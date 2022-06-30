Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Two abreast advice does TikTok; Police search Bahrain Victorious hotel at Tour de France; EF's crocs; Triathlete reunited with bike lost at Heathrow; Cavendish shows up at team presentation (kind of); ASO's subliminal messaging + more on the live blog

It’s Tour de France eve, babe, on Thursday’s live blog… and Ryan Mallon is back in the hotseat for all the latest cycling developments from Copenhagen and beyond
Thu, Jun 30, 2022 09:41
21
Two abreast advice does TikTok; Police search Bahrain Victorious hotel at Tour de France; EF's crocs; Triathlete reunited with bike lost at Heathrow; Cavendish shows up at team presentation (kind of); ASO's subliminal messaging + more on the live blog
14:41
14:40
Police on e-bikes “more visible to communities”, says Cornwall officer

Riding e-bikes, instead of patrolling in cars, has helped increase the visibility and engagement of police officers in Cornwall, as well helping cut the force’s carbon emissions.

Supt Ian Thompson, of Devon and Cornwall Police, says public feedback on a recent scheme which encourages officers to use e-bikes when on patrol has been “absolutely superb”.

Introduced after the Tour of Britain visited Penzance last September, the scheme is operated in conjunction with Cornwall Council and funded by the Department for Transport.

 police and police community support officers are now using e-bikes to engage with residents and curb anti-social behaviour across the county, Bodmin, Camborne, Hayle, Falmouth, Liskeard, Newquay, St Ives, Torpoint and Truro, as well as the Isles of Scilly.

“Riders are coming back and saying that they are enjoying using the bikes, and the engagement with the community is far stronger than it would be in a vehicle,” Supt Thompson told the BBC

“People are stopping them in the street to talk to them and they can get into areas they wouldn't get otherwise if they were in a vehicle."

13:58
“Hey look, that’s me at a traffic light”: Giro Donne rider falls off prologue start ramp

A less than auspicious start to the Giro d’Italia Donne for 22-year-old Czech rider Markéta Hájková, who managed to fall off the start ramp of today’s 4.7km prologue around Cagliari…

It didn’t take long for the young Chris Froome comparisons to come rolling in:

Chris Froome TT crash, U23 Worlds Time Trial 2006 (credit - Nicolas Borras)

For those of you who can’t quite remember the U23 time trial at the 2006 world championships in Salzburg (what do you mean, you don't have it on tape?), here's a clip of Froomey’s close encounter with a race official in all its gangly glory:

13:38
‘Good job I was wearing a helmet…’

Looks like Lotto Soudal’s Mieke Docx is due some good luck during today’s final stage of the Belgium Tour…

11:55
Croc ‘n’ roll (and dragons) for EF Education-EasyPost

Speaking of EF Education’s fabulous fashion sense – which 61 percent of our live blog readers aren’t too keen on, apparently – eagle-eyed viewers spotted the two-wheeled crazy gang’s riders wearing some rather fetching footwear during yesterday’s team presentation in the Tivoli Gardens...

While crocs have become the must-have style accessory of the 2020s (or so I’ve been told), EF’s new shoes are certainly statement pieces, in more ways than one.

Not sure I would have fancied riding my racing bike with them on, mind you…

11:32
11:18
Ironman athlete loses bike in Heathrow (credit - Sian Hurley)
Triathlete reunited with bike and gear lost in Heathrow Airport for a week

A triathlete who had travelled from Australia to compete in an Ironman event in Bolton of all places, only to find that her gear had been lost in transit at Heathrow Airport, has finally been reunited with her bike – a week after it went missing.

Sian Hurley, originally from Morpeth, flew last week from Brisbane to Newcastle with her family to take part in this Sunday’s Ironman UK race in Bolton.

However, while the family’s luggage made the connecting flight from London, Hurley’s bike and gear did not.

Though officials insisted that the bike was on board the Newcastle flight, according to the triathlete’s tracking device the equipment remained in Terminal 2 at Heathrow, where a technical malfunction had resulted in a mass luggage pile up.

> Triathlete’s bike and gear lost in Heathrow airport

After over a week of stress and frantic phone calls to apathetic airlines, the 40-year-old intensive care nurse was finally reunited with her bike on Tuesday.

“It's brilliant to have my bike returned, I've been out this morning and being back on it was like putting on my shoes,” she told the BBC.

“The staff at Newcastle Airport were lovely, I got reassurances that BA were sorting it and while it's very disappointing it took so long to get it back I'm very glad to have it.”

Hurley, who has raced six Ironman events in the past, including the 2014 Worlds, added that she feels “fresh and good ahead of the event but the stress hasn't helped.

