Bahrain Victorious hotel raided by police at Tour de France; Cyclist's selfie snaps moment siblings were struck by lightning; Bunny-hopping fun; Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams launches cycling clothing range + more on the live blog

Police source says they have been on Bahrain Victorious’s case since last year #TDF2021 — Julien Prétot (@julienpretotRTR) July 15, 2021

Bahrain Victorious' hotel was raided by police at the Tour de France on Wednesday evening, according to Cyclingnews. Reports suggest the team's bus was also searched by up to 50 police officers and that no arrests have been made.

"Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and that’s it," team boss Milan Eržen told Cyclingnews. "They disturb riders for one hour and at the end, they said thank you. They didn’t tell us what’s the reason of visit, but we will found this out today through lawyers."

Movistar were also staying at the hotel in Pau but did not get a visit from the officers. Reuters reporter Julien Prétot says a police source told him they have been on the team's case since last year and were in the team's hotel until 2am. Reports in Le Parisien earlier in the season led general manager Milan Eržen to defend the team in light of anonymous doping accusation following the team's impressive Giro d'Italia and Critérium du Dauphiné. Both sources were off the record and had no proof to support the allegations.

At the time, Eržen said: "I don’t care what one sports director has to say. He can say whatever he wants. We’re doing our jobs and we’ve invested in this team, in our riders, coaches, training camps and nutrition. Everything. Sooner or later results need to come.

"I don’t know what kind of suspicions there are. We are following the work of last year and Rod Ellingworth, he taught us a lot and I can be 110 per cent sure that we’re working by the rules."