No cycling, or love cycling? Signs to keep cyclists off pavements vandalised by turning "no" into a heart; Cyclists protest bike lane dismantling by right-wing council "obsessed" with cycle lanes and "in a hurry" to eradicate them + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Adwitiya is back on the live blog with all the headline-making stories in the cycling world. Oh, and praying for one normal day at the Vuelta...
Thu, Aug 31, 2023 09:49
No cycling, or love cycling? Signs to keep cyclists off pavements vandalised by turning "no" into a heart; Cyclists protest bike lane dismantling by right-wing council "obsessed" with cycle lanes and "in a hurry" to eradicate them + more on the live blogMadeira Drive cycle lane, Brighton (Google Maps)
10:00
Cycle lane removal in Elche, Spain (credit: Elche Plaza)
Cyclists protest dismantling of bike lane by city's right-wing coalition council "obsessed" with cycle lanes and "in a hurry" to eradicate them

In June, we reported that a right-wing coalition had come under fire for its plans to immediately scrap cycle lanes and low emission zones in some Spanish cities, a move that critics said was inspired only by "political revenge and technical ignorance" and which will knock Spain "back to the 20th century".

However, despite all the backlash and pleas of common sense raised by the police and former ministers as well as climate and transport experts, the recently elected local government in the Alicante region of south-east Spain, a coalition between the conservative People’s party (PP) and the far-right Vox, has followed through on its election manifesto by adopting a populist, pro-car policy.

> “We are going to harm the economy, the environment, and road safety so that some gentlemen can double park for 10 minutes a day”: Cyclists slam plans to “dismantle” and “eliminate” cycling infrastructure in Spanish cities as “political revenge”

And the actual ramifications to reverse Spain's green agenda by the party have already begun. Last week, it got rid of the cycle lane in the Avenida Juan Carlos I by spending €38,000 (£32,500) of public money and it has now started work on removing a second cycle lane in Calle José María Buck.

Cyclists protest bike lane removal in Elche, Spain (credit: Costa Blanca)

Cyclists protest bike lane removal in Elche, Spain (credit: Costa Blanca)

However, cyclists from the Valencian region were not backing down without first putting up a fight. A group of cyclists blocked part of the José María Buck route during a protest against the removal works on Monday.

Claudio Guilabert, the mobility councillor from the new right-wing coalition, told a news conference that the work on the Avenida Juan Carlos I was being carried out because parents at the Jesuit school Santa María-Jesuitinas complained they were obliged to double-park outside the school as, like many in Spanish cities, the cycle lane was separated from the road by a line of parked cars.

The council claimed the José María Buck bike lane is unsafe for cyclists and pedestrians and has led to 10 minor accidents over 18 months.

> Cyclists blast Italian government’s “extremely worrying” plans to introduce bike registration plates and insurance

However, the police said that car parking next to the cycle lane "represented a potential danger to cyclists due to doors being opened by parked cars", according to Costa Blanca.

The former mobility councillor Esther Díez, described the plan to create a system in which cyclists would share road space with cars and motorcycles as "barbaric", claiming the new government was driven by "fanaticism".

Protestors led by Esther Díez, said the work "had not been signposted" and that "no alternative" route had been offered as required under Elche laws. But despite the attempts, the council failed to budge, as the work to dismantle the cycle lane continued on another section of the road.

The cyclists then left peacefully with Díez stating that there is "no objective criterium as to why cycle lanes are being dismantled in Elche".

> Research paper concludes that networking Seville’s cycle lanes helped improved cycle safety

Eliminating cycle routes has been discovered by political parties as a popular and vote-drawing policy, starting with the Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida in 2019.

Cycling in Gijon, Spain (GijonOnline)

In Valladolid, at the new mayor’s first meeting in charge, he gave the instruction to repeal a LTN law, which he claimed made the city “stuck and chaotic”. 

In Gijón, a coastal city in north-western Spain, new mayor Carmen Moriyón announced that one of her first acts will be for cars to once again travel through the city “without any type of environmental label”, while restructuring the city’s road policies by dismantling the cycle network.

“From now on, vehicles will have absolute freedom of movement and parking on the streets and roads of Gijón,” Mariyón said.

Meanwhile in Elche, the far-right council has flagged up Calle Mariano Soler Olmos as the next cycle-lane reversal target. But since it was paid for by a European Union grant, the cycle way’s removal would necessitate sending a refund to Brussels.

The former councillor Díez described these "backward" steps by the new local conservative regimes as “frustrating as it is worrying”, coming as they do at a crucial time for active travel and the fight against climate change.

“We are going back to the 20th century when we should be accelerating the transformations,” she says.

Frustrating and worrying times, for sure.

09:54
All of us living in the 21st century, but Soudal Quick-Step living in the future...

09:29
Ineos Grenadiers' lineup for Tour of Britain

Now that's a strong team from Ineos who will be racing in their home race starting from Manchester this Sunday.

Pidcock, Rowe, Rogriguez, Sheffield, Turner and Swift! Your live blog host can't wait to see them going up and down Caerphilly hill for the finale!

09:13
Enric Mas makes a young fan's day by signing his drawing

Maybe dreams do come true!

Movistar's biggest GC threat, riding his home race and just 11 seconds behind "can't-catch-a-break" Remco Evenepoel in second position, made a young fan's day when he popped over and signed his drawing of his favourite riders. Thankfully, Mas can be seen in the surprisingly good drawing, standing next to Juan Ayuso, and Roglič. Now that would have been awkward if he wasn't in the drawing...

08:11
No cycling or love cycling? Signs to keep cyclists off pavements vandalised by turning "No" into a "heart"
Marine Parade, Brighton (Google Maps)

"No cycling"? Nah, "love cycling". Or, at least that's what the signs in Brighton are saying now after reports of vandalism on the city's seafront.

Now that's a change of pace when it comes to cycle-lane vandalism stories. The signs, on the upper promenade adjacent to Marine Parade in Brighton appearing around every 100 metres, are there to indicate that cyclists shouldn't be on the pavement. But the majority of them, along from Old Steine to Brighton Marina, have been vandalised, with the "No" plastered into a heart symbol, reports The Argus.

Cycling is banned on the upper promenade pavement and bike riders are encouraged to use the road or walk with their cycle on the pavement, as other signs also suggest. They can also use the cycle lane which is parallel to the pavement down on Madeira Drive.

Incidentally, Brighton and Hove's Labour-dominated council, which was described as being "actively against active travel" on our live blog in June, succeeded in securing a £1.2 million funding for a cycle lane on Marine Parade, next to the pavement, from the Marina to the Palace Pier in May.

The scheme would provide a continuous two-way cycle facility on the southern side of the A259, as well as improvements to pedestrian crossings and new crossings along the route. 

It would also include cycle parking, provision of a BTN Bikeshare hub and bus network improvements between the Palace Pier roundabout and Lower Rock Gardens.

The council said the cycle lane was needed in addition to the Madeira Drive lane because it can only be accessed at either end — from the Palace Pier roundabout at its west end or Dukes Mound and the Marina to the east. 

Green councillor Steve Davis, who co-chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, had said: "Marine Parade is one of the strategic routes prioritised in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan that councillors approved earlier this year and so being able to deliver on this so quickly will be great for taking that long term vision forward."

There have been no updates on the cycle lane since then. road.cc has contacted the council for an update, but maybe some cheeky vandalism will finally spur action?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes writes about science, tech and the environment. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him riding his bike on the scenic routes, fighting his urge to stop pedalling and click photographs (apparently not because he's bonking).

