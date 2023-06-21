Support road.cc

Live blog

“We are going back to the 20th century”: Cyclists slam plans to “dismantle” cycling infrastructure in Spanish cities as “political revenge”; Cycling staircase “commissioned by Danny MacAskill” blasted; Vingegaard’s ‘acting’ debut + more on the live blog

It’s the longest day of the year, the national champs are starting, and Ryan Mallon’s back with all the latest news and nonsense on the live blog. What more could you want?
Wed, Jun 21, 2023 10:19
“We are going back to the 20th century”: Cyclists slam plans to “dismantle” cycling infrastructure in Spanish cities as “political revenge”; Cycling staircase “commissioned by Danny MacAskill” blasted; Vingegaard’s ‘acting’ debut + more on the live blogCycling in Gijon, Spain (GijonOnline)
13:18
‘Did everyone double check the stats for today’s climbs? Yeah? Excellent’
12:37
If local councillors were in charge of cycling’s iconic places...

Harsh, but true…

11:57
Language matters: Labour to redesign Brighton and Hove seafront scheme to ensure a “win-win-win for pedestrians, cyclists, and road users”

Yesterday, the new Labour administration in Brighton and Hove announced proposals for a new redesign of the A259 seafront road scheme – a project initially approved by the former Green-controlled council, on which construction was due to begin soon – which the party says will change the layout of the planned cycle lanes, in line with national standards, and maintain a two-way vehicle system to ensure the “the scheme keeps traffic flowing”.

Announcing the plans, which will be examined by Brighton and Hove’s Transport Committee today, council leader Bella Sankey said: “Our announcement today has the potential to be a win-win-win for pedestrians, cyclists, and road users. We passionately believe in promoting walking and cycling in Brighton and Hove and delivering the highest quality, permanent, active travel infrastructure.

“We are also committed to retaining and maintaining key arterial roads for buses and motorists and we believe that our city deserves all of these things. We want our proposed redesign to serve all residents and make our beautiful and iconic seafront safer, fairer, and more accessible to all.”

Echoing Sankey’s statement, Brighton and Hove Labour’s Twitter account emphasised that “it is our duty as your representatives to get this right whether you’re a cyclist, pedestrian, or road user” – an interesting distinction also used by the council leader and picked up on by several cyclists on social media:

“Problem for active travel infrastructure in a nutshell. New political administration, cancels scheme about to be implemented, will redesign, re-consult, look for funding. ‘Win win’. The separation of pedestrians and cyclists from ‘road users’ gives an indication of what’s to come,” wrote Roger.

“It shows how language is important,” agreed Dr Robert Davis, the chair of the chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum.

“Hey, Brighton and Hove Labour – if you want to be taken seriously, remember, pedestrians and cyclists ARE ROAD USERS.”

11:38
Judges told killing a cyclist now an 'aggravating factor' for driving offences, could lead to longer sentences

Cycling UK has welcomed the longer sentences “needed in some fatal driving cases” – though the cycling charity has also called for longer driving bans in other cases of careless and dangerous driving to “act as a deterrent and therefore help protect the public”.

statue-justice-old-bailey-licensed-cc-2.0-flickr-ronnie-macdonald

Read more: > Judges told killing a cyclist now an 'aggravating factor' for driving offences

10:53
Cycling staircase, Plymouth (Brian Taylor, Facebook)
“Maybe the councillors would like to demonstrate how wonderful their new piece of cycling infrastructure is on the opening day”: Plymouth cyclists blast cycling staircase “commissioned by Danny MacAskill”

Now, when we say that more cycling infrastructure is needed in our towns and cities, I’m not sure this is exactly what we had in mind…

The installation of a new, what can only be described as a cycling staircase in Plymouth, forming part of the Saltram Meadow to Colesdown Hill cycle path, hasn’t gone down too well with local riders, who have branded it a “stairway to A&E”.

