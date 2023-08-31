UK bike sales fall even further after dropping to lowest level in 20 years

In yet another sign of the challenging times for the bike industry, the Bicycle Association's latest report on the state of the UK cycle industry suggests that bike sales have slumped once again, months on from the national trade association reporting they had fallen to a 20-year low in 2022.

The news comes courtesy of the Bicycle Association's mid-year report for the first half of 2023, first reported by bikebiz, suggesting that mechanical bike sales have fallen by eight per cent and e-bike sales by 12 per cent. Furthermore, the total market value of the cycle industry has dropped by eight per cent compared with the same period last year.

Concerningly, the numbers come from a low start point, last year seeing bike sales in the UK dropping to the lowest level in two decades, 27 per cent below pre-Covid levels as the cost of living crisis gripped.

> UK bike sales fall to lowest level in 20 years

At the time the Bicycle Association warned the UK's cycling industry would suffer more "turbulent" and "challenging" times in 2023 and would need "to weather a difficult storm".

That prediction appears to have come true, with mechanical bike sales in the first six months of 2023 down a third on the same period in 2019, while the UK cycling market's value is projected to fall to £1.57 billion for 2023, compared with £1.9 billion in 2019.

E-bike sales particularly were mentioned as being disappointingly low, associate director of the Bicycle Association David Middlemiss saying the UK "continues to lag behind much of Europe".

While it was expected the e-bike market was one that could continue to grow, despite the challenging context, e-bike sales have dropped by 12 per cent, with e-mountain bikes the only category in the e-bike market that has seen sales up on the same period in 2022.

The report notes that e-bike sales have fallen further behind European sales, with consumers on the continent embracing them faster than here in the UK.

> UK's cycling market and infrastructure "being left behind" by Europe, experts warn

"This report shows that the UK e-bike market offers significant growth prospects, but continues to lag behind much of Europe," said Middlemiss.

"A core objective of the Bicycle Association is to work with the industry and government to position e-bikes as a key part of the UK's electric transport future and the drive for net zero. E-bikes form the first of three key themes at the heart of the BA's new Cycle Industry Growth Plan, now approaching the end of a hugely successful consultation period."

John Worthington, who was also an author of the latest report, last year predicted challenging times for the industry until "overall supply and demand return to a better equilibrium, and the economic environment improves".