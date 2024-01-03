“The response would be swifter for a road”: Cyclists bemoan flooded bike routes and delayed action as Sustrans unveils ‘National Swimming Route’; Carrying two fridges by bike (and head); Red Bull buys Bora; Extra cyclocross police + more on the live blog

It’s certainly been a wet and windy start to 2024, thanks to Storm Henk’s decision to blow in and cause some severe disruption across the country (cheers, climate change), and for UK-based cyclists, that means only one thing – lots of terribly flooded bike routes.

On yesterday’s live blog, we noted the opening of Sustrans’ first-ever National Swimming Network route in Bath – formerly home to the city’s Two Tunnels greenway, where flooding has been reported since Christmas Eve.

Over a week after the flooded bike route was initially flagged to Sustrans and the local council, Bath-based cyclist and sometime road.cc reviewer Jez Ash asked if the tunnel had been cleared – noting that “there were large objects invisible below the water which are a major peril to any cyclists who fancy riding through it” – prompting the following watery video at the Bear Flat entrance to the shorter tunnel, filmed by Alan Yeodal yesterday morning:

Deep enough now for my Labrador to swim in this morning! About 60cm at the deepest point I would think. I was able to get through with just walking boots before Christmas!

@bathnes @Sustrans pic.twitter.com/HXMyEhti7w — Alan Yeodal (@AlanYeodal) January 2, 2024

When asked if any warnings had been put in place on the cycle route, Alan said: “No signs as of this morning. There were some ‘chalked’ on the tarmac a few days ago. It would be sensible to have some warning signs at the other end.”

Last night, thankfully, it was confirmed that Sustrans and Bath and North East Somerset Council are “aware” of the new swimming route, and are “in the process of taking action as soon as arrangements can be put in hand”.

However, some weren’t impressed by the delayed response.

“Good news”, said Andy Kelly, “But I can’t help but feel that the response would have been much swifter if it had been a road.

“Crazy that Active Travel arteries aren’t treated with the importance they deserve. Can you imagine an A road going for days without any authority doing anything about a major flood?”

Meanwhile, over in Oxford the Marston cycle path – which was reopened in October after two months of maintenance work – has been experiencing its own issues:

Marston cycle path flooded to the bend. You will need to cycle with boots to avoid wet feet (and the water is cold!) @marstonbikepath pic.twitter.com/mA34YDN0JZ — Andy Saunders (@ObjectInSpace) January 2, 2024

And the Trans Pennine Trail – voted the National Cycle Network’s most popular route – is also waterlogged in several places:

The Transpennine Trail is flooded in parts too, so take care if you are on a bike as there may be hazards under the water. https://t.co/t6gaHVKH0q pic.twitter.com/MB4iXgm7j0 — Friends of Carrington Moss 💚🌳🐾🚴‍♀️🐴🚶‍♂️💚 (@FriendsMoss) January 2, 2024

Looks like the award for Britain’s Most Flooded Bike Route could be inundated with new entries over the next few days…