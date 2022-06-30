Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Are these Cannondale & Palace EF Education team bikes the maddest in the peloton?

Are these Cannondale & Palace EF Education team bikes the maddest in the peloton?

New finishes are intended to represent the achievements of women in the sport; do they do it for you?
by Mat Brett
Thu, Jun 30, 2022 10:57
3

Cannondale has released a whole bunch of pictures of the bikes that’ll be ridden by EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams in the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes, and they’re set to be the most eye-catching finishes in the two races.

2023 Cannondale Rapha Palace Tour de France - 4.jpeg

A couple of days ago we told you all about the Rapha + Palace Skateboards clothing for the teams to celebrate the start of the Tour de France and the return of the Tour de France Femmes after a 33-year break. 

Rapha + Palace returns: EF Pro Cycling teams unveil wild new switch-out kit for Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes 

We also showed you a pic of one of the Cannondale SuperSix EVO framesets with a finish from doktorbobby. Now we have a whole load more bike pics to share.

2023 Cannondale Rapha Palace Tour de France - 2 (1).jpeg

Team EF Education – EasyPost and EF Education-Tibco-SVB will be riding special edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, and SuperSlice bikes featuring the Rapha and Palace collaboration design.

2023 Cannondale Rapha Palace Tour de France - 3 (1).jpeg

“The bold design of each Cannondale bike is intentional and represents the bold thinking and achievements of women in the sport,” says Cannondale. “As long as they’ve been given the opportunity, women have readily sought the speed, sweat, and stakes of professional cycling – but they have rarely, if ever, been met with the same ample exposure, sponsorships, or rewards of the men’s field.”
 
The Rapha and Palace Skateboards special edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo frame will soon be available to buy, although the on-sale date and retail price have yet to be confirmed.

2023 Cannondale Rapha Palace Tour de France - 4.jpeg

What do you reckon? Let us know in the comments below.

Tour de France 2022
Tour Tech 2022
2022 Cannondale
EF Education – EasyPost
EF Education-Tibco-SVB
Cannondale Supersix Evo
Cannondale SystemSix
Cannondale SuperSlice
Palace Skateboards
Rapha
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments