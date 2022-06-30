Are these Cannondale & Palace EF Education team bikes the maddest in the peloton?

Cannondale has released a whole bunch of pictures of the bikes that’ll be ridden by EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams in the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes, and they’re set to be the most eye-catching finishes in the two races.

A couple of days ago we told you all about the Rapha + Palace Skateboards clothing for the teams to celebrate the start of the Tour de France and the return of the Tour de France Femmes after a 33-year break.

Rapha + Palace returns: EF Pro Cycling teams unveil wild new switch-out kit for Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes

We also showed you a pic of one of the Cannondale SuperSix EVO framesets with a finish from doktorbobby. Now we have a whole load more bike pics to share.

Team EF Education – EasyPost and EF Education-Tibco-SVB will be riding special edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, and SuperSlice bikes featuring the Rapha and Palace collaboration design.

“The bold design of each Cannondale bike is intentional and represents the bold thinking and achievements of women in the sport,” says Cannondale. “As long as they’ve been given the opportunity, women have readily sought the speed, sweat, and stakes of professional cycling – but they have rarely, if ever, been met with the same ample exposure, sponsorships, or rewards of the men’s field.”



The Rapha and Palace Skateboards special edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo frame will soon be available to buy, although the on-sale date and retail price have yet to be confirmed.

