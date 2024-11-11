“Philipsen has to work so hard not to win, it’s a thing of beauty”: Cycling fans react to Mark Cavendish’s emotional ‘win’ at ‘last race’, as Manx Missile ‘outsprints’ everyone at the Tour de France Singapore Criterium + more on the live blog

“Emotional”, “grand”, and “perfect”… but perhaps, a bit “comical” too,

Beating the likes of Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay, points winners of the last two editions of the Tour de France, Mark Cavendish really did get the send-off he deserved in his final race, after that record-breaking 35th stage win in Saint-Vulbas. The greatest sprinter to have graced the sport and back on the bike, racing (in its loosest sense) his peers officially for the last time, it was like you were back in the late noughties/early 2010s, as the Manx Missile got his head down and 'outsprinted' everyone to win the Tour de France Singapore Criterium.

But of course, the race wasn’t really a race… as cycling fans familiar with the long, eminent history of crits, essentially semi-scripted cycling events meant to put up a show for the fans, would know.

The Singapore Crit, held by Tour de France organisers A.S.O, was in fact a star-studded event at the Esplanade Park in Singapore. Last month, it was announced that the former world champion would be bowing out of the sport alongside the likes four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, retired Italian and Tour champion Vincenzo Nibali, and 2024 Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič.

And if you really wanted to know how poor actors some of the world’s best cyclists can be, here’s the finish… with one of the fastest sprinters in recent years Jasper Philipsen sticking to the wall and going egregiously slow, 2024 Tour de France green jersey winner Biniam Girmay taking the lane on the other side and leaving as big of a gap in the middle as possible for Cavendish, as everyone else behind waiting patiently (as patiently you can when sprinting at maddening speeds) for Mark Cavendish to come through. And come through the Manx Missile did, punching in the ridiculous watts and torpedoing his way to the finish line, for one last time.

But in case you forget how much it can mean, especially for someone bowing out after recording 35 Tour de France stage wins over 17 years and etching his name firmly as the best sprinter ever in the echelons of cycling, here’s what Cav said after “winning” the race: “I realised in the last 5 laps, it was the last 15km of my career, and I went past the flamme rouge for the last time in my career, and I felt that.

“I was so on the limit, the heat here is not nice for me. I didn’t race since the Tour de France, so I’m missing that sharpness. When the guys are here with the lead-out teams, it’s always going to be difficult. You see the amazing job my team, Astana Qazaqstan, did, controlling the race and leading me out.

“I have to say I was nervous about crashing or something if I fight. Not because of anything wrong, but because I really wanted to finish, at least, my last race. I was lucky I was able to get on the wheel and come past him [Philipsen] for the final.

He added: “I really wanted that so bad. I am so proud to win the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium as my last professional race.”

However, cycling fans couldn’t help but stop commenting on the slightly amusing situation nonetheless, with one person on Reddit saying: “Philipsen has to work so hard not to win, it's a thing of beauty”, while another wrote: “I love that our sport has this entire sub genre that is essentially WWE.”

A few more comments from social media: “Oh man, funny to watch how everyone is looking where Cav is to make sure he’s going to win”, “Project Singapore Criterium complete”, and “Come on nobody else is pedalling at the end”…

Some even questioned the BBC article's choice to not mention the context of the situation, with the report at no point insinuating the nature of a crit.

“Why on earth is the BBC reporting a fixed post-Tour criterium like a real race? I have no problem with the tradition personally, but it feels like bad journalism to make no mention of it?”

And as noted by a few fans, a quick look at the BBC article’s comments would tell you, a lot of newer fans and those unfamiliar with the sport had no idea about it, some even arguing against that it was a exhibition.

Either way, nothing takes away from the greatest ever's retirement, but hey, at least we told you...