“A friend loaned me a bike to train on while I was staying in Morpeth and although I'm grateful, it wasn't the same as my bike, which was specially fitted for me. But now I've got it back I'm feeling positive and relieved.”

The triathlete says she only discovered that airport staff had found her bike when it was on its way to Morpeth.

“That was the most frustrating part – I couldn't get to talk to anyone at Heathrow's baggage hall, every time I called I got put through to a customer centre which was miles away from the airport.

“I still haven't spoken to anyone at BA or Malaysia Airlines. The first I knew about it was returning to my family home in Morpeth after a few hours out and – seeing my mum crying – I knew then my bike had been found.”

10:30
Two abreast advice does TikTok

We’ve been banging on for years that riding two abreast is the safest and most sensible way of cycling in a group on the road.

Now, thanks to Devon and Cornwall Police’s Sgt Owen Messenger, the message has been passed on to Gen Z, on the bewildering – at least to me – world of TikTok:

And yes, I did just use a copy of the video posted on Twitter. I'm old, okay? Where's Dan when you need him? 

09:46
The ghost of green jerseys past

Well, that was awkward…

08:58
Tinky Winky or Tour de France time trial?

What is ASO trying to tell us?

After tomorrow’s TT and two pan-flat, exposed and potentially windy stages over the weekend in Denmark, this year’s almost constantly lumpy Tour route means that the sprinters will be in for a long few weeks before they’re ‘over the hills and far away’… (I’ll get my coat).

road.cc’s esteemed founder Tony Farrelly reckons the Copenhagen TT route looks more like Monkey… wearing one of his pyramid teabags on his head…

However, my all-time favourite piece of subliminal messaging from ASO has to be the 2009 Tour route, which seemed to depict a bear on its hind legs ready to attack:

08:35
2021 Tour de France Teuns copyright @Bettiniphoto @TeamBahrainVictorious - 1
Throwback Thursday: Dawn raids at the Tour de France return as Bahrain Victorious hotel searched by police this morning

I know Tour de France organisers ASO are always looking for ways to pay homage to the race’s history and heritage, but this seems an odd way of going about it…

The dawn police raid – a much-loved staple of the Tours of the late 1990s and 2000s – appears to be back in vogue this year, before a pedal has even been turned in anger.

Team Bahrain Victorious have confirmed that their Copenhagen hotel was searched at 5.30am this morning by Danish Police at the request of French prosecutors.

This latest raid follows a visit from police officers to several Bahrain Victorious riders and staff at their homes on Monday, which the team described as “intentionally damaging” their reputation before the biggest race of the year.

Bahrain Victorious’ Tour lineup includes Milan-San Remo winner (and dropper post salesman) Matej Mohorič, British classics rider Fred Wright, Dylan Teuns and Jack Haig, as well as Damiano Caruso - who served a backdated doping suspension in 2011 - and Luis León Sánchez, sacked by Belkin (now Jumbo-Visma) in 2013 over his links to the Operación Puerto doping case.

Matej Mohoric after winning 2022 Milan-San Remo photo credit @Sprintcycling @TeamBahrainVictorious

This week’s police searches form part of an ongoing investigation into doping allegations at Bahrain Victorious, which was opened during last year’s Tour de France and resulted in a raid at the team’s hotel in Pau (a classic of the genre) after stage 17.

Marseille's prosecutor's office said at the time that it was looking into the possible “acquisition, transportation, possession and importing of a prohibited substance or method for use by an athlete without justification by members of Team Bahrain Victorious.”

Nobody was placed under formal investigation following the night-time raid involving around 50 officers, although team boss Milan Eržen confirmed riders’ training files had been taken.

Two days later, the team’s Slovenian superstar Mohorič took his second win of the race into Libourne and celebrated by pulling an imaginary zip across his lips, a response which sparked some unfavourable comparisons with a certain Texan and could charitably be described as naïve, at best.

Possessing, selling or using doping products are all criminal offences in France, but nobody was arrested during the initial investigation last year and since the fallout over Mohorič’s controversial celebration, it largely slipped out of the spotlight until Monday’s raids.

In a statement released this morning, Bahrain Victorious confirmed that police officers had searched all team vehicles, staff and riders’ rooms, and that the team had “fully cooperated with all the officers’ requests”.

No items, the team says, were seized during the two-hour long search.

“Following the police search, the team is now looking forward to focusing on the world’s biggest and best cycling race, Tour de France,” the statement reads.

“The team will make no further comment on the subject.”

Maybe Matej will need to buy some more zippers for the next three weeks…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments