Live blog

Jeremy Vine accused of jumping red light as he films bin lorry driver heading wrong way down cycle lane; Mathieu van der Poo-el: World champion's visit to Scottish couple’s toilet makes front page news; Lime Bike "advice" stickers + more on the live blog

It’s a special world champs edition of the live blog today, as Ryan Mallon keeps you up to speed with all the latest cycling news and views from sunny Glasgow
Tue, Aug 08, 2023 09:29
12
Jeremy Vine accused of jumping red light as he films bin lorry driver heading wrong way down cycle lane; Mathieu van der Poo-el: World champion's visit to Scottish couple’s toilet makes front page news; Lime Bike "advice" stickers + more on the live blogJeremy Vine films bin lorry driver heading wrong way down Camden cycle lane (Jeremy Vine, Twitter)
13:40
Speaking of which…
Dan Bigham

Is it time for Bigham’s revenge, after his devastating defeat to Filippo Ganna on the boards the other night?

13:24
Behind the scenes at the team time trial
French team warm up, 2023 Glasgow worlds

The strong women’s side of the French team time trial squad, including Audrey Cordon Ragot, Cedrine Kerbaol, and Juliette Labous, have arrived for their effort, once their equally strong male contingent of Remi Cavagna, Bryan Coquard, and Bruno Amirail finishes.

Also, not long until Dan Bigham, Ben Turner, and Ethan Vernon roll down the ramp for GB…

12:51
“Shared-use path” signs to be put up after pedestrian’s “resentment” towards cyclist using pavement led to manslaughter
Shared use path sign (image: jpennycook via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Several changes are being planned for cycle paths in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, including putting up signs indicating “shared-use path” and updating the town's cycle maps, after a 77-year-old cyclist was killed by a pedestrian angered by her “presence” on the pavement.

Read more: > “Shared-use path” signs to be put up after pedestrian’s “resentment” towards cyclist using pavement led to manslaughter

12:48
The crowds (and amazingly, the sun) are out in force for today’s TTT around Glasgow
Glasgow team time trial (Ryan Mallon)

 

11:12
It’s team time trial time!

After a one-day hiatus, the festivities return to the much-debated roads of Glasgow city centre, with the relay team time trial due to take place this afternoon. I’m heading to George Square now to catch all the action, and I’ll keep you posted about what’s happening on the road and elsewhere (because, as you all know, Glasgow is an interesting place, world champs or not…).

11:03
And now for something completely different

Take a bow (preferably one on your bike in mid-air, while simultaneously doing a back flip), Kieran Reilly, take a bow…

10:56
Londoners leave “advice” stickers on Lime bikes warning users to not jump red lights, ride on pavements, or “park like a t***”

What do you reckon? Is this the way to prevent so-called “Lime lemons” from leaving their bikes scattered across the city? Or is this just another sticker-based game of anti-cycling bingo?

10:29
Perhaps there’s still time for all of us…

Go on Brian, son. 

09:58
Spain’s first Tour de France winner, the Eagle of Toledo Federico Bahamontes, dies aged 95

It’s a sad day for cycling fans with a special fondness for the epic grandeur of the mountains, as one of the sport’s finest ever practitioners of the art of climbing, Federico Bahamontes, has passed away, aged 95.

Nicknamed the Eagle of Toledo, the feisty, confrontational Bahamontes was the first Spanish winner of the Tour de France, winning the 1959 edition ahead of Henry Anglade and Jacques Anquetil, but it was another classification of the Tour where he really made his name.

He was the first rider to win the mountains competition at all three grand tours, and took six King of the Mountains titles at the Tour between 1954 and 1964, a record that would later be equalled be another legendary climber, the Belgian Lucien van Impe (who out of deference to Bahamontes’ standing within the sport, refused to attempt to surpass his six KOMs at the Tour), before Richard Virenque eventually eclipsed both with his seventh polka dot jersey in 2004.

The undisputed best climber of his generation, Bahamontes’ times on cycling’s iconic roads can even stand up to the standards of today’s finely tuned peloton with its emphasis on nutrition and groundbreaking equipment. His mountain time trial win on the Puy de Dôme, on his way to overall victory at the Tour in 1959, saw him ascent the mythical Massif Central volcano almost two minutes faster than the winner of this year’s Tour stage on the Puy, Michael Woods.

Alongside his success, Bahamontes also embodied the individual, often eccentric personality that defines some of the sport’s greatest climbers. On his debut Tour in 1954, he famously stopped at the top of the Col de Romeyere, after stones had broken his spokes, and enjoyed an ice cream while waiting for his team car to arrive with the bunch.

“It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of Federico Martin Bahamontes, the Eagle of Toledo, a benchmark in sport who has taken the name of our city to the very top,” the mayor of Toledo Carlos Velazquez announced this morning on social media.

When the riders hit the Alps and Pyrenees of the Tour next year, remember to raise a toast to Federico Bahamontes, one of the greatest to ever ride his bike up a hill.

