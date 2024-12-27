Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“An unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers”: Cyclist reports close-passing driver who “just had to hold back for 10 seconds”, but social media users accuse of “hogging the road” by not “riding single file” + more on the live blog

A sleepy-eyed, slightly hungover Adwitiya is back on duty with more cycling news and reaction on the post-Christmas live blog this Friday
Fri, Dec 27, 2024 10:43
2
“An unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers”: Cyclist reports close-passing driver who “just had to hold back for 10 seconds”, but social media users accuse of “hogging the road” by not “riding single file” + more on the live blogClose pass on cyclists during training ride, County Down (Twitter: @CyclignDown)
10:42
“An unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers”: Cyclist reports close-passing driver who “just had to hold back for 10 seconds”, but social media users accuse of “hogging the road” by not “riding single file”

No, not the elves, not even the wee dog from The Simpsons, but apparently a cyclist has been getting a bashing on Twitter after they posted a video of a driver who close-passed a group riding two-abreast with oncoming traffic in County Downs… for the age-old lampoons of “hogging the whole lane” and “not riding single file”.

The cyclist, who goes by the username of CountyDownCycling on social media, shared the video of the close pass which took place during their training ride on the A2, near the entrance to Murlough beach on the road to Dundrum, near Newcastle in Northern Ireland, writing that the driver “will get an unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers after this Christmas Eve”.

> Why do cyclists ride two abreast?

However, while cyclists commenting under the post were more concerned about in Northern Ireland’s close pass reporting services, others found fault in the cyclists riding two-abreast.

“Shouldn’t be hogging the whole lane in your wee pack.”

“You should be riding single file for starters.”

“Poor pass but just do the decent thing and ride single file. There is no need to fill the whole side of the road up. That is selfish really and so frustrating as a driver when you can’t pass. You won’t concede that you would be equally frustrated I know that.”

The ironic thing here, is of course the median strip with hatched markings, implying that drivers shouldn’t be entering the zone between the lanes unless necessary, and most would agree that overtaking seven cyclists riding two-abreast — and that too with oncoming traffic — wouldn’t arbitrarily fall into that category.

> “I will always ride two abreast”: Pro cyclist stopped and fined by Italian police for cycling two abreast, as he says “I’d rather pay the fine than risk ending up under another car”

While one person seemed to point this issue out, they still made out that both the cyclists and drivers were in the wrong: “Riding two abreast when there is a hazard strip is an offence, isn’t it, causing an obstruction. But the driver shouldn’t overtake and cross into the hazard strip or drive so close. Both cyclists and driver at fault.”

Replying to a person who accused the cyclist of “racing with his pals on a public road”, the cyclist explained: “We weren’t racing, it was a leisurely training ride. If we wanted to race we would go to a licensed event. The driver just had to hold back for 10 secs and the road widens round the bend with plenty of overtaking space and clear view. Instead, he went for it with oncoming traffic.”

Close pass on cyclists during training ride, County Down (Twitter: @CyclignDown)

At least a few people seemed to sympathise with the cyclist. One Twitter user wrote: “I live close to that section of road and that’s approaching a bend so poor driving there from the motorist.”

Another person said: “Endless ‘rIDe sIngLe FiLe’ nonsense from people who shouldn’t be on the roads. You would have all overtaken a twenty-metre-long train of cyclists too close just like you do to lone cyclists. I think I’ll consider getting a camera next year so I can report you all too.”

Yet another person said: “The cesspit of responses to this recorded dangerous driving clearly demonstrates why there is a significant way to go before drivers realise they must obey the law. Poor policing and levels of enforcement are contributory.”

What do you make of the close pass? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below…

13:40
"Guess who's back?"
13:18
Mathieu van der Poel arrives at Azencross Loenhout in a Lambo ahead of clash with old rival Wout van Aert

Yesterday’s Boxing Day race in Gavere was another show of complete dominance by the one and only Mathieu van der Poel, who even admitted to “losing focus” and making “a lot of mistakes” and still ended up winning the race almost half a minute ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout.

