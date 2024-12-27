“An unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers”: Cyclist reports close-passing driver who “just had to hold back for 10 seconds”, but social media users accuse of “hogging the road” by not “riding single file” + more on the live blog

Yesterday’s Boxing Day race in Gavere was another show of complete dominance by the one and only Mathieu van der Poel, who even admitted to “losing focus” and making “a lot of mistakes” and still ended up winning the race almost half a minute ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout.
And he arrived at the UCI World Cup race in a bright orange Lamborghini Revuelto worth at least €511,000 — after all, he did become the Lamborghini Antwerp ambassador last year and even got himself a shiny new SUV (which he was apparently more excited for than his new Canyon).
“I didn't choose that colour myself,” Van der Poel said. “It certainly doesn't drive badly, but it was very busy on the road.”
In other news, cyclocross legend Richard Groenendaal showered praise on the cyclocross world champion and claimed that it wasn’t his fault that no one else in the field could match up to his prowess on the bike.
In conversation with Wielerflits, Groenendaal said: “The most important reason is simply that he has always been the best. When he was a rookie, he was already by far the best, and he still is now. In the meantime, he has only become stronger, also because of his way of making annual plans.
Commenting about the lack of desire amongst other riders to challenge Van der Poel for the win, he said: “For us — and by that I mean: all the other teams and riders — there’s not much to it… You could just see everyone shrugging their shoulders and thinking: that’s it. But to be clear: that’s not Mathieu's fault, that's more the fault of the rest.”
But amidst all the talk of dominance, there’s one rider who has been missing all this while and is set to make his return to bike racing at Azencross Loenhout this afternoon, four months on from his crash at the Vuelta: Wout van Aert, who apparently doesn’t want to make it a “duel” with his old rival.
“I’m nervous today,” the 30-year-old Belgian told Wielerflits, who said that he watched Van der Poel win yesterday from the massage table. “Not only yesterday, but in all three races Mathieu was as good as ever. It is absolutely not the goal to make a duel out of it. I hope it goes well, that I can ride a good race and compete. Of course, if I am in the front, I am not going to give up beforehand. But realistically speaking, he is the better one.”
He added: “You are curious about your performance. I don't have the highest expectations, but there is always a lot to deal with when you arrive at such a race for the first time. There is also a very technical aspect to cyclocross. I haven't flown through the field at that speed for a long time, that does cause some stress.”
However, if you were to believe his training partner Daan Soete, he would tell you that he’s coming back to win. He told Sporza: “Watch out: it's more than just preparation. Something is always expected of Wout and Mathieu in the field. If there is an audience, you don't want to finish 15th. That way, the knife is always between your teeth.”
With the race starting in a few hours, we’ll be watching with bated breath.
