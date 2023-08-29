Locals demand safety action after two cyclists killed in collision on "treacherous" road

Two cyclists were killed while cycling on a rural A-road in Norfolk on Sunday evening. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released on bail until November.

Norfolk Police say emergency services, including ambulance and fire, attended the scene of the fatal collision involving the driver of a red Mini Cooper and two cyclists using electric bikes, on the A143 Bungay Road in Billingford at 9.24pm.

Both cyclists, men in their 30s, died at the scene as a result of their injuries, leaving police to appeal for information from anyone who "may have witnessed the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision and are particularly keen to speak to any motorists who may have relevant dashcam footage".

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 or by emailing SCIU [at] norfolk.police.uk and quoting CAD reference 448 of 27th August 2023."

"We sit out here most evenings and the road is just total carnage"

While the circumstances around how the crash occured remain unclear, and the police have not released any information other than what is mentioned above, local residents have reacted to the double fatality by demanding a safety review, especially to tackle speeding driving on the route.

The landlady of a pub on the road, near the scene of the crash, told the Eastern Daily Press they see "total carnage" every day and suggested the 50mph speed limit needs reviewing.

"It is just absolutely shocking, I am so upset for the families who are grieving in this moment, it is so terribly awful," Julie Howlett said.

"We sit out here most evenings and the road is just total carnage, it is lethal, and the speed limit needs reviewing or a camera needs to go up to make change because cars fly by at stupid speeds all hours of the day.

"I have the deepest sympathies for the families, and to think it could have been my daughter hit brings a tear to my eye."

Another local trader, John Styles, who runs a food truck that serves customers in a layby opposite the crash site said he was not surprised by Sunday's incident.

"Though it is awful, it to me is hardly surprising this has happened," he said. "Cars drive along this road like the clappers, and as a fellow cyclist myself, visibility is poor along this road in places, and you certainly feel vulnerable."

A third resident described the road as "treacherous" and called for "action" to be taken to "slow cars down along this stretch of road".