And he arrived at the UCI World Cup race in a bright orange Lamborghini Revuelto worth at least €511,000 — after all, he did become the Lamborghini Antwerp ambassador last year and even got himself a shiny new SUV (which he was apparently more excited for than his new Canyon).

“I didn't choose that colour myself,” Van der Poel said. “It certainly doesn't drive badly, but it was very busy on the road.”

In other news, cyclocross legend Richard Groenendaal showered praise on the cyclocross world champion and claimed that it wasn’t his fault that no one else in the field could match up to his prowess on the bike.

In conversation with Wielerflits, Groenendaal said: “The most important reason is simply that he has always been the best. When he was a rookie, he was already by far the best, and he still is now. In the meantime, he has only become stronger, also because of his way of making annual plans.

Commenting about the lack of desire amongst other riders to challenge Van der Poel for the win, he said: “For us — and by that I mean: all the other teams and riders — there’s not much to it… You could just see everyone shrugging their shoulders and thinking: that’s it. But to be clear: that’s not Mathieu's fault, that's more the fault of the rest.”

Mathieu van der Poel, 2024 men’s UCI World Cyclocross Championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel, 2024 men’s UCI World Cyclocross Championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

But amidst all the talk of dominance, there’s one rider who has been missing all this while and is set to make his return to bike racing at Azencross Loenhout this afternoon, four months on from his crash at the Vuelta: Wout van Aert, who apparently doesn’t want to make it a “duel” with his old rival.

“I’m nervous today,” the 30-year-old Belgian told Wielerflits, who said that he watched Van der Poel win yesterday from the massage table. “Not only yesterday, but in all three races Mathieu was as good as ever. It is absolutely not the goal to make a duel out of it. I hope it goes well, that I can ride a good race and compete. Of course, if I am in the front, I am not going to give up beforehand. But realistically speaking, he is the better one.”

He added: “You are curious about your performance. I don't have the highest expectations, but there is always a lot to deal with when you arrive at such a race for the first time. There is also a very technical aspect to cyclocross. I haven't flown through the field at that speed for a long time, that does cause some stress.”

Wout van Aerts wins Benidorm round of the 2023/24 UCI Cyclocross World Cup (Zubiko/SWpix.com)

Wout van Aerts wins Benidorm round of the 2023/24 UCI Cyclocross World Cup (Zubiko/SWpix.com)

However, if you were to believe his training partner Daan Soete, he would tell you that he’s coming back to win. He told Sporza: “Watch out: it's more than just preparation. Something is always expected of Wout and Mathieu in the field. If there is an audience, you don't want to finish 15th. That way, the knife is always between your teeth.”

With the race starting in a few hours, we’ll be watching with bated breath.

12:20
TotalEnergies or TotalEmergies? New kit divides fans… and title sponsor

Big Canva graphic designer on this one, as TotalEnergies’ new kit has sort of left an uninteresting taste in many fans’ mouths. Launched this morning, it’s basically a white kit with some embellishments on the sleeves and hem, and with a load of sponsors splashed across.

However, what’s “divided” most of the fans is the continuation of the title sponsor’s awkward placement on the zip, with the ‘n’ in TotalEnergies once again split.

TotalEnergies 2024 team kit

Another thing of note for niche fans and kit collectors might be that Sportful is no longer making the kits for the team, with Bioracer instead announcing a two-year partnership that will see the Belgian speedwear specialist become the team’s performance apparel supplier.

11:02
Everything wonderful and weird... Here’s road.cc’s 2024 cycling Tech of the Year
Tech of the Year 2024

From "walkable cleats" to crank length debates and whether or not you should use your drops at all, we take a moment to reflect on some of the biggest bike tech stories of 2024...

> Air-filled aero backpacks, crank length debates and falling bike prices — here's our 2024 cycling Tech of the Year

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

2 comments

Avatar
IanMK | 14 sec ago
0 likes

Apologies if this has already been shared but I came across this heartwarming story on the Beeb over Christmas.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckg3nz69gx6o

Avatar
wtjs | 14 min ago
1 like

Meanwhile, in Ormskirk, a cyclist was killed in a hit and run attack on the evening of Boxing Day. However, the police appear to have tracked down the villain

Latest Comments

 