Live blog

Councillor blames fall in Brighton’s tourism since 2020 on parking prices… conveniently forgets Covid lockdowns; Wout van Aert gets flagged on Strava; Peter Sagan “deeply sorry for screwing up”; London's most useless bike lane? + more on the live blog

Did you hear about that thing in Bilbao this weekend? Anyway, Adwitiya is here this Thursday to bring you all the unbelievable (and a few believable) stories from the cycling world
Thu, Jun 29, 2023 09:54
Councillor blames fall in Brighton's tourism since 2020 on parking prices… conveniently forgets Covid lockdowns; Wout van Aert gets flagged on Strava; Peter Sagan "deeply sorry for screwing up"; London's most useless bike lane? + more on the live blog
16:35
"Actively against active travel": Brighton's Labour council accused of "wilfully destroying cycling infrastructure"
Brighton Hourbike

Remember the morning's debacle of Brighton and Hove Labour council leader Bella Sankey claiming that falling revenue from parking over the last three years meant that Brighton's tourism was in a crisis due to the increased parking prices by the former Green council... all the while conveniently forgetting the lockdowns due to the pandemic?

Sounds bizarre? Believe me, it is. But some people are now concerned with the council's apparent anti-cycling and walking outlook, saying that it's now showing through the cracks.

> In the latest episode of "War on cars": Brighton's fall in tourism since 2020 is due to increased parking prices, definitely not the Covid lockdowns

Last week, we had reported that Sankey and the Labour Council came under criticism for their inappropriate use of language. Announcing the plans, Sankey said: "Our announcement today has the potential to be a win-win-win for pedestrians, cyclists, and road users. We passionately believe in promoting walking and cycling in Brighton and Hove and delivering the highest quality, permanent, active travel infrastructure."

Echoing Sankey’s statement, Brighton and Hove Labour’s Twitter account emphasised that “it is our duty as your representatives to get this right whether you’re a cyclist, pedestrian, or road user” – an interesting distinction also used by the council leader and picked up on by several cyclists on social media.

Now road safety advocate Adam Bronkhorst has tweeted about the Labour council's more anti-active travel decisions. He gave these five instances as evidence against the council on Twitter.

1. Brighton & Hove Labour Party voted to scrap one of the first pop up cycle lanes (which they themselves brought in), despite the council's own report recommending to keep the lanes and that they were a benefit to the city. This road is still treacherous to cycle on.

2. They also voted to scrap the plans for the city's first LTN, despite years of work towards this. Rather than try it and see; or amend it they voted to divert money away which scrapped it.

3. Within their first few weeks in majority control of the council, they voted to 'look again' at the plans, which have been designed, consulted, voted on (approved by them a few months ago) AND fully funded. This will mean delay and risk future funding.

4. In another blow, plans which have been years in the making (again they're ready to start building), have now been delayed, yet again, to be 'reviewed'. There has never been a safe direct way to cycle to the seafront from inland in Brighton.

5. They are now holding a 'review' of increases in parking charges. Same party who didn't vote against the same increases in February. The Labour leader says 'council must recognise people’s concerns' (but apparently not when it comes to active travel).

The decisions are now catching flak by Brighton and Hove residents.

The whole parking debacle has also got TalkTV and Howard Cox involved today, with the usual average anti-cyclist and victimised drivers' bingo. So I'm going to leave that out of today's blog. Thank me later.

10:11
Brighton seafront (Twitter)

Let's see if I get this right.

Bella Sankey, a Labour councillor in Brighton has accused the Green Party's increase in parking fee for drivers for causing the popular tourist destination to supposedly see fewer people come in the last three years and suffer a £1.2m fall in parking revenue.

Am I forgetting any particular global event which might have put off the said people to go and have fun at the beaches?

As much as I'd like to, I just can't seem to get around and do this trick of forgetting. But seems like someone has figured out a way to erase those wretched memories of being stuck in your home in your PJs, watching too much YouTube and Netflix, and eating an ungodly amount of Skittles. Erm, the last one might be just specific to me.

The Telegraph reports that Sankey blamed "incompetence" of the Green Party council, which after increasing the parking fee seems to have "scared off" the drivers, leaving a "black hole" in the city's finances.

The Greens were running a minority administration since 2020 until earlier this year, until the Labour won back majority of the Brighton and Hove City Council, and during that time, the former party presided over a string of increases in the cost of parking in the city for visitors and permit-holding residents.

