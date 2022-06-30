Two abreast advice does TikTok; Police search Bahrain Victorious hotel at Tour de France; EF's crocs; Triathlete reunited with bike lost at Heathrow; Cavendish shows up at team presentation (kind of); ASO's subliminal messaging + more on the live blog

A triathlete who had travelled from Australia to compete in an Ironman event in Bolton of all places, only to find that her gear had been lost in transit at Heathrow Airport, has finally been reunited with her bike – a week after it went missing.

Sian Hurley, originally from Morpeth, flew last week from Brisbane to Newcastle with her family to take part in this Sunday’s Ironman UK race in Bolton.

However, while the family’s luggage made the connecting flight from London, Hurley’s bike and gear did not.

Though officials insisted that the bike was on board the Newcastle flight, according to the triathlete’s tracking device the equipment remained in Terminal 2 at Heathrow, where a technical malfunction had resulted in a mass luggage pile up.

After over a week of stress and frantic phone calls to apathetic airlines, the 40-year-old intensive care nurse was finally reunited with her bike on Tuesday.

“It's brilliant to have my bike returned, I've been out this morning and being back on it was like putting on my shoes,” she told the BBC.

“The staff at Newcastle Airport were lovely, I got reassurances that BA were sorting it and while it's very disappointing it took so long to get it back I'm very glad to have it.”

Hurley, who has raced six Ironman events in the past, including the 2014 Worlds, added that she feels “fresh and good ahead of the event but the stress hasn't helped.

“A friend loaned me a bike to train on while I was staying in Morpeth and although I'm grateful, it wasn't the same as my bike, which was specially fitted for me. But now I've got it back I'm feeling positive and relieved.”

The triathlete says she only discovered that airport staff had found her bike when it was on its way to Morpeth.

“That was the most frustrating part – I couldn't get to talk to anyone at Heathrow's baggage hall, every time I called I got put through to a customer centre which was miles away from the airport.

“I still haven't spoken to anyone at BA or Malaysia Airlines. The first I knew about it was returning to my family home in Morpeth after a few hours out and – seeing my mum crying – I knew then my bike had been found.”