Plymouth cycling staircase (Brian Taylor, Facebook)

“That’s even worse than I imagined,” wrote Alan on the Plymouth Cycling Campaign Forum Facebook group, while Pete pondered whether “the councillors would like to demonstrate how wonderful their new piece of cycling infrastructure is on the opening day”.

William also noted that Plymouth City Council had initially “boasted about how the route would benefit wheelchair users and mobility scooter users”, while others pointed out that the local authority had missed a few tricks even when implementing the stairs.

“There should at least be a groove on both sides to wheel a bike up and down in,” says Keith. “I can only see one on the left. Most people will have a bike to their right when they are walking with it so it will be very hard for most people to push a bike up that groove.”

“I had a chat with the guys building it one day when I was out riding and even they said it was madness,” added Steve. “They have however left a lovely sloped bank alongside which is presumably where people will actually ride.”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, some suggested that this new piece of ‘cycling’, ahem, ‘infrastructure’ (I use both those terms loosely) must have been designed by none other than Danny MacAskill himself.

Which is the only explanation that makes sense, really…

Of course, this isn’t the first questionable cycling staircase to grace Devon’s cycle routes.

Torbay cycle path steps (Google Maps)

> Warning signs to be placed at “crazy” cycle route steps after 83-year-old injured in horror fall

Last June, we reported that warning signs were put in place at the entrance to a bike path in Torquay which contains a flight of steps, after an 83-year-old cyclist suffered multiple injuries after falling while walking his bike down the steep descent.

The path, which runs behind Torre Station through Torquay woodland, cost £350,000 to build and includes a steep flight of steps where cyclists push their bike through a gulley while climbing or descending the 30 steps.

It was opened in 2016 to offer riders a route away from the busy main road. Original sketches for the cycle route showed a gentle slope through the trees, but a 60-metre set of steps was built instead.

The controversial steps were criticised almost immediately by prominent local cyclists such as the late Ken Robertson, forcing the council to admit that the steep mid-route staircase was “not an ideal solution”.

Apparently it seems that the councils in Devon are yet to stumble upon that ideal solution, then. Best leaving it to the cyclists to stumble up the steps, I suppose…

10:24
“Come on, those are the words of a cartoon villain”

Some reaction already to the shenanigans currently going on in some of Spain’s municipal governments:

If only we could make it up… 

09:58
What did we learn at the Dauphiné?

> New bikes, wheels, and components break cover ahead of Tour de France – 8 things we learnt at the Dauphiné

I didn’t learn anything at the Dauphiné, because I wasn’t invited along. Not that I’m bitter about it…

09:20
Don’t quit your day job, Jonas! Vingegaard makes ‘acting’ debut as Jumbo-Visma announce contract extension for Olav Kooij

I’m not sure Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert have anything to worry about in the Jumbo-Visma internal thespian stakes…

That’s at least judging by Jonas Vingegaard’s ‘acting’ debut (I’m being kind) in the Dutch team’s latest video, which was ostensibly made to announce that promising 21-year-old sprinter Olav Kooij – who was linked to a possible move away in order to secure more opportunities at the biggest races – has signed a new contract, tying him to Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2025.

In the clip, the 2022 Tour de France winner and teammate Christophe Laporte issue a heartwarming farewell message to their apparently outgoing teammate (a knowing nod to the rumours), before DS Merijn Zeeman – in a plot twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan – steals the show by peering over the squad’s Alpine chalet to inform that “Olav is going nowhere!”

Gripping stuff, it truly is.

I don’t think the Oscars will be knocking at the door any time soon (or even the National Soap Awards, if we’re honest), but hey, at least it’s not another creepy AI-generated video or attempt to flog some NFTs…

> Jonas Cringegaard: Is this the weirdest contract extension announcement video you’ve ever seen?

08:08
Cycling in Gijon (Gijon Online)
“We are going to harm the economy, the environment, and road safety so that some gentlemen can double park for 10 minutes a day”: Cyclists slam plans to “dismantle” and “eliminate” cycling infrastructure in Spanish cities as “political revenge”

Earlier this month, we reported that the right-wing coalition currently governing Italy was planning to impose a crackdown on cyclists in the country, by introducing legislation that would force people on bikes to wear helmets and carry licence plates and indicators, while also paying insurance.

