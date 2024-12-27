“An unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers”: Cyclist reports close-passing driver who “just had to hold back for 10 seconds”, but social media users accuse of “hogging the road” by not “riding single file” + more on the live blog

No, not the elves, not even the wee dog from The Simpsons, but apparently a cyclist has been getting a bashing on Twitter after they posted a video of a driver who close-passed a group riding two-abreast with oncoming traffic in County Downs… for the age-old lampoons of “hogging the whole lane” and “not riding single file”.

The cyclist, who goes by the username of CountyDownCycling on social media, shared the video of the close pass which took place during their training ride on the A2, near the entrance to Murlough beach on the road to Dundrum, near Newcastle in Northern Ireland, writing that the driver “will get an unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers after this Christmas Eve”.

> Why do cyclists ride two abreast?

Driver of SEAT reg BEZ1182 will get an unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers after this Christmas Eve #ClosePass 👮 #OpSnap pic.twitter.com/3J0fzsHc0A — CountyDownCycling (@CyclingDown) December 24, 2024

However, while cyclists commenting under the post were more concerned about in Northern Ireland’s close pass reporting services, others found fault in the cyclists riding two-abreast.

“Shouldn’t be hogging the whole lane in your wee pack.”

“You should be riding single file for starters.”

“Poor pass but just do the decent thing and ride single file. There is no need to fill the whole side of the road up. That is selfish really and so frustrating as a driver when you can’t pass. You won’t concede that you would be equally frustrated I know that.”

The ironic thing here, is of course the median strip with hatched markings, implying that drivers shouldn’t be entering the zone between the lanes unless necessary, and most would agree that overtaking seven cyclists riding two-abreast — and that too with oncoming traffic — wouldn’t arbitrarily fall into that category.

> “I will always ride two abreast”: Pro cyclist stopped and fined by Italian police for cycling two abreast, as he says “I’d rather pay the fine than risk ending up under another car”

While one person seemed to point this issue out, they still made out that both the cyclists and drivers were in the wrong: “Riding two abreast when there is a hazard strip is an offence, isn’t it, causing an obstruction. But the driver shouldn’t overtake and cross into the hazard strip or drive so close. Both cyclists and driver at fault.”

Replying to a person who accused the cyclist of “racing with his pals on a public road”, the cyclist explained: “We weren’t racing, it was a leisurely training ride. If we wanted to race we would go to a licensed event. The driver just had to hold back for 10 secs and the road widens round the bend with plenty of overtaking space and clear view. Instead, he went for it with oncoming traffic.”

At least a few people seemed to sympathise with the cyclist. One Twitter user wrote: “I live close to that section of road and that’s approaching a bend so poor driving there from the motorist.”

Another person said: “Endless ‘rIDe sIngLe FiLe’ nonsense from people who shouldn’t be on the roads. You would have all overtaken a twenty-metre-long train of cyclists too close just like you do to lone cyclists. I think I’ll consider getting a camera next year so I can report you all too.”

Yet another person said: “The cesspit of responses to this recorded dangerous driving clearly demonstrates why there is a significant way to go before drivers realise they must obey the law. Poor policing and levels of enforcement are contributory.”

What do you make of the close pass? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below…