> Cars to be banned from road along Brighton seafront to allow people to exercise safely

In April 2020, the council had also closed a major road along the south coast resort's seafront to motor traffic to give locals more space to take their outdoor exercise while maintaining social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the convenient rewriting of the last three years and somehow blaming the increased parking fee for people for not leaving their houses as much to go to the beach has left people on social media baffled.

Did anyone also forget the cost of living crisis?

Or maybe, people still went to Brighton, but just not by cars?

15:55
15:44
🧶🚴🏽‍♂️ A wholesome Tour de France crochet cyclist appears!

Here's some heartfelt and wholesome content for you readers.

Tour de France crochet

Perched on a postbox like it's just reached the summit of Alpe d'Huez on a solo breakaway, this cute and snuggly crochet cyclist is in celebration of a Wiltshire resident's "nephews birthday (colours of his cycling team), Fathers Day and of course, the upcoming start of the Tour de France".

Sent this way by our very own Patrick Joscelyne, this national treasure can be found on the main road through Holt, Wiltshire, at Melksham end. He says that although this was taken down yesterday because of the winds, it will surely be up there for the weekend.

Okay quickly where can I get one for myself now?

15:06
"I hope Mark has a good Tour de France": Fabio Jakobsen sends Cav best wishes for Le Tour

Us too, Fabio, us too.

2022 Tour de France stage 2 Fabio Jakobsen (A.S.O._Pauline_Ballet)

Soudal Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen has wished former teammate Mark Cavendish all the best for this year's race, saying: "I hope Mark has a good Tour de France. I think he has shown in Rome [in the Giro d’Italia] that he still has it, so it will be nice for the people and spectators to watch to hopefully see him get the result he wants - which is obviously a stage win!"

Seems no love lost between the two elite sprinters after last year's Wolfpack's Tour roster selection drama (which Netflix completely seemed to gloss over in one of their recent series vaguely about a cycling race in France).

Last year, Jakobsen had revealed that the team wanted him as their fast man for the Tour, leaving Cavendish to race the Giro d'Italia instead and short of that one elusive stage win that would take him clear of Eddy Merckx's record.

Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx (picture credit A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Cav won the green jersey and four stages in 2021's Tour de France, equalling Merckx's 34 stage wins at the race. This year's race will have eight flat stages for the sprinters, offering the Manx Missile opportunities to go out with a bang in his final Tour. And he's shown that he's still got it, after his heroics in the final stage of Giro d'Italia this year, aided by a brilliant leadout by old mate G.

14:32
TotalEnergies cancels pre-Tour press conference following Peter Sagan's drink driving sentence
Peter Sagan, TotalEnergies 2023 (Alex Whitehead:SWpix.com)
It's never a good look having your star racer get caught riding a motorised two-wheeler drunk. Especially if it's just two days before the biggest cycling event of the year.

TotalEnergies was supposed to hold a press conference today ahead of the Grand Départ on Saturday, but apparently it's been cancelled now, after it was reported that three-time world champion Peter Sagan was given a three month suspended prison sentence for drink driving in Monaco yesterday.

Sagan has since then uploaded a really awkward apology video on Instagram, and his lawyer said that Sagan was exhausted at the time. "As he was very tired due to jet lag and only six hours of sleep, he did not think he had such a high blood alcohol level," his lawyer told the court.

But of course, last month’s reckless behaviour isn’t the first time that Sagan has found himself on the wrong side of the law thanks to drink driving.

> Peter Sagan fined for breaking Monaco COVID-19 curfew and injuring police officer

In November 2021, the Slovakian star was fined €5,000 for infringing Monaco’s Covid-19 curfew and injuring a police officer who attempted to take him to hospital to undergo a drug test.

Sagan, who was drunk at the time of his arrest, was travelling on his scooter with younger brother and fellow pro Juraj, with his lawyers later claiming that he began to struggle with the officers because he feared he was going to be “forced to be vaccinated”. The 33-year-old later apologised for his actions, which he claimed were due to his excessive alcohol consumption that night, something he said he was not used to

14:20
“Those are definitely middle aisle bike stands”: Cyclists raise security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance can be lifted out of the ground
Aldi's removable bike parking, Leamington Spa (Claire Lucas, Twitter)

PSA: Please avoid middle aisles for bike stands.

