Will we finally see a new Trek Emonda and updated SRAM Red groupset in 2024? Pro riders spotted on potential new climbing bike, plus unidentified SRAM callipers

Trek's Madone was updated in 2022 with the addition of a huge hole in the seat tube, and now it could be the Emonda's turn. Riders from Lidl-Trek have been spotted riding a new Trek road bike on the Weight Weenies forum. The third generation Emonda launched over three years ago, so it wouldn't be unexpected for a fourth generation of the Emonda to be on the way.

Winter training camps are a great chance for us to catch glimpses of new equipment, particularly new bikes, as they are often released between June and September. Before 2023 had even ended, Weight Weenies forum member Ritxis posted a photo of Giulio Ciccone aboard a mysterious new climbing machine.

The bike is completely blank, with the only telltale signs being its rider - Ciccone of Lidl-Trek - and the cut-out in the seat tube, which is extremely similar to the IsoFlow seat tube hole in the Trek Madone.

This IsoFlow technology was a radical design choice by Trek, receiving mixed reviews, and it now appears that Trek is incorporating more holes in its frames, aligning with the prediction made by our video guy Jamie last year.

Whilst it could be an updated Madone, it is more likely to be an Emonda, Trek's dedicated climbing bike, as it has not seen an update for nearly four years. The Trek Emonda is renowned for its lightweight and stiffness, and more recently, added aero benefits with the 2020 model claimed to be "Trek’s fastest climbing bike ever" featuring aero tubing throughout.

This makes it the preferred climbing bike for riders like Ciccone, and the incorporation of IsoFlow technology hints at potential aerodynamic improvements and a significant reduction in overall weight.

The frame is considerably slimmed down compared to the current Trek Madone, featuring a shallower head tube, down tube, and thinner rear stays. This deliberate design choice signals an effort to save weight, a characteristic we would expect from a climbing bike.

You'll notice that the bike pictured doesn't have an integrated bar and stem, but we strongly suspect that this will change by the launch date. A similar situation was observed with the Specialized SL8 before its release, where none of the Soudal Quick-Step riders were using an integrated cockpit. This is often because pro riders prefer to fine-tune their positions before adopting integrated setups.

The latest Madone uses a one-piece cockpit - the Madone SLR integrated barstem - which is responsible for a large percentage of the claimed aero savings over the previous generation.

At the rear of the bike, a notable feature appears to be a SRAM UDH (Universal Rear Derailleur) hanger which allows many bikes to run a standard or universal mech hanger, upping the chances of quick and easy replacement when the need arises.

When can we expect a new Emonda to launch?

Given that it will be four years this summer since the third-generation Emonda was released, and the pattern of previous Trek releases, we can expect to see the new Emonda first used in earnest at the Giro D'Italia under the likes of climbers such as Ciccone and new signing Geoghegan Hart.

Since the pros have already been spotted riding what looks to be a new bike, it implies that they are nearly ready. We'll keep our eyes peeled at the Santos Tour Down Under starting in the next couple of weeks!

A new SRAM Red groupset?

Additionally, further images of what appear to be new SRAM callipers have surfaced on the Weight Weenies forum, heightening speculation surrounding the upcoming release of a new SRAM Red groupset.

It is nearly certain that a new SRAM Red groupset will make its debut later this year, with several bike manufacturers indicating the availability of new models featuring new components in the summer of 2024.

For example, the Lauf Úthald Ultimate isn't available until summer 2024 despite the Weekend Warrior and Race Wireless being available now. While the componentry list remains undisclosed, considering it shares the same frame and fork, we can only imagine that it's waiting for a new groupset.

SRAM Red is certainly due for an update. The latest version, 12-speed SRAM Red eTap AXS, was introduced in 2019 and SRAM has revamped both Force and Rival since then.

What new features would you like to see on a Trek Emonda? Let us know in the comments section below...