09:20
Soak it in…

Oh, and the action hasn’t been too shoddy on the track either, has it? That dramatic Madison win last night by home hero Neah Evans and Elinor Barker was something else…

08:44
Mathieu van der Poo-el: World champion’s visit to Scottish couple’s toilet during protest makes front page news

As someone who loves cycling, I suppose it’s heartening to know that, with all that’s going on in the world at the moment, the Daily Record decided to focus this morning’s front page on Mathieu van der Poel’s emergency visit – in the middle of the protest that temporarily halted Sunday’s elite men’s road race – to a local Scottish couple’s house to, ahem, use their facilities…

Mathieu van der Poel Daily Record front page

Now that’s what I call a front-page splash (or should that be dump?).

And come on, the Daily Record, ‘Mathieu van der Poo-el’ was stirring you right in the face and you went with that headline?

Anyway… Proud Scottish hosts Davie and Shona Findlay told the newspaper that they were “thrilled” to play such an integral role in Van der Poel’s maiden world road race title, and the first Dutch rainbow jersey in almost 40 years.

> “A few corners too many”: Riders react to claims that Glasgow city circuit was a “death race” and “designed in a pub” after Mathieu van der Poel wins epic battle

“All we did was offer a bit of hospitality, which we would always do. Any of the neighbours would have done the same thing,” says Davie, who lives near the site of Sunday’s environmental protest, which halted the race for almost an hour in the Carron Valley.

“We did feel that it was a bit of an emergency because the team manager came first and asked if we could let one rider use the facilities, who I now take to be Mathieu van der Poel.

“He was such a nice guy and extremely polite and he was so grateful. The next thing we knew there was another rider and then another and I think we had four of the guys from the Netherlands in.

“I think they were just taking advantage of the lull in the race and enjoying the rest while they got focused for the restart.”

Delightful. Although, to be fair, given Tom Dumoulin’s exploits in the past, we should all just be glad that Dutch riders have now taken to using the toilet…

Van der Poel at UCI World Championships Glasgow (Pauline Ballet:SWpix.com 2)

 (Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)

Van der Poel even showed how grateful he was by giving a shout out on Dutch TV to the Findlays.

“I had to do a big massive message,” he said. “I had to knock on the door of a couple’s house along the course. I really owe them and I would like to thank them so much. I couldn’t have carried on racing without their help.

“It was the biggest race of my life and it was so kind of these people to let me in their house and let me sit on their toilet.”

After hearing the world champion’s message, Davie said: “I heard that Mathieu had a very nice message for us so if we’re able to respond to that, I’d like to tell him that he’s very welcome and I’m thrilled that we could help him any way. It’s all a bit surreal to be honest, as we’re aware of what a massive race it was and the incident with the protestors made our home a real focal point in world news for an hour or so.”

Mathieu van der Poel wins the 2023 world road race championships, Glasgow (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

(Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

I hear the Findlays’ toilet seat and a tin of Febreze will be appearing next to the infamous BOA dial at the Netherlands’ cycling museum before Christmas…

08:30
World championships update: My current state

So Ryan, how are you feeling on your fourth day in Glasgow at the world champs?

Me, this morning:

Alberto Bettiol, 2023 world road race championships (Ryan Mallon)

While I shake myself in preparation for another day of bike race spectating (I know, it’s a hard life), the fallout from Sunday’s epic road race – from debates over team tactics to the future of the planet – continues to rumble on…

Ineos’s Grangemouth oil refinery complex at sunset (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 by Steve Garvie on Flickr)

> Is cycling's 'sportswashing' debate too big to ignore? World Championships protest shines spotlight on less-than-green sponsors

Belgium at the 2023 world road race championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

> “I don’t know what you’re trying to get at. What went wrong?” Jasper Stuyven takes swipe at media after Belgium accused of underperforming at world championships

08:07
Jeremy Vine films bin lorry driver heading wrong way down Camden cycle lane (Jeremy Vine, Twitter)
“Two wrongs?”: Jeremy Vine accused of jumping red light as he films bin lorry driver heading wrong way down cycle lane

It’s been a while since Jeremy Vine, one of our old favourites for almost constant commuter cycling content, popped up on the live blog (other things have been happening, I know. Crazy. Where’s Cycling Mikey, by the way?).

But the pedalling broadcaster is back this morning, after one of his (increasingly trippy) videos from the weekend – which showed the driver of a bin lorry head onto, in the wrong direction, a seemingly protected cycle lane in Camden – caused some online controversy after it appeared to show Vine jumping a red light.

I’ll leave that one up to you:

“Every day the bin truck drives the wrong way down this cycle lane. Doing this forces cyclists off the road or into oncoming traffic,” Vine writes in the clip. “We all support bin operators, but surely, even they aren’t allowed to drive the wrong way down a cycle lane?”

Despite the bin operator’s pithy defence of “working mate” when quizzed about the bike lane driving of his colleague, Camden Council sided with the presenter’s view, replying: “Thanks for making us aware Jeremy. Our waste and recycling vehicles have set routes and should not be blocking or travelling down cycle lanes.

“We have reviewed the lorry routes with Veolia and reminded them of the importance of drivers keeping cycle lanes clear at all times”.

Nevertheless, others were quite happy to point out the “irony” of Vine apparently jumping red lights while criticising the bin lorry driver:

Although, as Vine points out, it seems to be more of a case of jumping out of the way of a soon-to-be-bollard crushing bin lorry…

So, that’s Vine back on the blog. What’s Cycling Mikey been up to lately?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

