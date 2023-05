"Hardest day of racing of my life": Giro d'Italia peloton unimpressed by miserable stage 10 (and that's putting it politely); Soudal Quick-Step lose FOUR more riders to Covid positives — down to three + more on the live blog

A hard day that some riders won't ever forget 😱 Join the peloton as they tackled one of the toughest stages of the race so far 🥶 Watch the full on-bike highlights on @RoadCode 👇🏼https://t.co/x2yvXy6iuq

______

🇮🇹 #Giro pic.twitter.com/ezA65ayxYU — Velon CC (@VelonCC) May 16, 2023

NOT a fun day to be on the bike riding around Italy...

On Strava, British pro Charlie Quarterman left his review short and snappy... "S***", Frenchman Alexis Baudin calling it "a day in hell". His Wahoo measured a low temperature of 1°C atop the 1,500m high point of the stage. Descending that soaked to the core must have been grim...

This giro is mental game 🥵

Just trying to stay on the bike when you are freaking cold

In other races you would abandon but this is the giro!!

The show must go on 🥶🥶🥶💗 pic.twitter.com/EgJCGvRMvL — arne marit (@ArneMarit) May 16, 2023

Team DSM's Marius Mayrhofer called it "the hardest day of racing of my life"...

"Today was a really extreme stage — really cold and quite bad vision throughout the day. It was the hardest day of racing of my life. We were quite active in the beginning and just missed out on the group," he said afterwards.

But, it's not all bad... it probably felt like mid-summer for Cork-born Eddie Dunbar...