanced by Hotchillee’s partnership with ASO, with the event finishing the day before the Tour de France’s traditional Champs-Elysees finish, although that will not be the case next year with the Grand Tour finishing in Nice as Paris prepares to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

And while organisers cite issues such as problems securing road closures and the event’s carbon footprint as also being factors behind the decision to bring it to an end, it seems clear that the red tape that impacts movement of goods and people between the UK and the EU – a problem also highlighted by British musicians who now have to account for all their equipment when heading to the continent on tour – is the primary stumbling block, and one that proves insurmountable.

According to Cyclingnews.com, organisers say that the total value of bikes used by people participating in the event last year was £1.7 million, and due to customs changes following Brexit, a carnet for the entire fleet has to be completed to avoid import duties from being applied to each individual bicycle.

No such paperwork was required while the UK remained within the customs union, and the additional costs – plus the prospect of bikes being held at the border if for whatever reason the documentation was unacceptable to customs officials – mean that it is impossible for the event to continue in its current format.

In a statement on its website, Hotchillee said: “Wanting to offer a more sustainable experience for their riders, the increasing challenge of closing roads and securing permissions for race sections, combined with the ever growing complications of Brexit, Hotchillee’s 20th anniversary edition will be the last in the current format.

The company’s founder, Sven Thiele, added: “We, the organisers, crew and riders have enjoyed so many years of inspirational London-Paris experiences.

“For two decades we’ve supported riders with rolling closed roads, mechanical, medical, lead car, motorbike outrider and logistical vehicle support. In recent years we’ve been making some small but significant changes as we move toward a greener future.

“We will use this as an opportunity to celebrate 20 years of a wonderful event in an exciting format that has allowed us to expand our global family far beyond what I dreamt of in the early days.”

Places for the event, costing from £1,950 and including three nights’ 3- or 4-star accommodation, are available through the Hotchillee website, and the company says that it will continue to offer the Gravel version of the ride, the route of which mainly comprises off-road sections, and takes place next year from 19-22 September.