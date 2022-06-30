Youth charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed while cycling

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after a woman was stabbed as she rode her bike in north London last week.

The Hackney Gazette reports that the incident happened at around last Thursday evening at around 11.15pm in Stoke Newington.

It took place as the victim, who is aged in her mid-40s, was cycling in Approach Close, off Spencer Green near Butterfield Park.

According to the Metropolitan Police Service she remains in hospital, where she is described as being in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who lives in Hackney and cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday.

He was charged yesterday with attempted murder and robbery, and is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 8512/23JUN.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please note that comments are closed on this story.