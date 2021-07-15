Support road.cc

Live blog

Bahrain Victorious hotel raided by police at Tour de France; Cyclist's selfie snaps moment siblings were struck by lightning; Bunny-hopping fun; Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams launches cycling clothing range + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs this Thursday
Thu, Jul 15, 2021 09:00
Bahrain Victorious team bus (image wikimedia commons)
10:12
Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams launches cycling clothing range

Shane Williams has taken up endurance sports since retiring from rugby with 87 caps and his country's try-scoring record. He has completed Ironman events and continued to rack up the records, including the rather niche Guinness World Record for 'Most castles visited in one week by bicycle'...It was 50 castles, all in Wales, and 736.71 miles covered...if you were wondering.

Today, Williams has also announced the launch of his own sportswear range, including a cyclewear line. "We know there’s a big focus on getting people out and active as we emerge from the pandemic," he said. "I’m doing what I can to inspire and encourage people of all ages to get on a bike and keep fit. My new AGILIS clothing venture reflects my latest passions of cycling and triathlon, with a range of high quality, stylish cyclewear and leisurewear."

The range includes female and male race cut jerseys, as well as a long sleeve option, bib shorts and gilets. To mark the launch, Williams will be hosting a Zwift ride at 2pm this afternoon.

09:49
Local media reports raid was ordered by Marseille public prosecutor who targeted Nairo Quintana and Arkéa–Samsic at last year's race

Local newspaper Sud Ouest is reporting the raid on Bahrain Victorious' hotel and team vehicles was ordered by the Marseille prosecutor's office, the same authority who targeted Nairo Quintana and Arkéa–Samsic at last year's Tour de France.

Back in September, at the 2020 edition, Nairo Quintana's hotel room was raided by authorities - also after stage 17. A team doctor and soigneur were taken into custody but quickly released and little has been heard of the incident since.

09:38
Lukas Pöstlberger bunny-hopping his way to cycling out of context fame

Ah, well. If you need some cheering up after the first two live blog posts then watch how much fun Lukas Pöstlberger had bunny-hopping speed bumps...

09:04
Bahrain Victorious hotel raided by police at Tour de France

 Bahrain Victorious' hotel was raided by police at the Tour de France on Wednesday evening, according to Cyclingnews. Reports suggest the team's bus was also searched by up to 50 police officers and that no arrests have been made. 

"Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and that’s it," team boss Milan Eržen told Cyclingnews. "They disturb riders for one hour and at the end, they said thank you. They didn’t tell us what’s the reason of visit, but we will found this out today through lawyers."

Movistar were also staying at the hotel in Pau but did not get a visit from the officers. Reuters reporter Julien Prétot says a police source told him they have been on the team's case since last year and were in the team's hotel until 2am. Reports in Le Parisien earlier in the season led general manager Milan Eržen to defend the team in light of anonymous doping accusation following the team's impressive Giro d'Italia and Critérium du Dauphiné. Both sources were off the record and had no proof to support the allegations.

At the time, Eržen said: "I don’t care what one sports director has to say. He can say whatever he wants. We’re doing our jobs and we’ve invested in this team, in our riders, coaches, training camps and nutrition. Everything. Sooner or later results need to come.

"I don’t know what kind of suspicions there are. We are following the work of last year and Rod Ellingworth, he taught us a lot and I can be 110 per cent sure that we’re working by the rules."

07:49
Cyclist's selfie snaps moment siblings were struck by lightning near Hampton Court during flash flooding
Cyclist struck by lightning (Image credit: Isobel Jobson)

 Three siblings from Berkshire were struck by lightning after sheltering under a tree close to Molesey Lock, near Hampton Court Palace, during Monday's flash flooding and thunderstorms. The selfie captures the moment the trio were struck. Rachel, Isobel and Andrew Jobson were taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting but discharged later in the day after receiving treatment for burns.

The incident happened while they were cycling to see their aunt at her home in Epsom, Surrey. PhD student Isobel, 23, told the BBC: "The picture of us at the moment the lightning strike happened was at 17:05. I took a picture of us smiling and we then wanted a sad picture in the rain. All of a sudden I was on the ground and couldn't hear anything apart from this high-pitched buzzing. My whole right arm was numb and I couldn't move it."

Siblings shelter before being struck by lightning (Image credit: Isobel Jobson)

Her sister, Rachel, added: "We were taking the picture with our phone and then the next thing, I was on the ground. I felt disjointed. My sister and I were screaming. I got burnt on my thigh and stomach and it's left lightning-like marks behind on me and my sister. I couldn't feel my arm."

The family were told the titanium plates in Isobel's arm from a cycling crash last year might have led to the lightning surge striking them.

"My sister's arm was very hot, because of the plate. Everyone was amazed at what had happened to us," Rachel said.

Dan Alexander

