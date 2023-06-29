Councillor blames fall in Brighton’s tourism since 2020 on parking prices… conveniently forgets Covid lockdowns; Wout van Aert gets flagged on Strava; Peter Sagan “deeply sorry for screwing up”; London's most useless bike lane? + more on the live blog

Remember the morning's debacle of Brighton and Hove Labour council leader Bella Sankey claiming that falling revenue from parking over the last three years meant that Brighton's tourism was in a crisis due to the increased parking prices by the former Green council... all the while conveniently forgetting the lockdowns due to the pandemic?

Sounds bizarre? Believe me, it is. But some people are now concerned with the council's apparent anti-cycling and walking outlook, saying that it's now showing through the cracks.

Last week, we had reported that Sankey and the Labour Council came under criticism for their inappropriate use of language. Announcing the plans, Sankey said: "Our announcement today has the potential to be a win-win-win for pedestrians, cyclists, and road users. We passionately believe in promoting walking and cycling in Brighton and Hove and delivering the highest quality, permanent, active travel infrastructure."

Echoing Sankey’s statement, Brighton and Hove Labour’s Twitter account emphasised that “it is our duty as your representatives to get this right whether you’re a cyclist, pedestrian, or road user” – an interesting distinction also used by the council leader and picked up on by several cyclists on social media.

Now road safety advocate Adam Bronkhorst has tweeted about the Labour council's more anti-active travel decisions. He gave these five instances as evidence against the council on Twitter.

On these actions, do you think a council are for or against active travel? 🧵 1. Voted to remove pop up cycle lanes

2. Opposed LTN plans

3. Cancelled seafront cycleway

4. Cancelled sustainable transport corridor

5. Called emergency meeting to reduce car parking charge increases — Adam Bronkhorst (@AdamBronkhorst) June 27, 2023

1. Brighton & Hove Labour Party voted to scrap one of the first pop up cycle lanes (which they themselves brought in), despite the council's own report recommending to keep the lanes and that they were a benefit to the city. This road is still treacherous to cycle on. 2. They also voted to scrap the plans for the city's first LTN, despite years of work towards this. Rather than try it and see; or amend it they voted to divert money away which scrapped it. 3. Within their first few weeks in majority control of the council, they voted to 'look again' at the plans, which have been designed, consulted, voted on (approved by them a few months ago) AND fully funded. This will mean delay and risk future funding. 4. In another blow, plans which have been years in the making (again they're ready to start building), have now been delayed, yet again, to be 'reviewed'. There has never been a safe direct way to cycle to the seafront from inland in Brighton. 5. They are now holding a 'review' of increases in parking charges. Same party who didn't vote against the same increases in February. The Labour leader says 'council must recognise people’s concerns' (but apparently not when it comes to active travel).

The decisions are now catching flak by Brighton and Hove residents.

The whole parking debacle has also got TalkTV and Howard Cox involved today, with the usual average anti-cyclist and victimised drivers' bingo. So I'm going to leave that out of today's blog. Thank me later.