> “Those are definitely middle aisle bike stands”: Cyclists raise security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance can be lifted out of the ground

11:58
Peter Sagan "deeply sorry for screwing up during a moment of weakness", after getting caught drunk driving
Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix-winning Specialized s-Works Roubaix (picture credit Specialized and Brakethrough Media)

Another wild night out Pete? Wait, a wild morning out?!

The three-time world champion was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence, and banned from driving for the same period yesterday, after he was caught drink driving on a motorised bike through the streets of Monaco on 12 May... at 11:35 AM.

> Peter Sagan handed three-month suspended prison sentence for drink driving

Credit where credit's due, at least he wasn't behind the wheel of a car. I'm guessing it's also significantly more difficult to perform wheelies on a four-wheeled vehicle than a two-wheeled one.

The TotalEnergies rider has now posted a supremely awkward apology video on Instagram, and he looks absolutely devastated. Or I think, that's what I'm trying to believe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peter Sagan (@petosagan)

He says in the video: "I am reaching out to tell you I'm deeply sorry for screwing up after a moment of weakness. I would like to apologise to my family, my friends, my team, our sponsors and everybody that supported me. I'm committed to learn from this mistake and becoming a better person in the future."

Not the best thing to tackle when you'll be starting your last Tour de France in under 50 hours. But hey, can't be worse than Lotto-Dstny.

11:53
Lotto Dstny sports director Allan Davis won’t travel to Tour de France following accusations of inappropriate behaviour online
Allan Davis (Lotto-Dstny)

The Australian DS, a former pro rider himself, has been accused of sending inappropriate messages and photos to "at least 30 women" on social media, with Lotto Dstny claiming that the matter "has nothing to do" with the team.

Well, this would go down well for a team heading into the Tour de France on a wildcard.

> Lotto Dstny sports director Allan Davis won’t travel to Tour de France following accusations of inappropriate behaviour online

11:21
Is this London's, and perhaps the world's most useless bike lane?

You have been merrily pedalling your way from Peckham for a nice Chacago-style pizza in Soho (and a couple of pints, of course), when just a few minutes into your ride, you are reminded that you will have to cross the dreaded Westminster bridge.

Has that ever happened to you? If not, you're lucky and I hope it never does.

But I'll spare a thought for all those who've had to endure the trials and tribulations of this bike lane. Sometimes I think if it didn't exist, how would all the people take pictures of the Big Ben or the House of Commons?

Although I personally don't have anything against the ice-cream van — it's a landmark in itself, probably more iconic than all the other towering monuments around it — but the queues for a cone of indecently overpriced ice-cream do get a bit much.

Jeremy Vine has a solution.

But this one's my favourite:

10:52
Why you should read this blog for prepping for the next pub quiz: Evidence #4,192

Not cycling related per se, but with the Tour making its way from the Basque city on Saturday, it qualifies. Also, just a really good trivia worthy of a blog mention.

09:14
Cheating? In cycling? Never heard of that before...
Jacques Anquetil at the 1963 Tour de France (picture via Dutch State Archives)

Okay this one's a bit different. Everyone talks about doping, we know cycling went through that. But there's a time and place for other, non-substance reliant cheeky and sometimes eye-gouging ways to get yourself over the finish line. And that's what we take a look at here...

> Cheating at the Tour de France — a rich history dating back 120 years

08:37
Too fast for you? Wout van Aert gets flagged on Strava

Flat 100-km ride, how quick do you think you can do it?

Now, how quick do you think a certain Wout van Aert can do it?

 

After demolishing a 104.2km ride in 2 hours and 18 minutes, with an average speed of 45.2 km/h and max speed of 63.8 km/h, the Belgian rider's activity has been flagged on Strava.

This comes just a couple of weeks after we reported that the activity-sharing app is updating its algorithm to flag suspicious activities, after a host of nefarious Strava fanatics started using motorbikes to cover segments and steal cyclists' prized possessions of KOMs/QOMs.

All his segment records have been excluded as of now. So the locals are probably safe from waking up to the dreaded "Uh oh" message, only to find that they have lost their crown to a three-time cyclo-cross world champion.

> Wout van Aert takes time trial bike to Scotland for World Championships recon —then rides an OVO bike on Glasgow’s “risky” streets

But if you would anyone to expect to be putting up those numbers in the world, Van Aert is probably going to be in the top three or top five, at least. And with a little cycling get-together due to begin this weekend, maybe he was doing final training runs?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