(Of course, Lega’s Matteo Salvini, the Deputy PM behind the draconian proposals, quickly backpedalled on his plans as soon as a backlash came his way – as government ministers tend to do after coming up with point-scoring anti-cycling schemes.)

> Cyclists blast Italian government’s “extremely worrying” plans to introduce bike registration plates and insurance

In Spain, another right-wing coalition has come under fire for its plans to immediately scrap cycle lanes and low emission zones in some Spanish cities, a move that critics say is inspired only by “political revenge and technical ignorance” and which will knock Spain “back to the 20th century”.

Some context: In last month’s regional and municipal elections, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ party (PSOE), which has governed Spain alongside the far-left Unidas Podemos alliance for the last four years, was on the receiving end of a drubbing, prompting prime minister Pedro Sánchez to call a snap general election for the end of July.

The results of last month’s elections, and the prospect of a new government being formed next month, has also led the conservative People’s party (PP) strike a coalition deal in a number of cities and regions with the radical right Vox party.

> Italy’s Deputy PM Salvini backpedals on number plates for cyclists

It’s this coalition that has moved rapidly to reverse Spain’s green agenda.

In Elche, in the Valencian region, three major cycleways in the city centre are due to be scrapped “as quickly as possible” – despite recently being funded by EU active travel grants – while the local government will also get rid of a low emissions zone which it says “attacks” the free circulation of cars.

“In addition to the fact that it is a meaningless decision because it eliminates the connectivity of the entire infrastructure, it would mean returning the money to the EU, having to pay a fine and, in addition, allocating municipal funds for dismantling. A delusion,” Esther Díez, the area’s mobility councillor until a few days ago, told La Politica Online.

“With the bike lane we have managed to reduce traffic pressure by 50 percent. We are going to see a an economic, environmental, and road safety setback so that some gentlemen can double park for 10 minutes a day.”

Trying to explain why the new right-wing coalition is “obsessed” with cycle lanes and “in a hurry” to eradicate them, Díez says: “I think that the focus is on the democratisation of public space. Conservative forces defend a model for a privileged few, in the social sphere and also in the urban sphere. They want a city that is designed exclusively for motor vehicles. They cannot tolerate that other forms of mobility have their space.”

The policies have also prompted protests from local cyclists, with a demonstration calling for the protection of the cycle lanes and road safety measures for people on bikes set to be held in Elche tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, in Valladolid, at the new mayor’s first meeting in charge, he gave the instruction to repeal a LTN law, which he claimed made the city “stuck and chaotic”.

However, Darío S, a mobility technician and geographer at the University of Valladolid, claimed that the scrapping of the zero emissions areas is “a decision that no, I repeat, no mobility technician or specialist would take with the very positive results obtained”.

“It is only understood from political revenge and technical ignorance,” he said.

“A period of regression is opening in Spain in many areas, mobility is one of them, but the right thing will continue to be the right thing even if some only want to do politics for a minority. Change is unstoppable, whether it is ordered and scheduled or well forced and chaotic.”

Cycling in Gijon, Spain (GijonOnline)

> Research paper concludes that networking Seville’s cycle lanes helped improved cycle safety

In Gijón, a coastal city in north-western Spain, new mayor Carmen Moriyón announced that one of her first acts will be for cars to once again travel through the city “without any type of environmental label”, while restructuring the city’s road policies by dismantling the cycle network.

“From now on, vehicles will have absolute freedom of movement and parking on the streets and roads of Gijón,” Mariyón said.

Meanwhile, Díez describes these “backward” steps by the new local conservative regimes as “frustrating as it is worrying”, coming as they do at a crucial time for active travel and the fight against climate change.

“We are going back to the 20th century when we should be accelerating the transformations,” she says.

Worrying times, indeed.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

