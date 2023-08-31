No cycling, or love cycling? Signs to keep cyclists off pavements vandalised by turning "no" into a heart; Cyclists protest bike lane dismantling by right-wing council "obsessed" with cycle lanes and "in a hurry" to eradicate them + more on the live blog

In June, we reported that a right-wing coalition had come under fire for its plans to immediately scrap cycle lanes and low emission zones in some Spanish cities, a move that critics said was inspired only by "political revenge and technical ignorance" and which will knock Spain "back to the 20th century".

However, despite all the backlash and pleas of common sense raised by the police and former ministers as well as climate and transport experts, the recently elected local government in the Alicante region of south-east Spain, a coalition between the conservative People’s party (PP) and the far-right Vox, has followed through on its election manifesto by adopting a populist, pro-car policy.

And the actual ramifications to reverse Spain's green agenda by the party have already begun. Last week, it got rid of the cycle lane in the Avenida Juan Carlos I by spending €38,000 (£32,500) of public money and it has now started work on removing a second cycle lane in Calle José María Buck.

However, cyclists from the Valencian region were not backing down without first putting up a fight. A group of cyclists blocked part of the José María Buck route during a protest against the removal works on Monday.

Claudio Guilabert, the mobility councillor from the new right-wing coalition, told a news conference that the work on the Avenida Juan Carlos I was being carried out because parents at the Jesuit school Santa María-Jesuitinas complained they were obliged to double-park outside the school as, like many in Spanish cities, the cycle lane was separated from the road by a line of parked cars.

The council claimed the José María Buck bike lane is unsafe for cyclists and pedestrians and has led to 10 minor accidents over 18 months.

However, the police said that car parking next to the cycle lane "represented a potential danger to cyclists due to doors being opened by parked cars", according to Costa Blanca.

The former mobility councillor Esther Díez, described the plan to create a system in which cyclists would share road space with cars and motorcycles as "barbaric", claiming the new government was driven by "fanaticism".

Protestors led by Esther Díez, said the work "had not been signposted" and that "no alternative" route had been offered as required under Elche laws. But despite the attempts, the council failed to budge, as the work to dismantle the cycle lane continued on another section of the road.

The cyclists then left peacefully with Díez stating that there is "no objective criterium as to why cycle lanes are being dismantled in Elche".

Eliminating cycle routes has been discovered by political parties as a popular and vote-drawing policy, starting with the Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida in 2019.

In Valladolid, at the new mayor’s first meeting in charge, he gave the instruction to repeal a LTN law, which he claimed made the city “stuck and chaotic”.

In Gijón, a coastal city in north-western Spain, new mayor Carmen Moriyón announced that one of her first acts will be for cars to once again travel through the city “without any type of environmental label”, while restructuring the city’s road policies by dismantling the cycle network.

“From now on, vehicles will have absolute freedom of movement and parking on the streets and roads of Gijón,” Mariyón said.

Meanwhile in Elche, the far-right council has flagged up Calle Mariano Soler Olmos as the next cycle-lane reversal target. But since it was paid for by a European Union grant, the cycle way’s removal would necessitate sending a refund to Brussels.

The former councillor Díez described these "backward" steps by the new local conservative regimes as “frustrating as it is worrying”, coming as they do at a crucial time for active travel and the fight against climate change.

“We are going back to the 20th century when we should be accelerating the transformations,” she says.

Frustrating and worrying times, for sure.